Bend, OR

centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Measure 114’s live fire training component leaves trainers in limbo

While Oregon’s new voter-approved gun control measure is getting worked out in the courts, there remains uncertainty among local gun shops and firearms instructors in Central Oregon. Sharon Preston, owner of Ladies of Lead in Redmond — and an instructor who specializes in self-defense training for women — says...
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend Police hosts drive thru event featuring an appearance by Santa

On Saturday from 10 am until noon the Bend Police department hosted it’s Holiday Drive Thru event. Children both young and old, including one who was spending his first Christmas rubbing elbows with Santa, came to receive gifts of hot chocolate and stockings that were stuffed with goodies. Kids...
BEND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: The disappearance of Shorty Davis

After he disappeared in the summer of 1900, rumors of his murder emerged but no evidence was found One of the longest unsolved mysteries of Central Oregon occurred in the summer of 1900, when local sheepman, Shorty Davis, disappeared from his ranch on Upper Crooked River. Mr. Davis had arrived in Central Oregon in 1881 and worked as a sheep herder for local ranchers. Through hard work and thriftiness, he was able to purchase property southeast of Prineville, near the mouth of Eagle Creek. He developed a prosperous sheep ranch and summer-grazed his sheep on the lush timberlands of the...
PRINEVILLE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Got an ugly sweater? Bring it to the Downtown Bend pub crawl Friday night

Grab your worst holiday sweater and have the best time in a downtown pub crawl Friday night. That’s the invitation from the Downtown Bend Business Association and seven different bars and breweries. They will offer a variety of deals for customers decked out in their ugliest holiday finery. It’s...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend median home sales price continues to zig-zag, rises to $696,000; Redmond’s price falls to $453,000

Central Oregon’s real estate market has been on a bit of a roller-coaster this year, and the November figures out Thursday from Redmond’s Beacon Appraisal Group shows the impacts of inflation, recession fears, up-and-down mortgage interest rates and other national and local factors. The post Bend median home sales price continues to zig-zag, rises to $696,000; Redmond’s price falls to $453,000 appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
Central Oregonian

Prineville pastor's specially made guitar stolen

Ron Hemphill was shocked when his new double-neck guitar was stolen from his church sanctuary after the local Christmas paradeRon Hemphill has a tendency, as a musician, to walk past his gear and just glance at it. On a recent Saturday evening, not long after a local Christmas parade, he didn't expect his habit to reveal anything out of the ordinary. But it was gone! "I looked up and said, 'Where's my guitar?'" he recalled. Shock overtook his senses. "I actually didn't know what to think. I was just totally overwhelmed with it, because it was just right there."...
PRINEVILLE, OR
kbnd.com

Bend Gateway North Master Plan Advances

BEND, OR -- A new master plan is moving forward for the north end of Bend; it's a big step in the eventual relocation of Costco near Highway 20 and Cooley Road. Mayor-Elect Melanie Kebler says the City Council approved what’s being called “Gateway North” after the developer brought the parking plan in line with city code. "The developers had done a more specific study and brought us some different data, and they themselves said, ‘Hey, here’s what we need. We can reduce this down and we actually don’t need that many. And, especially if we try to put in some of the other things that allow people in the neighborhood to have a bike share’ and to have some of the other mitigation that we were looking for, that made sense and that was a plan that they could get behind." Kebler tells KBND News, "They were going to add back some of the bike parking we thought was missing, they’re going to reduce the amount of parking they needed, and they were also going to do some things like adding some trees, some stormwater mitigation and also a little mobility hub for that whole area; because there will be some housing and other things, not just a Costco."
BEND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Man dies in structure fire beyond fire district

Glenn Cooper, 86, was a lineman, a rancher, and an avid antique machine collector Fire completely destroyed the home at 15000 SW Lower Bridge Way early Tuesday morning, Dec. 6. Neighbors looking through the remains discovered the body of Glenn Cooper, 86. An anonymous caller notified Redmond Fire and Rescue of the fire at about 1 a.m. Apparently, crews initially had the incorrect address, drove to the end of their district and turned back. Later wild land fire fighters with the Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch responded. COID called Cloverdale Fire District to help put out...
REDMOND, OR

