WASHINGTON (TND) — The Supreme Court heard arguments this week in a case that could drastically alter the electoral system depending on how the eventual ruling plays out. North Carolina Republicans took the case to the high court after the state’s supreme court threw out new congressional maps over a partisan gerrymander. They are arguing a provision in the U.S. Constitution gives state lawmakers control over “times, places and manner” of congressional elections, which would allow them to cut state courts out of the redistricting process.

