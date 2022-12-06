Clare Conmy, 100, of Carbondale, died Wednesday at Clarks Summit Senior Living. Born in Carbondale, daughter of the late James and Gertrude Vaughey Conmy, she was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale, where she served on the Finance Council. She was a graduate of St. Rose Academy, Carbondale, and the Carbondale Business Academy. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as an auditor for the Internal Revenue Service. She was a founding member of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, Carbondale. She loved to travel with her friends and cousins; her most frequent travel companion was her cousin, Helen Vaughey.

CARBONDALE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO