Bloomington, IN

mypanhandle.com

No. 10 Arizona tops No. 14 Indiana 89-75 in Vegas clash

LAS VEGAS (AP)Azuolas Tubelis scored 21 points and No. 10 Arizona defeated No. 14 Indiana 89-75 on Saturday night in the Vegas Clash. The Wildcats (8-1) held off Indiana’s surge after their lead was trimmed to 59-56 on consecutive 3-pointers by the Hoosiers midway through the second half. Arizona responded with three straight 3s to build its cushion back to double digits.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
mypanhandle.com

Butler easily keeps Cal winless

Simas Lukosius and Jayden Taylor led a balanced attack with 16 points apiece, Eric Hunter Jr. recorded his first collegiate double-double and Butler had no problem dispatching of winless California 82-58 in a men’s basketball nonconference game in Berkeley, Calif., on Saturday afternoon. Hunter, a fifth-year transfer from Purdue,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
mypanhandle.com

Osobor’s 18 lead Montana State past Omaha 82-54

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP)Great Osobor scored 18 points as Montana State beat Omaha 82-54 on Saturday night. Osobor was 7 of 9 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Bobcats (6-5). Raequan Battle scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 15, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc, and added nine rebounds. Jubrile Belo shot 3 of 5 from the field and 4 for 8 from the line to finish with 10 points.
OMAHA, NE
mypanhandle.com

Maly helps No. 18 Creighton women hold off Drake 75-71

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)Morgan Maly scored a career-high 24 points and No. 18 Creighton held off Drake 75-71 on Saturday night. Maly sank 9 of 16 shots with four 3-pointers, adding six rebounds for the Bluejays (8-1), who snapped a four-game skid against the Bulldogs (5-3). Emma Ronsiek added 19 points on 5-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc. Lauren Jensen had 13 points and Rachael Saunders hit all eight of her free throws and scored 11.
OMAHA, NE

