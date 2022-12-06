Read full article on original website
This Record-Breaking $25M Burlington County Mansion Should Be in “Succession”
If you're into gawking at absolutely palatial houses for sale in New Jersey, strap in for this one! This mansion tucked away in Burlington County is on the market for a record-breaking amount!. This is 2801 Riverton Road, Cinnaminson NJ 08077. It was just featured in the real estate section...
South Jersey is choking on warehouse space | Opinion
Our group, the South Jersey Responsible Development Coalition, is sending out an SOS from the southern counties of the Garden State. We need help, and we need it fast!. Down here, the green that goes in developers’ pockets is taking precedence over the green that has given our state its nickname. For them, money grows on trees, but we residents would rather have the trees.
A (big bronze) angel has returned to its N.J. home in time for Christmas
An angel — a big bronze one — graced the City of Trenton’s Christmas festivities Wednesday evening. After lighting the Christmas tree at City Hall, the city unveiled the repaired and refurbished sculpture of St. Michael, called the “Angel of Faith,” a few blocks away, where its towered over Perry and North Warren streets — some say watched over — since the mid 1980s.
Incredible hidden caves in this N.J. town hold secrets from centuries past
In the basement of an unassuming red brick apartment building in Bergen County lies a secret passageway to local history few living people know about, much less, have ever seen. Through a crawl space in the basement’s lower level is a small hole, no more than 18 inches wide. That’s...
30-foot dead humpback whale washed ashore in Atlantic County
UPPER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, Atlantic County, was called to an unusual find Saturday morning. A 30-foot dead humpback whale washed ashore at Strathmere Beach.The whale is still lying on the beach and is expected to be removed by the town. New Jersey wildlife workers were dealing with a similar situation back in July. A humpback whale washed up under a dock in the area of Grassy Sound Marina just off the coast in North Wildwood. And two years ago, in December 2020, a town in Ocean County had to bury a frozen dead whale as its removal would have been nearly impossible.
Bowling: Jackson Mem. boys, Brick Mem. girls take home Rule the River titles
Jackson Memorial boys bowling and Brick Memorial girls bowling are both ranked atop the preseason NJ.com Top 20 for each respective sport. And on Saturday, each team bowled like they were the No. 1 team in the state as both programs took home Rule the River titles at Ocean Lanes in Lakewood.
PhillyBite
The Best Restaurants in Vineland, NJ
- Whether you're in the mood for a quick bite or a meal that you can enjoy with friends, there are several restaurants in Vineland, NJ, that you'll be happy to visit. There are so many restaurants to choose from you'll be hard-pressed to decide where to eat. Olympia Restaurant.
Will micro apartments become the next big thing in Jersey City?
Her bedroom is also her living room. And dining room. And her refrigerator is just a few feet away. But the 200-and-something-square-foot Nest Micro Apartments unit works just fine for Emily Perry, who has been at the Jersey City building for a year and just renewed her lease for another 12 months.
With 2 buildings slated for demolition, Felician Sisters pave a path for the future | Faith Matters
A persistent Christian Advent theme is “prepare the way of the Lord, make straight his paths.” In that spirit, the Felician Sisters in Lodi will literally demolish the two oldest buildings on their 30-acre campus early next year and create a green space that they say will “de-densify the campus.”
We checked out the South Jersey Christmas Lights map. Here are the best homes we saw.
Looking to rediscover your inner child for the holidays? Then look no further than South Jersey where a map of more than 80 houses can direct you to many dazzling displays of Christmas lights and decorations. The Facebook page, South Jersey Christmas Lights, is the Christmas Star of the southwestern...
