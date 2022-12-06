ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mypanhandle.com

Roach sidelined by toe injury for No. 15 Blue Devils

DURHAM, N.C. (AP)No. 15 Duke won’t have starting guard Jeremy Roach for Saturday’s game against Maryland-Eastern Shore due to a toe injury. The school announced he would be sidelined about two hours before the afternoon tipoff. It marks the first missed game in the third-year guard’s career.
DURHAM, NC
mypanhandle.com

UMBC defeats Morgan State 75-63

BALTIMORE (AP)Matteo Picarelli’s 18 points helped UMBC defeat Morgan State 75-63 on Saturday night. Picarelli was 6 of 10 shooting (6 for 9 from distance) for the Retrievers (7-4). Jacob Boonyasith scored 15 points, going 6 of 13 (3 for 6 from distance). Yaw Obeng-Mensah recorded 14 points and shot 6 of 9 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line.
BALTIMORE, MD
mypanhandle.com

No. 7 Tennessee, No. 13 Maryland ready for Barclays showdown

No. 7 Tennessee will look to win its eighth straight game when it faces No. 13 Maryland in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational on Sunday in New York. The Volunteers (8-1) are coming off an 84-49 win over visiting Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday, while the Terrapins (8-1) suffered their first loss of the season in a 64-59 setback at Wisconsin on Tuesday.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy