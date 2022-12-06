FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick saw Vance Joseph’s clear shot at Matt Patricia and the Patriots’ offense. But he declined to offer a retort. Joseph, the Arizona Cardinals’ defensive coordinator, told reporters Thursday that New England’s offensive operation looks “like a defensive guy’s calling offense.” He said the Patriots’ passing game under Patricia — a former DC who’s calling offensive plays for the first time in his career — is “very conservative” and utilizes “a ton of screens.” To Joseph, Patricia’s overarching philosophy is to “not turn the ball over” and “get four yards a play” — an approach multiple New England players griped about last week.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO