Salem County, NJ

NJ.com

South Jersey is choking on warehouse space | Opinion

Our group, the South Jersey Responsible Development Coalition, is sending out an SOS from the southern counties of the Garden State. We need help, and we need it fast!. Down here, the green that goes in developers’ pockets is taking precedence over the green that has given our state its nickname. For them, money grows on trees, but we residents would rather have the trees.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

A (big bronze) angel has returned to its N.J. home in time for Christmas

An angel — a big bronze one — graced the City of Trenton’s Christmas festivities Wednesday evening. After lighting the Christmas tree at City Hall, the city unveiled the repaired and refurbished sculpture of St. Michael, called the “Angel of Faith,” a few blocks away, where its towered over Perry and North Warren streets — some say watched over — since the mid 1980s.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

30-foot dead humpback whale washed ashore in Atlantic County

UPPER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, Atlantic County, was called to an unusual find Saturday morning. A 30-foot dead humpback whale washed ashore at Strathmere Beach.The whale is still lying on the beach and is expected to be removed by the town. New Jersey wildlife workers were dealing with a similar situation back in July. A humpback whale washed up under a dock in the area of Grassy Sound Marina just off the coast in North Wildwood.  And two years ago, in December 2020, a town in Ocean County had to bury a frozen dead whale as its removal would have been nearly impossible.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
PhillyBite

The Best Restaurants in Vineland, NJ

- Whether you're in the mood for a quick bite or a meal that you can enjoy with friends, there are several restaurants in Vineland, NJ, that you'll be happy to visit. There are so many restaurants to choose from you'll be hard-pressed to decide where to eat. Olympia Restaurant.
VINELAND, NJ
CBS Philly

Sand storm: NJ sues town that fixed eroded beach despite ban

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A sand storm at the Jersey shore is escalating.New Jersey is suing a coastal town that repaired beach erosion from a fall storm in defiance of a state order not to do so.And the town, North Wildwood, remains defiant: It says it will place material to build a prohibited bulkhead on the sand next week and promises it will build the wall if a storm predicted for this weekend causes the temporarily repaired dune to collapse.The state says there is no imminent danger to communities near the beach and warns that the work the city...
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Police Activities League of Egg Harbor Township & Atlantic County (PAL) 12th Annual Holiday with Heroes, Shop with a Hero

(December 8, 2022) Egg Harbor Township – On December 3, 2022, agencies representing heroes from 23 Atlantic and Ocean County law enforcement agencies, members of the US Air Force 177th Fighter Wing and members from the Pleasantville and Egg Harbor Township Fire Departments shopped with 104 kids from throughout South Jersey in the 12th Annual Holiday with Hero’s, Shop with a Hero event organized by PAL. The HEROS arrived at 8 a.m. ready to spread some Christmas cheer. This year’s event, as always, kicked off at the Police Activities League of Egg Harbor Township & Atlantic County Buddy’s Discovery Center located at 2542 Ridge Avenue in Eg g Harbor Township.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
BreakingAC

Missing Atlantic City teen has been found

An Atlantic City teen who went missing on his way to school in Mays Landing has been found. Nadine Lee said her 17-year-old son, Te’Jean Florestal, was last seen at 7 a.m. Thursday morning. He left their home at Ontario and Indiana avenues to head to school in Mays...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Doug Steinhardt appointed to finish N.J. Senate term in Warren, Hunterdon, Somerset

Warren County Republican Committee Chairman Doug Steinhardt won appointment Saturday to complete the term of former state Sen. Michael Doherty. Republican leaders from Warren, Hunterdon and Somerset counties gathered for a convention at Clinton Township Middle School to consider the successor for Doherty, who resigned Nov. 30 and was sworn-in that same day as Warren County surrogate. Doherty won election Nov. 8 to a five-year term as the judicial officer overseeing civil matters like the probate of wills and estate administration. The surrogate position was vacant following the death of then-Surrogate Kevin O’Neill on April 24.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Who Stole Catalytic Converters From School Buses Parked in Gloucester Twp., NJ, Lot?

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for at least three people who stole catalytic converters from school buses during two nights in November. The suspects were dropped off by a Honda Pilot on Nov. 28 and 29 at the Gloucester Township Public Schools Transportation Center in the Blackwood section and cut a hole in the fence to get to the buses. The driver of a white sedan drove around the area acted as a lookout.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

