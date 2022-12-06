Read full article on original website
Related
22 WSBT
Department of Justice wants Trump team held in contempt in connection to Mar-a-Lago case
WASHINGTON (TND) — The Department of Justice has asked a federal judge to hold former President Donald Trump's team in contempt of court in connection to the Mar-a-Lago case, according to multiple reports. CNN on Thursday noted that prosecutors made the request, saying Trump and his team failed to...
22 WSBT
'Twitter Files' part 3 highlights Trump's ban from social media platform after Jan. 6
WASHINGTON (TND) — Top Twitter executives removed then-president Donald Trump from their social media platform following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol and went on to have weekly meetings with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Human Services, as well as the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, about what tweets to censor, according to "Part Three" of Elon Musk's "Twitter Files."
22 WSBT
Migrants continue to flow into US as Biden administration looks to extend Title 42
WASHINGTON (TND) — Right now, the border policy Title 42 — the public health order allowing migrants to be deported immediately before making asylum claims — is set to be lifted in less than two weeks. As the Biden administration fights to extend the measure, alarming new...
22 WSBT
Supreme Court mulls case that could reshape US elections
WASHINGTON (TND) — The Supreme Court heard arguments this week in a case that could drastically alter the electoral system depending on how the eventual ruling plays out. North Carolina Republicans took the case to the high court after the state’s supreme court threw out new congressional maps over a partisan gerrymander. They are arguing a provision in the U.S. Constitution gives state lawmakers control over “times, places and manner” of congressional elections, which would allow them to cut state courts out of the redistricting process.
22 WSBT
Medicaid overspending costs taxpayers $16B a month, watchdog reports
WASHINGTON (TND) — On this week's "Waste of the Week," Medicaid is overspending and costing taxpayers $16 billion a month. Founder of OpenTheBooks.com, Adam Andrzejewski, joined The National Desk Friday with the details. The U.S. is more than three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, and President Joe Biden and...
Comments / 0