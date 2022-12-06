On December 08, 2022, at approximately 1428 hours, a single vehicle traffic crash occurred on State Route 3 northbound, south of China Gulch Road. The Audi sedan was traveling northbound at that location, when the driver left the roadway. Subsequently, the vehicle struck several trees before coming to rest along the northbound shoulder. The driver and solo occupant of the vehicle were extricated, and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. The cause of this collision is still under investigation. Trinity County Sheriffs Department, Weaverville Fire Department, Cal-Fire, Trinity County Life Support and Cal-Trans all responded to the scene to assist.

TRINITY COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO