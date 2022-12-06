Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Soon You Can Crack a Cold One at Michigan Cracker Barrel -- Manager Says Alcohol is Coming SoonTracy StengelMichigan State
Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)Rebekah BartonSouth Bend, IN
This Is the Snowiest Town in IndianaDiana RusSouth Bend, IN
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State looks to get back on track in top-20 matchup with No. 20 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
22 WSBT
St. Joseph County 911 Center receives national certification
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — It’s a parent’s worst nightmare when a child disappears. St. Joseph County 911 dispatchers train for such an emergency and have now been recognized by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. When a child goes missing, time is of...
22 WSBT
Celebration of Life for Garvin Roberson held at North Side Gymnasium
Saturday the Elkhart community honored Garvin Roberson, the brother of Mayor Rod Roberson, at his Celebration of Life. According to Michigan State Police, Garvin was found dead last week inside his SUV, submerged in water. The celebration was held inside the gymnasium of North Side Middle School in Elkhart. People...
22 WSBT
Winding Brook Park's "Gift to the Community"
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — A popular community Christmas event is now underway in Mishawaka. Winding Brook Park's "Gift to the Community" is an annual Christmas lights display, which benefits 9 charities around the area. Each group provides volunteers to help, and the neighborhood association then shares the donations from...
22 WSBT
Holiday Lights Parade returns to South Bend for 5th year
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Downtown South Bend was all lit up for the annual Holiday Lights Parade!. The parade kicked off around 6:30 p.m. Friday, covering parts of Notre Dame Avenue, Jefferson and Niles Avenue. Organizers say the route was purposefully close to Howard Park, which is open...
22 WSBT
Holiday Light Show at St. Joseph County Fairground begins tonight
South Bend. Ind. — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds. The 3rd Annual Dasher Drive-Thru Holiday Light Show opens to the Public on Friday at 6 PM. The Show stretches all throughout the Fairgrounds. It's free Admission, but Donations for Fair...
22 WSBT
Commissioners: Hunting not allowed in Portage Manor Woods or county owned land
Illegal hunting has gotten the attention of some St. Joseph County leaders. Commissioners voiced their concerns after hunters were caught in the Portage Manor Woods. That's the woods near Boland Drive and Portage Avenue in South Bend. Hunting on County-owned land is not allowed, especially within city limits. “Again, it's...
22 WSBT
Sewer project upgrades begin in Kosciusko County
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — Tens of millions of dollars are being pumped into upgrading Kosciusko County’s waste system. This afternoon, county leaders broke ground to connect Tippecanoe and Chapman Lake homes to a nearby sewer system. Those homes currently use septic tanks, which puts them at risk...
22 WSBT
Pokagon Band leaders sign Memorandum of Understanding with IUSB
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A chance for members of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians to further their educations. Tribal leaders signed a new Memorandum of Understanding today with IU South Bend. The agreement provides in-state tuition benefits to eligible Pokagon Band citizens and employees as well as...
22 WSBT
Missing 26-year-old out of Kosciusko County
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing person case. Joseph Chaffins, 26, was last seen in the North Webster area on or about October 26th, 2022. His family has not seen or heard from him since. Chaffins lives in Pierceton, Indiana, and is 5’8”, 140 pounds, with...
22 WSBT
Cr8-UR-Canvas hosts Christmas Open House with lots of crafts
Lots of fun crafts to be made at this year's Christmas Open House at Cr8-UR-Canvas. Located at 105 S. Main Street in Bourbon, people can paint ceramics like a gnome and/or a sled. And find other holiday home decor. The event runs from 10-8 p.m. Saturday, December 10. To see...
22 WSBT
Stevensville Papa Johns will reopen with new owner
A week after closing its doors... Papa Johns will re-open with a new owner. Bajco Group purchased the store in Stevensville. The group is an Ohio-based franchisee that owns over 190 Papa Johns Stores. The previous owner blamed the closure on not enough workers and reduced hours. The franchise was...
22 WSBT
Hoops Highlights and Scores: December 9
It's a busy December night on the Michiana basketball courts. Tonight, several of the top teams in the area hit the floor. Lafayette Central Catholic 25, Culver Academy 58 - FINAL. LaVille 48, Winamac 42 - FINAL. North Judson 65, Rochester 45 - FINAL. Penn 78, Concord 47 - FINAL.
22 WSBT
Green Thumb December 10th 2022: Sports Decor
Join Greg Leyes as he shows off some of Ginger Valley's selection of sports decorations, so you can show off your dedication to your favorite team!. Green Thumb on WSBT22 is sponsored by Ginger Valley Garden Center. Visit them at 15065 St. Rd. 23 Granger, IN 46530. Hours:. Mon-Fri: 9am-6pm.
22 WSBT
Recount underway over two proposals passed in Michigan midterm election
A recount is underway in several Michigan counties on two ballot proposals from the November election. Proposal 3 passed during the midterm election, adding abortion rights to the state constitution. It is on the list for a hand recount in nearly half of the counties across the state. Proposal 2,...
22 WSBT
Suspect in fuel heist across Utah taken into custody
CEDAR CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man has been taken into custody after police said he was believed to have been involved in an organized theft scheme that targeted different gas stations across the state of Utah. Alexander Rodriguez Padilla, 38, of Las Vegas, is facing three second degree...
22 WSBT
Teachers union president sues New Hampshire over school choice program
WASHINGTON (CITC) — A New Hampshire lawsuit is fueling the debate surrounding state education funds helping parents determine where their child will learn best. The complaint filed Thursday accuses New Hampshire of violating its own constitution by using both state lottery dollars and money from its Education Trust Fund to fund its "private school voucher program." It was filed by American Federation of Teachers-New Hampshire (AFT-NH) President Deb Howes, who, despite her leadership role within the second largest teachers union in the United States, says she is concerned as a "citizen taxpayer."
22 WSBT
Baby in Washington state murder-suicide dies from gunshot injuries, police say
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KATU) — A baby who was shot by his father in a murder-suicide died from his injuries Friday morning, authorities in Washington state said. This is difficult to even type into an update. The 6-month-old infant succumbed to his injuries, received from this incident, early this morning," the Clark County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. "We were told that his mother, who remains in the hospital, and family were able to be with him."
22 WSBT
Mishawaka Police investigate home break-in attempts
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — Mishawaka Police report a homeowner on the 300 block of W Battell St was awakened by a loud banging noise at the front door on Thursday around 5:20 a.m. The homeowner saw an unknown white male in his mid-20s, who yelled something at the homeowner...
22 WSBT
Package theft cases on the rise
Porch pirates. We hear about them all the time during the holiday season. But over the last twelve months, there has been a national increase in package theft. In the last twelve months, there have been 260 million packages stolen across the United States. There are several steps you can take to deter porch pirates from being a grinch this holiday season.
22 WSBT
Police: 13-year-old in custody after a shooting that injured a 15-year-old
On Thursday police were called to a shooting in the 1800 block of Canton Street in Elkhart at around 4:30 p.m. Elkhart Police found a 15-year-old boy with an apparent gunshot wound. He was given first aid then transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds. During the investigation,...
Comments / 0