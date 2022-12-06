ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska hires Orange’s Tony White as defensive coordinator

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)New Nebraska coach Matt Rhule announced Friday that Tony White will serve as the Huskers’ defensive coordinator and Donovan Raiola will remain the offensive line coach. White spent the past three seasons as the defensive coordinator at Syracuse. The Orange (7-5) ranked 29th nationally this season in...
Reeling No. 21 Creighton faces red-hot Arizona State

No. 21 Creighton is reeling, losing four straight games with the potential of not having ill center Ryan Kalkbrenner against a hot Arizona State team in Las Vegas on Monday night. Kalkbrenner did not suit up but was on the bench for the Bluejays (6-4) in an 83-80 loss to...
