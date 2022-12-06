No. 7 Tennessee will look to win its eighth straight game when it faces No. 13 Maryland in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational on Sunday in New York. The Volunteers (8-1) are coming off an 84-49 win over visiting Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday, while the Terrapins (8-1) suffered their first loss of the season in a 64-59 setback at Wisconsin on Tuesday.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO