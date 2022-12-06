ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Aurora swears in second interim police chief as search continues

By JESSICA GIBBS jessica.gibbs@denvergazette.com
 5 days ago
Newly-announced interim chief of police Art Acevedo leaves the studio after a press conference on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in the Aurora channel 8 studio in the Aurora Municipal Center in Aurora, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette) TIMOTHY HURST/DENVER GAZETTE

Aurora has sworn in its second interim chief of police as a search for the permanent chief remains underway.

Wearing the Aurora Police Department uniform, Art Acevedo officially took the helm of APD at a Monday evening swearing in ceremony. He succeeds the previous interim chief, Dan Oates, who played a hand in recruiting Acevedo to the position.

Acevedo has led a tumultuous and widely-followed career — from gaining national attention for walking alongside racial justice protesters and a reputation as a reform-friendly chief to being fired from his last post as Miami’s chief of police, prompting him to file a wrongful termination lawsuit. He went on to become a contributor for national news organizations, while also running a law enforcement consulting business. Acevedo and CNN ended his contributor agreement early so that he can step into Aurora’s interim role, he said on Twitter.

Oates, the outgoing interim chief, will head home to Florida and go back into retirement. Oates, who was the city’s chief of police from 2005 to 2014, left Aurora to serve as the Miami Beach chief of police until his retirement in 2019. He came out of retirement to serve as the Aurora interim chief after former chief Vanessa Wilson was fired.

Mayor Pro Tem Francoise Bergan and Councilmember Dustin Zvonek thanked Oates for his service to the city.

Zvonek said Oates did “an incredible job putting our police department back on their toes.” Oates showed “that there is a balance that can be struck” between building community relationships and constitutional policing, Zvonek said.

Councilmember Juan Marcano said Acevedo will be available to meet the community at his ward’s upcoming town meeting in January.

Aurora remains in the midst of a rocky search for its permanent chief. The city had selected four finalists for the job but started the search over in the fall after community concern about a lack of diversity among finalists, and the withdrawal of all but one finalist.

