Corning, CA

krcrtv.com

WEAVERVILLE, CA
krcrtv.com

Officers reportedly fired upon in Kimball Road incident

RED BLUFF, CALIF. — Police in Red Bluff are searching for a suspect who reportedly shot at their officers this morning. The incident happened around 3:14 AM near the 500 block of Kimball Road, when officers arrived to a scene which reportedly involved shots being fired. Upon arrival, Red Bluff Police say a suspect fired two shots towards them. They then set up a perimeter, and called for assistance from the Tehama County Sheriff's Office and local CHP.
krcrtv.com

DA: Officers were justified in shooting along I-5 near O'Brien north of Redding

REDDING, Calif. — The Shasta County District Attorney's Office has found officers were justified in a May shooting that left a man dead. According to the Shasta County Multi-Agency Officer-Involved Critical Incident (OICI) Response Team, on May 26 CHP officers were called to the area north of Bridge Bay just after 1:30 p.m. after 24-year-old Robert Williams hit a barrier, crossed both lanes of traffic and hit a tree, sparking a fire.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

TRINITY COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

CAL FIRE Crews respond to vegetation fire in Butte County

BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — Despite stormy weather conditions, fires still have the chance to pop up. Earlier today, CAL FIRE Butte Unit crews responded to a vegetation fire that broke out along Township Road near Highway 99. According to their Twitter post, the fire was contained to a 25...
kymkemp.com

One Dead After Vehicle Crash on Hwy 3

On December 08, 2022, at approximately 1428 hours, a single vehicle traffic crash occurred on State Route 3 northbound, south of China Gulch Road. The Audi sedan was traveling northbound at that location, when the driver left the roadway. Subsequently, the vehicle struck several trees before coming to rest along the northbound shoulder. The driver and solo occupant of the vehicle were extricated, and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. The cause of this collision is still under investigation. Trinity County Sheriffs Department, Weaverville Fire Department, Cal-Fire, Trinity County Life Support and Cal-Trans all responded to the scene to assist.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police arrest suspected fentanyl dealer after chase and crash

REDDING, Calif. - Redding police arrested a suspected fentanyl drug dealer after a high speed chase and crash that put several schools on lockdown. The situation started just after 10 a.m. Thursday when police tried to pull over and serve a search warrant on a car suspected of delivering narcotics. The car sped off, crashing into control signals at Churn Creek Road and Hartnell Avenue.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Deputies find fentanyl, stun gun, man passed out in car near Chico

CHICO, Calif. — A deputy with the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) saw a man passed out in his car near Chico on Tuesday, which led her to find several drugs, drug paraphernalia, and a stun gun inside the man's car. According to BCSO, around 10 a.m., the deputy...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding fire department responds to early morning transient camp fire

REDDING, Calif. — According to the Redding Fire Department (RFD), firefighters responded to a possible structure fire off Progress Way this morning that ended up being a fire in a well-established transient camp. RFD crews extinguished the fire and stayed on the scene for an extensive mop-up. According to...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Arrests made at Happy Valley problematic property

HAPPY VALLEY, Calif. — Steps were taken Thursday to clear out a homeless camp in Happy Valley, where police say they have seen many violations and crimes. Shasta County officials say that four arrests were made, and five others were cited for trespassing and related charges on this property along Saddle Trail Road. It is a dilapidated vacant house surrounded by trailers and motor homes in various stages of disrepair, with tents and garbage everywhere.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding street to floods after water main burst through asphalt

REDDING, Calif. - Redding Fire says that a water main burst through the asphalt, causing Sonoma Street to flood Wednesday night. RFD received the call at 6:05 p.m. that a water pipe had burst through the ground on Sonoma Street near the intersection of Waldon Street. The pipe burst caused...
REDDING, CA

