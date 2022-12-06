ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, IN

953wiki.com

Traffic Stop Leads to Felony Drug Arrests

Clark County - Wednesday, December 7, 2022: a New Albany man was arrested on multiple dealing charges following an early morning traffic stop in Clarksville early Wednesday morning. Just after Midnight on Wednesday, Trooper Brandon Love stopped a gray Pontiac passenger car traveling west on Eastern Boulevard near I-65 for...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
k105.com

Leitchfield woman who absconded from parole, wanted on 4 warrants, arrested with drugs by Leitchfield PD

A Leitchfield woman wanted for absconding from parole in addition to four arrest warrants out of Jefferson County has been arrested by the Leitchfield Police Department. Friday morning at approximately 12:15, Leitchfield Police Officer DJ Newton arrived at FiveStar Food Mart, at 308 South Main Street, on an unrelated investigation and observed a woman he knew had multiple warrants for her arrest, 61-year-old Cynthia Sue Kutz.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
Wave 3

Woman who was struck by vehicle in Buechel neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman that was struck by a vehicle in the Buechel neighborhood Wednesday morning. According to the coroner, Cindie Scott, 59, died from blunt force injuries at the hospital after being hit by a car. Police said that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbiw.com

Seymour man arrested on two counts of child molestation

SEYMOUR – On November 20, patrol officers with the Seymour Police Department received information regarding a sex offense that occurred in Seymour, Indiana. The report originally came from the Round Lake, Illinois Police Department. Investigators conducted interviews with the 6-year-old female victim and the 38-year-old male suspect. A forensic...
SEYMOUR, IN
WLKY.com

Bond raised to $25,000 for Louisville man arrested in stalking case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A judge raised the bond for a Louisville man arrested in a disturbing stalking case. Jack Grueneberg was arraigned on Thursday morning for charges of stalking and terroristic threatening. Court documents say that he repeatedly called and texted a woman he had just met at work,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Residents review damage of Watterson Lakeview apartment fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early Thursday morning, an apartment fire engulfed a 16-unit building at the Watterson Apartments on West Wheatmore Drive. Residents alerted the police, and firefighters responded to the scene in five minutes. Some residents helped others evacuate their homes. “It was absolute chaos,” resident Leann Harrison said....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Coroner identifies man found dead inside car in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead inside a car in the Russell neighborhood Saturday morning. According to the coroner, Roderick Moss Jr., 32, died from a gunshot wound. Moss was found inside a car in the 1500 block of West Chestnut Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Scott County seeking solutions to expensive trash problem

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Catrina Jones and her family don't mind driving the 5 miles to take out the trash. "We like to take backroads," Jones said. "It's very necessary. People have trash. Where are you gonna take it?" There is no trash collection in Scott County. Instead, residents...
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

LMPD: Man taken to hospital after being shot in McDonalds parking lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after police said someone shot inside the car at a McDonald’s parking lot Saturday afternoon. Around 12 p.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to the 1200 block of West Broadway on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville man sentenced to 2 decades in prison for 2021 shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man will spend the next two decades in prison after being convicted of breaking into someone's home and shooting the victim. Marquis Barrow, 30, pleaded guilty to assault, burglary, wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and other charges on Wednesday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Construction to begin on sound barrier in Bullitt and Jefferson counties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction will start this weekend on sound barriers in Bullitt and Jefferson counties. The new barriers will be built along Interstate 65 in Bullitt County and the Watterson Expressway in Jefferson County. The Bullitt County project will cost just under $2 million and will stretch from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Officials identify 2 men shot, killed in Old Louisville parking lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The two men who were shot and killed Monday night in Old Louisville near I-65 have been identified. Jimy Mejias, 24, and Kenneth D. Sauer Jr., 28, died due to injuries sustained in a shooting in the 1600 block of Arthur Street, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbiw.com

Man arrested while driving on the flat tire of a stolen grain truck

SALEM – A Salem man was arrested after he was stopped by a conservation officer Sunday after driving on a flat tire. The driver was 53-year-old Francisco Contreras and the grain hauler he was driving had been stolen from Knox County Tire in Vincennes. Contreras was arrested on charges...
SALEM, IN
WISH-TV

Docs: Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for dealing methamphetamine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prosecutors say a man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for dealing methamphetamine. Patrick Doornbos, 38, of Monticello, Indiana was stopped by Indiana State Police in Nov. 2021 while he was driving on I-65 in Jackson County. Court documents say he told police he was coming from Kentucky where he had just purchased a pound and a half of methamphetamine and three firearms for $5,000.
MONTICELLO, IN

