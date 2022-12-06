Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Measure 114’s live fire training component leaves trainers in limbo
While Oregon’s new voter-approved gun control measure is getting worked out in the courts, there remains uncertainty among local gun shops and firearms instructors in Central Oregon. Sharon Preston, owner of Ladies of Lead in Redmond — and an instructor who specializes in self-defense training for women — says...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Can you help? Winter coat, boot drive to keep kids warm in Central Oregon
Your help is needed to keep Central Oregon children in need warm and dry this winter. Bins have been set up around the region for the Family Access Network Coat and Boot Drive. Central Oregon Daily News is a partner in this effort. You can find the bins at all...
centraloregondaily.com
5 things Friday: ‘Tripledemic’ sends some Oregon kids to out-of-state hospitals
The so-called tripledemic of RSV, flu and COVID-19 is hitting Central Oregon hard. Doctors say it’s especially impacting younger children. Dr. Abby Hendricks from Mosaic Medical tells us she is even aware of sick children being sent out of state for treatment because Oregon hospitals are full. Local school...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend Police hosts drive thru event featuring an appearance by Santa
On Saturday from 10 am until noon the Bend Police department hosted it’s Holiday Drive Thru event. Children both young and old, including one who was spending his first Christmas rubbing elbows with Santa, came to receive gifts of hot chocolate and stockings that were stuffed with goodies. Kids...
Crash closes snowy Highway 97 north of La Pine
A reported serious-injury crash closed U.S. Highway 97 between Sunriver and La Pine amid snowfall in the area, authorities said. The post Crash closes snowy Highway 97 north of La Pine appeared first on KTVZ.
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: The disappearance of Shorty Davis
After he disappeared in the summer of 1900, rumors of his murder emerged but no evidence was found One of the longest unsolved mysteries of Central Oregon occurred in the summer of 1900, when local sheepman, Shorty Davis, disappeared from his ranch on Upper Crooked River. Mr. Davis had arrived in Central Oregon in 1881 and worked as a sheep herder for local ranchers. Through hard work and thriftiness, he was able to purchase property southeast of Prineville, near the mouth of Eagle Creek. He developed a prosperous sheep ranch and summer-grazed his sheep on the lush timberlands of the...
centraloregondaily.com
Got an ugly sweater? Bring it to the Downtown Bend pub crawl Friday night
Grab your worst holiday sweater and have the best time in a downtown pub crawl Friday night. That’s the invitation from the Downtown Bend Business Association and seven different bars and breweries. They will offer a variety of deals for customers decked out in their ugliest holiday finery. It’s...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Prineville’s must-see holiday tradition: The Grimes Christmas Scene
A holiday tradition decades in the making is now open for all to see in Prineville. It’s called the Grimes Christmas Scene. “My mother in law stared the collection in 1937 for my husband’s first Christmas and she gave it to me in 1959 for our sons first Christmas,” said curator Beth Grimes.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon cities report downed trees, power outages amid winter weather
People in cities across Central Oregon woke to a layer of snow several inches deep in places on Sunday morning, leading to power outages and road hazards. The City of Bend announced on its Facebook page that street crews administered magnesium chloride to city streets, and started sanding and plowing roads at 5 a.m.
Bend median home sales price continues to zig-zag, rises to $696,000; Redmond’s price falls to $453,000
Central Oregon’s real estate market has been on a bit of a roller-coaster this year, and the November figures out Thursday from Redmond’s Beacon Appraisal Group shows the impacts of inflation, recession fears, up-and-down mortgage interest rates and other national and local factors. The post Bend median home sales price continues to zig-zag, rises to $696,000; Redmond’s price falls to $453,000 appeared first on KTVZ.
Prineville pastor's specially made guitar stolen
Ron Hemphill was shocked when his new double-neck guitar was stolen from his church sanctuary after the local Christmas paradeRon Hemphill has a tendency, as a musician, to walk past his gear and just glance at it. On a recent Saturday evening, not long after a local Christmas parade, he didn't expect his habit to reveal anything out of the ordinary. But it was gone! "I looked up and said, 'Where's my guitar?'" he recalled. Shock overtook his senses. "I actually didn't know what to think. I was just totally overwhelmed with it, because it was just right there."...
Look: Entangled mule deer rescued from wire fencing in Oregon
Wildlife authorities in Oregon came to the rescue of a mule deer found with wire fencing wrapped around its body.
The Oregon Ducks and OSU Beavers are both going bowling, but what will a bowl game trip cost you?
The Oregon Ducks and the Oregon State Beavers are both set to play in bowl games this month. But if you want to go, it will cost you. The post The Oregon Ducks and OSU Beavers are both going bowling, but what will a bowl game trip cost you? appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Deschutes County road construction update: Week of December 11-17
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of December 11-17. Stevens Rd Sewer Line Installation (Bend Area) – Installation of a sewer line crossing will be occurring on Stevens Road between SE 27th Street and Ward Road. Traffic Information – Stevens Road...
These PNW cities are among the fastest-growing in the U.S., study says
The Pacific Northwest’s often-gray skies and consistent rainfall haven’t seemed to turn people away from moving to the region.
Passionate C.O. Ducks and Beavers fans heading to bowl games ‘no matter what,’ despite high travel costs
For the second year in a row, the Ducks and Beavers are going bowling. The post Passionate C.O. Ducks and Beavers fans heading to bowl games ‘no matter what,’ despite high travel costs appeared first on KTVZ.
kbnd.com
Bend Gateway North Master Plan Advances
BEND, OR -- A new master plan is moving forward for the north end of Bend; it's a big step in the eventual relocation of Costco near Highway 20 and Cooley Road. Mayor-Elect Melanie Kebler says the City Council approved what’s being called “Gateway North” after the developer brought the parking plan in line with city code. "The developers had done a more specific study and brought us some different data, and they themselves said, ‘Hey, here’s what we need. We can reduce this down and we actually don’t need that many. And, especially if we try to put in some of the other things that allow people in the neighborhood to have a bike share’ and to have some of the other mitigation that we were looking for, that made sense and that was a plan that they could get behind." Kebler tells KBND News, "They were going to add back some of the bike parking we thought was missing, they’re going to reduce the amount of parking they needed, and they were also going to do some things like adding some trees, some stormwater mitigation and also a little mobility hub for that whole area; because there will be some housing and other things, not just a Costco."
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Not the end’: Redmond gun parts manufacturer reacts to Measure 114 rulings
Tuesday was a whiplash of judicial rulings on Measure 114, the new Oregon gun control measure that voters narrowly passed last month. One Central Oregon gun manufacturer is urging people to have patience because this is just going to be the start of the court battle. It started Tuesday morning...
Man dies in structure fire beyond fire district
Glenn Cooper, 86, was a lineman, a rancher, and an avid antique machine collector Fire completely destroyed the home at 15000 SW Lower Bridge Way early Tuesday morning, Dec. 6. Neighbors looking through the remains discovered the body of Glenn Cooper, 86. An anonymous caller notified Redmond Fire and Rescue of the fire at about 1 a.m. Apparently, crews initially had the incorrect address, drove to the end of their district and turned back. Later wild land fire fighters with the Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch responded. COID called Cloverdale Fire District to help put out...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Madras girls basketball dominates Bend during last-minute make-up game
The Madras White Buffalos girls’ basketball team defeated the Bend Lava Bears 70-29 Friday night. Bend (5A) was supposed to play McKay, but due to a cancellation, they scheduled a make-up game with Madras (4A). The Buffalos improve to 3-1, while the Bears drop to 0-3.
Comments / 1