Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Over the recent trading sessions, the price of Cardano has sharply dropped. A descending triangle pattern can be seen in the altcoin’s trading right now. This indicates that unless the coin is able to overcome a couple of crucial price ceilings, it may be on the verge of experiencing an additional fall.

1 DAY AGO