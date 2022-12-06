ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With QB Desmond Ridder, Falcons may have better shot in NFC South

The Atlanta Falcons made the move on Thursday to swap out quarterback Marcus Mariota for rookie Desmond Ridder. It's a move that signals a continued effort by the franchise to firmly rebuild the team rather than gasp for a playoff spot with a struggling veteran. However, Ridder's upside might luck...
ATLANTA, GA
49erswebzone

Buccaneers’ Tom Brady has 3 words for 49ers’ Nick Bosa

Tom Brady has been in the league long enough that you would think the future Hall of Fame quarterback has seen it all and worries about nothing. As San Francisco 49ers rookie starting quarterback Brock Purdy hilariously said this week, "Dude's been playing football longer than I've been alive." Brady...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Tom Brady reportedly 'had trouble getting out of bed' over loss of marriage

Quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly using playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this fall as a way to cope with his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. "Friends say that Brady was so down about the loss of his marriage that he literally had trouble getting out of bed in the morning," Outkick's Jason Cole explained.
TAMPA, FL
KHON2

Atlanta Falcons to make change at quarterback

ATLANTA (AP) — Mired in a monthlong slump but somehow still in playoff contention, the Atlanta Falcons are definitely planning changes during their bye week. Some will be subtle. Perhaps a tweak of a scheme, some different formations, a new play or two. But one could be a really big deal. A switch at quarterback. […]
ATLANTA, GA
Digital Trends

Tom Brady goes toe-to-toe with four icons in 80 for Brady featurette

Tom Brady is one of the most accomplished football players to ever step foot on the field. Brady’s impressive list of accolades includes 15 Pro Bowls, three MVPs, five Super Bowl MVPs, and most importantly, seven Super Bowl victories. Brady is “The GOAT,” but can the greatest quarterback of all time act alongside four Hollywood icons in the new comedy film 80 for Brady?
NESN

How Bill Belichick Responded To Vance Joseph’s Matt Patricia Comments

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick saw Vance Joseph’s clear shot at Matt Patricia and the Patriots’ offense. But he declined to offer a retort. Joseph, the Arizona Cardinals’ defensive coordinator, told reporters Thursday that New England’s offensive operation looks “like a defensive guy’s calling offense.” He said the Patriots’ passing game under Patricia — a former DC who’s calling offensive plays for the first time in his career — is “very conservative” and utilizes “a ton of screens.” To Joseph, Patricia’s overarching philosophy is to “not turn the ball over” and “get four yards a play” — an approach multiple New England players griped about last week.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
atozsports.com

The Titans’ feelings on Dillon Radunz are abundantly clear

With the recent struggles of LT Dennis Daley, the Tennessee Titans are looking to make lineup changes and find answers to improve their offensive line. After Daley’s performance on Sunday proved detrimental, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel spoke to the media on Monday and opened the door to the idea of Daley being replaced. Vrabel said that Le’Raven Clark would have a chance to compete for the starting job during the ensuing week of practice.
NASHVILLE, TN
NESN

Patriots Legend Working With AFC East Rival Prior To Rematch

At 6-6, the New England Patriots can use all the help they can get in their run toward the postseason. It doesn’t appear they’ll be getting it from a former team legend, however. Willie McGinest, who spent 12 seasons with the Patriots — winning three Super Bowls, was...