Sand storm: NJ sues town that fixed eroded beach despite ban
NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A sand storm at the Jersey shore is escalating.New Jersey is suing a coastal town that repaired beach erosion from a fall storm in defiance of a state order not to do so.And the town, North Wildwood, remains defiant: It says it will place material to build a prohibited bulkhead on the sand next week and promises it will build the wall if a storm predicted for this weekend causes the temporarily repaired dune to collapse.The state says there is no imminent danger to communities near the beach and warns that the work the city...
shorelocalnews.com
Police Activities League of Egg Harbor Township & Atlantic County (PAL) 12th Annual Holiday with Heroes, Shop with a Hero
(December 8, 2022) Egg Harbor Township – On December 3, 2022, agencies representing heroes from 23 Atlantic and Ocean County law enforcement agencies, members of the US Air Force 177th Fighter Wing and members from the Pleasantville and Egg Harbor Township Fire Departments shopped with 104 kids from throughout South Jersey in the 12th Annual Holiday with Hero’s, Shop with a Hero event organized by PAL. The HEROS arrived at 8 a.m. ready to spread some Christmas cheer. This year’s event, as always, kicked off at the Police Activities League of Egg Harbor Township & Atlantic County Buddy’s Discovery Center located at 2542 Ridge Avenue in Eg g Harbor Township.
Battle at the Beach inks ‘monster game’ to help kick off 2023 football season
The 2022 high school football season ended less than a week ago, an historic weekend at Rutgers that crowned the state’s first public-school champions. On Saturday, the West Jersey Football Coaches Association’s announcement of a major showdown really ignited the countdown to the start of 2023. And this...
Remembering Brighton Bar, N.J.’s answer to CBGB, and its decades of thrashing
Forty years and many, many long nights after he first stepped into the Brighton Bar as an underage teen with a fake ID, Greg Macolino found himself standing alone on Brighton Avenue last month, crying as a construction crew demolished the iconic club and his second home. The longstanding Long...
Atlantic City, New Jersey Potential Armed Incident Is In Progress
An Atlantic City official has confirmed that there is a potentially armed man at Iowa and Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City at this hour (8:00 a.m.) There is a large Atlantic City Police Department officers presence on the scene. A command post has been established. We have confirmed that the...
Dry cleaners failed to remediate polluted property in N.J. town, lawsuit says
New Jersey officials have sued a dry-cleaning business in Bergen County, claiming a hazardous chemical used as a degreaser and scouring solvent has posed a health hazard to nearby residents for many years. Current and former owners of the business, located at 46 Grove St. in Elmwood Park, have been...
Missing Atlantic City teen has been found
An Atlantic City teen who went missing on his way to school in Mays Landing has been found. Nadine Lee said her 17-year-old son, Te’Jean Florestal, was last seen at 7 a.m. Thursday morning. He left their home at Ontario and Indiana avenues to head to school in Mays...
Here Are The True Violent Crime Statistics In Atlantic City For 2022
Perception versus reality is a very powerful optic. Sometimes things appear to be one way, when (in fact) the exact opposite could actually be true. The perception these days is that Atlantic City, New Jersey has never been more violent and dangerous. It feels that way. Doesn’t it?. But,...
Doug Steinhardt appointed to finish N.J. Senate term in Warren, Hunterdon, Somerset
Warren County Republican Committee Chairman Doug Steinhardt won appointment Saturday to complete the term of former state Sen. Michael Doherty. Republican leaders from Warren, Hunterdon and Somerset counties gathered for a convention at Clinton Township Middle School to consider the successor for Doherty, who resigned Nov. 30 and was sworn-in that same day as Warren County surrogate. Doherty won election Nov. 8 to a five-year term as the judicial officer overseeing civil matters like the probate of wills and estate administration. The surrogate position was vacant following the death of then-Surrogate Kevin O’Neill on April 24.
Who Stole Catalytic Converters From School Buses Parked in Gloucester Twp., NJ, Lot?
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for at least three people who stole catalytic converters from school buses during two nights in November. The suspects were dropped off by a Honda Pilot on Nov. 28 and 29 at the Gloucester Township Public Schools Transportation Center in the Blackwood section and cut a hole in the fence to get to the buses. The driver of a white sedan drove around the area acted as a lookout.
