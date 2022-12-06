ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'Twitter Files' part 3 highlights Trump's ban from social media platform after Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (TND) — Top Twitter executives removed then-president Donald Trump from their social media platform following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol and went on to have weekly meetings with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Human Services, as well as the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, about what tweets to censor, according to "Part Three" of Elon Musk's "Twitter Files."
Supreme Court mulls case that could reshape US elections

WASHINGTON (TND) — The Supreme Court heard arguments this week in a case that could drastically alter the electoral system depending on how the eventual ruling plays out. North Carolina Republicans took the case to the high court after the state’s supreme court threw out new congressional maps over a partisan gerrymander. They are arguing a provision in the U.S. Constitution gives state lawmakers control over “times, places and manner” of congressional elections, which would allow them to cut state courts out of the redistricting process.
Medicaid overspending costs taxpayers $16B a month, watchdog reports

WASHINGTON (TND) — On this week's "Waste of the Week," Medicaid is overspending and costing taxpayers $16 billion a month. Founder of OpenTheBooks.com, Adam Andrzejewski, joined The National Desk Friday with the details. The U.S. is more than three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, and President Joe Biden and...
