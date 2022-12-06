BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP)Great Osobor scored 18 points as Montana State beat Omaha 82-54 on Saturday night. Osobor was 7 of 9 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Bobcats (6-5). Raequan Battle scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 15, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc, and added nine rebounds. Jubrile Belo shot 3 of 5 from the field and 4 for 8 from the line to finish with 10 points.

OMAHA, NE ・ 16 HOURS AGO