Empower Mississippi releases violent crime report and offers potential solutions
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi doesn’t have as much of a problem with violent crime as other states. But, homicides around the state are an increasing issue. Empower Mississippi’s violent crime report isn’t an argument for locking everyone up and throwing away the key. Instead, it’s an attempt to show that there are alternatives.
Mississippi’s rural hospitals in danger of shutting down
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA) said the state’s rural hospitals are in a financial crisis. After the coronavirus pandemic wiped out a majority of hospitals’ savings. Rural hospitals in Mississippi have yet to fully recover. Rural hospitals have been forced to drastically cut down on care amid rising […]
La. sheriff: Mississippi man wanted for failure to appear warrants
PASS CHRISTIAN, Ms. (BRPROUD) – The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Mississippi man who is wanted for charges he acquired back in January of this year. The sheriff’s office says 33-year-old Raymond Garner is wanted on two failure-to-appear warrants that are related to attempted murder. If anyone knows Garner’s location, contact the sheriff’s office at (985)-345-6150, Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-(800)-554-5245, or make a tip online.
State health department braces for impending hospital crisis
As the Mississippi health care crisis worsens and threatens to imminently shutter hospitals in the Mississippi Delta, the state Department of Health is taking steps to prepare for the impending disaster. The Mississippi State Department of Health, an agency that has been gutted by budget cuts and weakened services over the past decade, was not […]
Training center aims to bring qualified workforce to Mississippi
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – CAD, Autodesk, solid works, coding, and virtual reality. You may or may not be familiar with those words. They are, however, very important when it comes to preparing Mississippi’s workforce for the future. Through Hinds Community College (HCC) and the City of Vicksburg, an emerging technology training center is at the […]
Law enforcement responds to shooting on Mississippi River Bridge
Law enforcement responds to shooting on Mississippi River Bridge. Lingering rain tonight and Severe Storms Tuesday. Arceneaux wins Shreveport mayor's race.
MHP trooper arrested in Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
Mississippi prisons may soon exceed capacity
Mississippi — the world’s leader in imprisoning people — will soon skyrocket past its capacity to hold them all. In just 10 months, the state’s prison population has exploded, rising almost twice as fast as inflation. If this rate persists, the Mississippi Department of Corrections would exceed its listed capacity of 20,443 over the next several months.
Former Mississippi hospital clerk arrested, accused of taking thousands in cash payments from patients for her personal use
A former Mississippi hospital clerk has been arrested for embezzling thousands, accused of depositing cash from patients into her own bank account for personal use. Today State Auditor Shad White announced Special Agents from his office have arrested Melissa Cook in Yalobusha County. Cook, a former accounts receivable clerk, was indicted by a local grand jury for embezzlement from Yalobusha General Hospital—a publicly owned hospital where she was previously employed. Special Agents delivered a $102,089.74 demand letter to Cook upon her arrest. The demand amount includes interest and investigative expenses.
Get vaccinated: MSDH urges Mississippians
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - It seems a lot of people are sick right now and the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) agrees. The MSDH confirmed flu and Covid cases are increasing earlier than usual. They urge Mississippians to get vaccinated sooner rather than later. "The activity has been increasing...
Future of US aviation begins in Mississippi: Largest uncrewed aircraft at a US academic institution unveiled
The future of aviation is in Mississippi, officials from Mississippi State University said when they unveiled the largest uncrewed aircraft at any US academic institution — a plan capable of flying up to 24 hours without refueling and able to carry a 600 pound payload. On Dec. 1, MSU...
Avian influenza outbreak on rise in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi wildlife regulators are warning hunters to be on the lookout for sick and dead birds across the state as an apparent outbreak of avian influenza is underway. The Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, in a Thursday news release, said it has received many such...
How is the ‘tridemic’ affecting Mississippians?
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Medical experts are sounding the alarm on a large uptick on flu, RSV, and COVID-19 cases. Leaders with the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are calling the outbreak a ‘tridemic.’ Doctors in Mississippi said while they’ve seen a rise in all three illnesses, the flu is most prevalent. According […]
The Luckiest Place in Mississippi?
If you’re going to play the lottery, maybe you ought to drive to Hazlehurst to do it. The city of fewer than 3,600 residents seems to be the luckiest place in Mississippi. It’s now had two $1 million winners in less than two years. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation says the winning ticket for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing and for another drawing in January 2021 were bought at different Hazlehurst retailers. The latest winner claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Flowood Wednesday. He’s the fifth person to win at least $1 million playing the lottery in Mississippi.
Man, teen on probation after attack at MS catfish farm
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — A Tunica County businessman and a former employee were placed on probation Wednesday after an attack at a catfish farm was caught on camera. The incident happened in October at the Pride of Pond catfish farm on Highway 4. Video taken by 18-year-old Bailey Wade shows Bill Battle, the business owner, […]
Mississippi audit shows misspent stimulus money
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — According to State Auditor Shad White, millions of questioned costs were found in a newly released Single Audit of federal funds in Mississippi. The audit includes federal funds spent by state agencies from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021. During this time, White said many state agencies were drawing down […]
How United Furniture went from state-funded darling to coldly laying off 2,700 workers
United Furniture Industries — the Tupelo-based furnishings manufacturer that recently laid off its entire staff via email and text message – received more than $3 million dollars in taxpayer money through business incentive grants since 2009. The furniture company regularly got sums every few years — ranging from $200,000 to $1.3 million — in exchange […]
Black Family Closes 7-Figure Deal To Create Mississippi's Own Modern-Day Black Wall Street
Entrepreneur Tony A. Reimonenq Jr, along with his wife and three sons, recently closed a deal on a 20-unit strip mall in the Oak Grove community of Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The family plans to transform the property into a local version of Tulsa, Oklahoma’s Historic Greenwood District, widely known as the original Black Wall Street.
Miss Mississippi heads to the Miss America competition
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins left from Jackson’s airport Thursday morning and has now arrived in Connecticut. She will spend the next few days with 50 other candidates preparing for the first night of the preliminary competition at Miss America. Miss Mississippi arrived with her luggage...
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Hazlehurst
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Mississippi Lottery players hit it big while playing separate games in Tuesday’s drawings. One of the players won $1 million by matching all five white balls with the Mega Millions drawing. The ticket was purchased from Phillips 66 Food Plaza in Hazlehurst. The numbers drawn were 15-16-19-28-47 with a Mega […]
