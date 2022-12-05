The New Wave is a Wave like rock formation just outside Page. While it is certainly no “Wave” it is a good destination should you have extra time while in the Page area. Like The Wave it is made of Navajo sandstone and has extensive fine detail and cross bedding. It opens to the northeast and gets even light mid afternoon. Do not get there too late or the rocks to the southwest will block the sun’s rays. It also photographs reasonably well at sunrise shooting towards the southwest.

PAGE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO