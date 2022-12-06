Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
USF Research Finds Correlation Between Sleep and Job DemandsModern GlobeTampa, FL
You Can Get The Cutest Christmas-Themed Flight At An Adorable Florida Coffee Shop Right NowUncovering FloridaSaint Petersburg, FL
You Can Get The Rest Of 2022 Free & Up To 40% Off Tickets To Busch Gardens Tampa Right NowUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Related
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Gisele Bündchen spotted on 1st date since divorcing Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
It looks like Gisele Bündchen is starting to move on after her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. According to the New York Post, the supermodel was spotted having dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday. Bündchen’s two children joined the pair in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
Popculture
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
NBC Bay Area
49ers' Kyle Shanahan on Tom Brady: ‘What the Hell Was Anyone Ever Thinking?'
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers were coming off a near-miss in the Super Bowl in Jimmy Garoppolo’s first full season as an NFL starter. Tom Brady, playing his final season with the New England Patriots, was coming off his worst season. The next season, he would be 43...
Rams Coach Shocked to Witness Baker Mayfield Celebratory Headbutt in Person
VIDEO: Baker Mayfield head butted a teammate after beating the Raiders.
Yardbarker
With QB Desmond Ridder, Falcons may have better shot in NFC South
The Atlanta Falcons made the move on Thursday to swap out quarterback Marcus Mariota for rookie Desmond Ridder. It's a move that signals a continued effort by the franchise to firmly rebuild the team rather than gasp for a playoff spot with a struggling veteran. However, Ridder's upside might luck...
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady has 3 words for 49ers’ Nick Bosa
Tom Brady has been in the league long enough that you would think the future Hall of Fame quarterback has seen it all and worries about nothing. As San Francisco 49ers rookie starting quarterback Brock Purdy hilariously said this week, "Dude's been playing football longer than I've been alive." Brady...
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Very Intense Sean McVay Yells After Cam Akers Fumble Ends Baker Mayfield's Second Drive
VIDEO: Sean McVay reacts to Cam Akers' fumble.
Patriots Ex-OC Charlie Weis: ‘Biggest Problem’ For Mac Jones
Weis, who coordinated the Patriots offense to three Super Bowl victories in his tenure believes that their current problems are neither the fault of Mac Jones nor Matt Patricia.
Yardbarker
Tom Brady reportedly 'had trouble getting out of bed' over loss of marriage
Quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly using playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this fall as a way to cope with his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. "Friends say that Brady was so down about the loss of his marriage that he literally had trouble getting out of bed in the morning," Outkick's Jason Cole explained.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
NFL Week 14: Kwon Alexander, Joe Burrow and more pregame fashion
The Jets linebacker and Bengals quarterback brought the heat into Week 14. NFL players arrived in stylish fits for Sunday's games.
Atlanta Falcons to make change at quarterback
ATLANTA (AP) — Mired in a monthlong slump but somehow still in playoff contention, the Atlanta Falcons are definitely planning changes during their bye week. Some will be subtle. Perhaps a tweak of a scheme, some different formations, a new play or two. But one could be a really big deal. A switch at quarterback. […]
Digital Trends
Tom Brady goes toe-to-toe with four icons in 80 for Brady featurette
Tom Brady is one of the most accomplished football players to ever step foot on the field. Brady’s impressive list of accolades includes 15 Pro Bowls, three MVPs, five Super Bowl MVPs, and most importantly, seven Super Bowl victories. Brady is “The GOAT,” but can the greatest quarterback of all time act alongside four Hollywood icons in the new comedy film 80 for Brady?
How Bill Belichick Responded To Vance Joseph’s Matt Patricia Comments
FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick saw Vance Joseph’s clear shot at Matt Patricia and the Patriots’ offense. But he declined to offer a retort. Joseph, the Arizona Cardinals’ defensive coordinator, told reporters Thursday that New England’s offensive operation looks “like a defensive guy’s calling offense.” He said the Patriots’ passing game under Patricia — a former DC who’s calling offensive plays for the first time in his career — is “very conservative” and utilizes “a ton of screens.” To Joseph, Patricia’s overarching philosophy is to “not turn the ball over” and “get four yards a play” — an approach multiple New England players griped about last week.
atozsports.com
The Titans’ feelings on Dillon Radunz are abundantly clear
With the recent struggles of LT Dennis Daley, the Tennessee Titans are looking to make lineup changes and find answers to improve their offensive line. After Daley’s performance on Sunday proved detrimental, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel spoke to the media on Monday and opened the door to the idea of Daley being replaced. Vrabel said that Le’Raven Clark would have a chance to compete for the starting job during the ensuing week of practice.
Patriots Legend Working With AFC East Rival Prior To Rematch
At 6-6, the New England Patriots can use all the help they can get in their run toward the postseason. It doesn’t appear they’ll be getting it from a former team legend, however. Willie McGinest, who spent 12 seasons with the Patriots — winning three Super Bowls, was...
The Big Lead
New York City, NY
51K+
Followers
10K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.https://www.thebiglead.com/
Comments / 2