Oregon State Hospital back in compliance after investigation
JUNCTION CITY, Ore.-- After more than six months, Oregon State Hospital is now back in compliance with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid. Hospital officials had to submit a corrective plan or risk losing certification to be reimbursed for federal Medicare payments. But according to the Oregon Health Authority, OSH...
Eugene police seeking victims of tax service embezzlement
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is asking victims of a bookkeeper who they say stopped making tax payments for her customers and pocketed their tax money come forward to assist with their investigation. According to EPD, a Financial Investigations Unit detective is investigating a case where a bookkeeper...
Family attorney for Brett Bruns sheds light on wrongful death lawsuit settlement
EUGENE, Ore. -- The family of 19-year-old Brett Bruns is fighting for change in youth behavioral health care. This comes after Bruns' family reached a $2.5 million settlement with the Oregon Youth Authority and Looking Glass in the wrongful death lawsuit of Bruns. Three years ago, Bruns took his own...
How the FDA's move to make Narcan available over-the-counter could impact Oregonians
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Food and Drug Administration is fast-tracking the process to make the opioid overdose reversal nasal spray Narcan available over-the-counter. Lane County Public Health substance abuse prevention coordinator Alexander LaVake believes the move could save lives. "We're really excited at the idea of this getting fast-tracked," said...
Eugene police locate missing, endangered teen
UPDATE 9:23 p.m. - Eugene Police said Johnson was located and safe. EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is asking for information about the whereabouts of a teenager who went missing Thursday evening. According to EPD, Josiah Isiaih Johnson, 14, reportedly left the Station 7 area at about 5...
Lane County students working to Construct a Brighter Future for the unhoused
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Work is well underway on homeless shelters that are being built by students in Lane County, but they need more materials and they’re hoping the community can help. Back in August, administrators from 15 Lane County schools took part in training to build single-room shelters...
Eugene man sentenced to 10 years in prison for manslaughter that killed paramedic
EUGENE, Ore. -- A Eugene man will serve 10 years in prison for causing the death of a paramedic in a log truck crash on Highway 126 back in 2021. According to Oregon State Police, on September 20, 2021, Shane McVay, then 64, was driving a log truck on Highway 126 east of Walton when the loaded trailer tipped over and struck a Toyota Prius driven by Sarah Susman, 25, a Western Lane Ambulance employee. Susman suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash also led to several other injuries. McVay was charged with first-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants, and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.
Albany Police investigating fatal hit and run crash
ALBANY, Ore. -- Albany Police are investigating a hit and run crash that left one woman dead Saturday morning. According to police, the crash happened at about 4:20 a.m. in the 1500 block of Geary St. SE. The victim was a 30-year-old Albany resident. Police said her name will be...
An early Christmas gift for Eugene Springfield Fire: two new fire trucks!
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Springfield Fire recently received a pair of brand-new fire trucks with a bunch of modern features that officials say will make them excellent firefighting vehicles. Combined, the cost of the new trucks was more than $2 million. The fire department says the benefits of the trucks...
Giving Tree accepting donations for kids' Christmas gifts in Valley River Center
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Giving Tree at Valley River Center in Eugene still has tags, and they’ve extended the deadline so charitable souls have more time to shop for children in need in the community. The Eugene Active 20-30 Club Giving Tree is set up inside the mall near...
Oregon State, Jonathan Smith agree to new contract
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State Head Coach Jonathan Smith has agreed to terms for a new contact Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Barnes announced Sunday. “Coach Smith has taken the Oregon State football program to new heights, and we knew it was important to reward him and...
Willamalane opens brand-new Arrow Park in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A new park for play and community gatherings is open – Arrow Park in Springfield is Willamalane Park and Recreation District’s 47th park. The park offers a brand-new playground, a bicycle playground, a bike skills course, a picnic shelter, walking paths, benches, bike racks, natural landscaping and more. The park is located at 2500 Otto St. near Briggs Middle School and Yolanda Elementary School along the EWEB path. In the morning of December 9, Willamalane hosted an opening ceremony where students from Yolanda Elementary got the chance to learn about, explore and play in the park.
Crash shuts down eastbound lanes of Beltline near Coburg road
EUGENE, Ore. - A crash has shut down all eastbound lanes of the Beltline near the Coburg road exit. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday and quickly affected traffic. Information is limited at this time, but drivers are being asked to avoid the area. There is no estimated time...
Local church donates supplies for winter nights in Operation Winter Stockpile
EUGENE, Ore. -- A drive to collect winter items for the homeless is off to a great start -- but more is needed. First Christian Church in Eugene is running “Operation Winter Stockpile” to get cold-weather supplies for the unhoused. So far, about 200 households in Lane County have donated a total of about 3,000 items, from big pieces like sleeping bags to small ones like hand warmers. The donation drive is still ongoing, and organizers are looking for items like socks, coats, sleeping bags, hand warmers, gloves and more.
Hawk recovering after being hit by car
EUGENE, Ore. -- A hawk is on the road to recovery at the Cascades Raptor Center after it was hit by a car in November. When two valets at the 5th Street Marketplace went to park a car on November 3, they were shocked to find a hawk entangled in the grille of the car. The hawk’s wings were reportedly spread against the grille of the car, its right leg was wedged in the crack of the bumper, and it was stuck on the hood for some time until the car pulled up to the Gordon Hotel. The driver said he had thought he had hit something on the highway, but didn’t see anything in the rear-view mirror and kept driving.
Lyons woman brings community together with gingerbread house tradition
LYONS, Oregon — For 26 years, Jackie Kirkpatrick has opened her home to friends, family and neighbors to decorate gingerbread houses. What started in 1996 with one party and a couple of guests, has grown into five parties, 60 gingerbread houses and one reason to do it. “It's fun!”...
Oregon Volleyball drops Nebraska, advances to Elite Eight
LOUISVILLE, Kent--- Oregon Volleyball refused to go away in a Sweet 16 matchup with Nebraska on Thursday. With a 3-2 (14-25, 26-24, 22-25, 32-30, 15-11) win, the Ducks advance to the Elite Eight in the NCAA National Volleyball Championship. Oregon was led by freshman Mimi Colyer who had 26 kills...
