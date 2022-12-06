Read full article on original website
Related
krcrtv.com
Weaverville resident dead after car collides into tree on Highway 3
According to California Highway Patrol, a Weaverville man is dead after his car ran off the road and collided with several trees. Read the full press release from the Trinity River CHP:. On December 08, 2022, at approximately 1428 hours, a single vehicle traffic crash occurred on State Route 3...
krcrtv.com
Officers reportedly fired upon in Kimball Road incident
RED BLUFF, CALIF. — Police in Red Bluff are searching for a suspect who reportedly shot at their officers this morning. The incident happened around 3:14 AM near the 500 block of Kimball Road, when officers arrived to a scene which reportedly involved shots being fired. Upon arrival, Red Bluff Police say a suspect fired two shots towards them. They then set up a perimeter, and called for assistance from the Tehama County Sheriff's Office and local CHP.
krcrtv.com
DA: Officers were justified in shooting along I-5 near O'Brien north of Redding
REDDING, Calif. — The Shasta County District Attorney's Office has found officers were justified in a May shooting that left a man dead. According to the Shasta County Multi-Agency Officer-Involved Critical Incident (OICI) Response Team, on May 26 CHP officers were called to the area north of Bridge Bay just after 1:30 p.m. after 24-year-old Robert Williams hit a barrier, crossed both lanes of traffic and hit a tree, sparking a fire.
krcrtv.com
Weaverville man killed in Trinity County crash on Thursday
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — A Weaverville man was killed in a crash on Highway 3 in Trinity County on Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says 43-year-old Fredrick Guidotti was driving north on Highway 3 near China Gulch Road around 2:30 p.m. when he left the roadway.
krcrtv.com
CAL FIRE Crews respond to vegetation fire in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — Despite stormy weather conditions, fires still have the chance to pop up. Earlier today, CAL FIRE Butte Unit crews responded to a vegetation fire that broke out along Township Road near Highway 99. According to their Twitter post, the fire was contained to a 25...
kymkemp.com
One Dead After Vehicle Crash on Hwy 3
On December 08, 2022, at approximately 1428 hours, a single vehicle traffic crash occurred on State Route 3 northbound, south of China Gulch Road. The Audi sedan was traveling northbound at that location, when the driver left the roadway. Subsequently, the vehicle struck several trees before coming to rest along the northbound shoulder. The driver and solo occupant of the vehicle were extricated, and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. The cause of this collision is still under investigation. Trinity County Sheriffs Department, Weaverville Fire Department, Cal-Fire, Trinity County Life Support and Cal-Trans all responded to the scene to assist.
krcrtv.com
Shasta County Sheriff's Office gives tips on winter travel & road safety
Shasta County, Calif — With winter travel on the rise the Shasta County Sheriff's Office is advising drivers to stay safe and smart when traveling either to your closet lodge or out to acquire a Christmas tree. Speaking with KRCR recently, Sheriff's Deputy Sergeant Bodner broke down some ways...
actionnewsnow.com
Police arrest suspected fentanyl dealer after chase and crash
REDDING, Calif. - Redding police arrested a suspected fentanyl drug dealer after a high speed chase and crash that put several schools on lockdown. The situation started just after 10 a.m. Thursday when police tried to pull over and serve a search warrant on a car suspected of delivering narcotics. The car sped off, crashing into control signals at Churn Creek Road and Hartnell Avenue.
actionnewsnow.com
Man found passed out in vehicle on Honey Run Road, deputies find fentanyl
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested after deputies found him passed out in a vehicle on Honey Run Road on Tuesday. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said a woman reported that a man was passed out in the driver's seat around 10 a.m. Deputies knocked on the...
krcrtv.com
SR-89 cleared of jack-knifed big rig near Lake Britton, traffic returns to normal
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — FINAL UPDATE, DEC. 8, 9:40 PM:. Caltrans District 2 has confirmed that traffic is returning to normal on State Route 89, roughly six miles north of Lake Britton, after a big rig jack-knifed and blocked the roadway. Scroll below to view earlier updates. -- UPDATE,...
krcrtv.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: All vehicles being screened for chains north of Redding due to weather
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — BREAKING, DEC. 8, 3:15 PM:. Due to winter weather, all vehicles are being screened for chains on northbound Interstate 5 at Fawndale Road. Caltrans District 2 says all vehicles must have chains roughly 10 miles north of Redding to continue traveling north. This is a...
krcrtv.com
Deputies find fentanyl, stun gun, man passed out in car near Chico
CHICO, Calif. — A deputy with the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) saw a man passed out in his car near Chico on Tuesday, which led her to find several drugs, drug paraphernalia, and a stun gun inside the man's car. According to BCSO, around 10 a.m., the deputy...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP identifies driver killed in head-on collision with big-rig near Corning
CORNING, Calif. - 5 A.M. UPDATE: CHP identified the driver who was killed as 75-year-old Denver Williams of Corning. The driver of the big rig who suffered minor injuries is Jatinder Sidhu of Kent, Washington. 10:30 PM UPDATE - CHP opened South Ave. back up in both directions and have...
krcrtv.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Chain checks on almost all Northstate routes due to winter weather
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — BREAKING, DEC. 9, 9 PM:. Caltrans officials said there are chain checks throughout the Northstate due to winter weather. District 2 officials announced roads are being affected near Burney, Mt Shasta, Old Station and Weaverville. Chain screenings are currently in place on northbound Interstate 5 at...
krcrtv.com
Redding fire department responds to early morning transient camp fire
REDDING, Calif. — According to the Redding Fire Department (RFD), firefighters responded to a possible structure fire off Progress Way this morning that ended up being a fire in a well-established transient camp. RFD crews extinguished the fire and stayed on the scene for an extensive mop-up. According to...
krcrtv.com
Arrests made at Happy Valley problematic property
HAPPY VALLEY, Calif. — Steps were taken Thursday to clear out a homeless camp in Happy Valley, where police say they have seen many violations and crimes. Shasta County officials say that four arrests were made, and five others were cited for trespassing and related charges on this property along Saddle Trail Road. It is a dilapidated vacant house surrounded by trailers and motor homes in various stages of disrepair, with tents and garbage everywhere.
krcrtv.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck damages I-5/SR-44 overcrossing in Redding; multiple closures in place
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, DEC. 6, 8:57 PM:. Crews are beginning to close lanes, onramps and offramps at the State Route 44 and Interstate 5 overcrossing. Caltrans Supervisors told KRCR's Chief Photographer, Adam McAllister, a truck's load was taller than the overcrossing's height clearance and it hit a portion of the bridge.
krcrtv.com
Chico fire department reponds to structure fire at Carl's JR.
CHICO, Calif. — According to the Chico Fire Department, early Wednesday afternoon, crews responded to at a structure fire at Carl's Jr on the Esplanade. No further details are available at this time. Check back for updates.
krcrtv.com
Latest on missing Red Bluff woman Tammy Pitkin: sister says she was likely running away
RED BLUFF, Calif. — A Red Bluff woman and well-known local realtor, Tammy Pitkin, has been missing for nearly two months. KRCR first reported on Pitkin's case back in November, shortly after her Toyota Camry was found deserted on a forest service road in Oregon, north of Eugene. Since...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding street to floods after water main burst through asphalt
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Fire says that a water main burst through the asphalt, causing Sonoma Street to flood Wednesday night. RFD received the call at 6:05 p.m. that a water pipe had burst through the ground on Sonoma Street near the intersection of Waldon Street. The pipe burst caused...
Comments / 0