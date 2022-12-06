ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

22 WSBT

Celebration of Life for Garvin Roberson held at North Side Gymnasium

Saturday the Elkhart community honored Garvin Roberson, the brother of Mayor Rod Roberson, at his Celebration of Life. According to Michigan State Police, Garvin was found dead last week inside his SUV, submerged in water. The celebration was held inside the gymnasium of North Side Middle School in Elkhart. People...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Winding Brook Park's "Gift to the Community"

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — A popular community Christmas event is now underway in Mishawaka. Winding Brook Park's "Gift to the Community" is an annual Christmas lights display, which benefits 9 charities around the area. Each group provides volunteers to help, and the neighborhood association then shares the donations from...
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

Holiday Lights Parade returns to South Bend for 5th year

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Downtown South Bend was all lit up for the annual Holiday Lights Parade!. The parade kicked off around 6:30 p.m. Friday, covering parts of Notre Dame Avenue, Jefferson and Niles Avenue. Organizers say the route was purposefully close to Howard Park, which is open...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Sewer project upgrades begin in Kosciusko County

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — Tens of millions of dollars are being pumped into upgrading Kosciusko County’s waste system. This afternoon, county leaders broke ground to connect Tippecanoe and Chapman Lake homes to a nearby sewer system. Those homes currently use septic tanks, which puts them at risk...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Pokagon Band leaders sign Memorandum of Understanding with IUSB

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A chance for members of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians to further their educations. Tribal leaders signed a new Memorandum of Understanding today with IU South Bend. The agreement provides in-state tuition benefits to eligible Pokagon Band citizens and employees as well as...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Missing 26-year-old out of Kosciusko County

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing person case. Joseph Chaffins, 26, was last seen in the North Webster area on or about October 26th, 2022. His family has not seen or heard from him since. Chaffins lives in Pierceton, Indiana, and is 5’8”, 140 pounds, with...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Cr8-UR-Canvas hosts Christmas Open House with lots of crafts

Lots of fun crafts to be made at this year's Christmas Open House at Cr8-UR-Canvas. Located at 105 S. Main Street in Bourbon, people can paint ceramics like a gnome and/or a sled. And find other holiday home decor. The event runs from 10-8 p.m. Saturday, December 10. To see...
BOURBON, IN
22 WSBT

Stevensville Papa Johns will reopen with new owner

A week after closing its doors... Papa Johns will re-open with a new owner. Bajco Group purchased the store in Stevensville. The group is an Ohio-based franchisee that owns over 190 Papa Johns Stores. The previous owner blamed the closure on not enough workers and reduced hours. The franchise was...
STEVENSVILLE, MI
22 WSBT

Hoops Highlights and Scores: December 9

It's a busy December night on the Michiana basketball courts. Tonight, several of the top teams in the area hit the floor. Lafayette Central Catholic 25, Culver Academy 58 - FINAL. LaVille 48, Winamac 42 - FINAL. North Judson 65, Rochester 45 - FINAL. Penn 78, Concord 47 - FINAL.
INDIANA STATE
22 WSBT

Green Thumb December 10th 2022: Sports Decor

Join Greg Leyes as he shows off some of Ginger Valley's selection of sports decorations, so you can show off your dedication to your favorite team!. Green Thumb on WSBT22 is sponsored by Ginger Valley Garden Center. Visit them at 15065 St. Rd. 23 Granger, IN 46530. Hours:. Mon-Fri: 9am-6pm.
GRANGER, IN
22 WSBT

Suspect in fuel heist across Utah taken into custody

CEDAR CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man has been taken into custody after police said he was believed to have been involved in an organized theft scheme that targeted different gas stations across the state of Utah. Alexander Rodriguez Padilla, 38, of Las Vegas, is facing three second degree...
KANE COUNTY, UT
22 WSBT

Teachers union president sues New Hampshire over school choice program

WASHINGTON (CITC) — A New Hampshire lawsuit is fueling the debate surrounding state education funds helping parents determine where their child will learn best. The complaint filed Thursday accuses New Hampshire of violating its own constitution by using both state lottery dollars and money from its Education Trust Fund to fund its "private school voucher program." It was filed by American Federation of Teachers-New Hampshire (AFT-NH) President Deb Howes, who, despite her leadership role within the second largest teachers union in the United States, says she is concerned as a "citizen taxpayer."
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
22 WSBT

Baby in Washington state murder-suicide dies from gunshot injuries, police say

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KATU) — A baby who was shot by his father in a murder-suicide died from his injuries Friday morning, authorities in Washington state said. This is difficult to even type into an update. The 6-month-old infant succumbed to his injuries, received from this incident, early this morning," the Clark County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. "We were told that his mother, who remains in the hospital, and family were able to be with him."
CLARK COUNTY, WA
22 WSBT

Mishawaka Police investigate home break-in attempts

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — Mishawaka Police report a homeowner on the 300 block of W Battell St was awakened by a loud banging noise at the front door on Thursday around 5:20 a.m. The homeowner saw an unknown white male in his mid-20s, who yelled something at the homeowner...
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

Package theft cases on the rise

Porch pirates. We hear about them all the time during the holiday season. But over the last twelve months, there has been a national increase in package theft. In the last twelve months, there have been 260 million packages stolen across the United States. There are several steps you can take to deter porch pirates from being a grinch this holiday season.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Police: 13-year-old in custody after a shooting that injured a 15-year-old

On Thursday police were called to a shooting in the 1800 block of Canton Street in Elkhart at around 4:30 p.m. Elkhart Police found a 15-year-old boy with an apparent gunshot wound. He was given first aid then transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds. During the investigation,...

