Katie Holmes is bringing back a controversial Y2K look. Much like baby tees, pleated mini skirts and low-rise jeans, the “Dawson’s Creek” alum may have just signaled that the dress-over-pants combo of the early 2000s is making a comeback. Holmes, 43, walked the 2022 iHeart Radio Jingle Ball red carpet in New York on Friday in a strapless mini dress paired over bootcut jeans and black sneakers. She completed the look with a nose ring, black shoulder bag and her brunette tresses styled in loose waves. Social media users were quick to comment on Holmes’ latest ‘fit, with many begging...
