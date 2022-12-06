Read full article on original website
Pesota plans to retire as magisterial district judge
Longtime Midvalley Magisterial District Judge John P. Pesota won’t seek reelection next year. Pesota, 73, will turn the mandatory retirement age of 75 in 2024. If he were reelected next year, he would have to retire from full-time duty at the end of 2024. “I know I could have...
Under the chandeliers: Yudichak completes dream of serving in state legislature
John Yudichak feels blessed to have served 24 years in the state Legislature, crediting his coal miner ancestors and their work ethic with paving the way for him to become a power broker in the Pennsylvania Capitol. “They worked underground so I could work under the chandeliers. I’m a very...
Investigation continues into fatal West Penn Twp. fire
The Lehigh County firefighters trapped in a West Penn Twp. fire Wednesday died of asphyxia and thermal injuries, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio ruled Friday. While ruling on the cause, Buglio withheld a ruling on the manner of death, pending an investigation presently being conducted. Marvin Gruber, 59, and...
Carl Manganiello
Carl Manganiello, 70, a lifelong resident of Pittston, passed away Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital with his family by his side. Known by his close friends as “Mangy,” he was born in Pittston on March 21, 1952, to the late Ludwig and Dorothy Gallagher Manganiello.
Clare Conmy
Clare Conmy, 100, of Carbondale, died Wednesday at Clarks Summit Senior Living. Born in Carbondale, daughter of the late James and Gertrude Vaughey Conmy, she was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale, where she served on the Finance Council. She was a graduate of St. Rose Academy, Carbondale, and the Carbondale Business Academy. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as an auditor for the Internal Revenue Service. She was a founding member of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, Carbondale. She loved to travel with her friends and cousins; her most frequent travel companion was her cousin, Helen Vaughey.
David O. Friedrichs
David O. Friedrichs, 78, of Clarks Green, Pennsylvania, died Dec. 1, 2022, at Allied Services Hospice Center in Scranton, Pa., of cancer. Born Oct. 31, 1944, in White Plains, New York, David grew up in nearby New Rochelle, and was the son of K.O. and Nellie H. Friedrichs. He graduated from New Rochelle High School and New York University, where he as an active player with their theater groups, and he received his graduate education at New York University. He taught criminology, sociology and criminal justice at CUNY-Staten Island and the University of Scranton over the course of 50 years.
Muhlenberg fundraiser brightens up the holidays
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Muhlenberg Township is gearing up for a holiday fundraiser that aims to brighten spirits. The township is hosting its first "Holiday Trail of Lights." Participants buy a ticket, and that gets them a map to some homes with festive light displays. They can pick up cards...
