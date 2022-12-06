UPDATE: Springfield Police Department find missing child

UPDATE: SPD says “Mia” F. Kendrix has been safely located.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating an endangered missing person.

Tamiah “Mia” F. Kendrix, 10, is a five-foot-tall, 120-pound girl with black hair and brown eyes. Kendrix was last seen today at 4 p.m., wearing a black Adidas hoodie and jeans near the apartment complex at 2601 N. Cresthaven .

She told friends she was going to run away from home.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

