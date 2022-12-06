Read full article on original website
Related
Someone Heckled Will Ferrell And Octavia Spencer For Three Minutes Straight, And The Two Stars Eventually Went Back At Them
The heckler continuously yelled at the two stars for three minutes.
Jennifer Lawrence Once Revealed 1 of Her First Films Drove Her to Therapy
Jennifer Lawrence once opened up about the dark impact a movie had on her psyche when she was younger.
Sorry, Brad Pitt! Shania Twain Names a New Hunk During 2022 People’s Choice Awards Medley [Watch]
Watching the audience react to Shania Twain's medley at the 2022 People's Choice Awards was as much fun as seeing the energetic performance on stage. Twain offered a preview of her 2023 Queen of Me Tour with three songs from her catalog, and a new song called "Waking Up Dreaming." "Any Man of Mine" came first, and the pop-cowgirl choreography was reflective of what she's done for decades. Even at age 57 she continues to push boundaries, however.
19 Hilarious People Who Were Wildly Inappropriate Or Just Kind Of Weird At Christmas
DISCLAIMER: If you believe Christmas should be treated with the utmost respect...this is not the post for you.
Report: Zac Brown Engaged to Model and ‘Biker Chick’ Kelly Yazdi
Zac Brown Band singer Zac Brown is set to marry. He reportedly proposed to model, stuntwoman and event producer Kelly Yazdi earlier this year, with a wedding date TBD. People shared the news, reporting that the engagement was confirmed by multiple sources. The intimate proposal came in Hawaii, and for the most part Yazdi has remained away from public eye. However, a video of the ZBB bandmates singing "Happy Birthday" to Brown offers a glimpse of her joining in, snuggling into his neck and extending a slender hand weighted down by what looks like an engagement ring.
Police Say Kelly Clarkson Trespasser Keeps Leaving Gifts
A stranger keeps returning to Kelly Clarkson's house with gifts and other random items. He leaves them on her porch before scuttling off. TMZ say the unidentified trespasser has been reported to area police, who say it's been happening for a month. Los Angeles PD tell the celebrity news website that the man has left cards, plants and more, but Clarkson has no idea who he is.
Dolly Parton to Cover Lynyrd Skynyrd, Prince and More on Upcoming Album ‘Rock Star’
Dolly Parton is ready to take on some of rock music's most iconic songs. During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the country icon shared new details about her exciting, genre-bending project. Parton's upcoming album, Rock Star, will include covers of famous tracks from the genre's...
Luke Bryan and Son Bo Gave Katy Perry a ‘Country Education’ About Deer Pee
Luke Bryan is country music's ambassador on American Idol, and he takes his role very seriously, especially when it comes to the other judges. Recently he took it upon himself to educate Katy Perry on the finer points of deer hunting, specifically "doe pee." While chatting with Audacy's Rob and...
Tim McGraw, Faith Hill Wish Happy 21st Birthday to Daughter Audrey: ‘My Little Girl’
The youngest member of the McGraw-Hill family is growing up. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill celebrated their daughter Audrey's 21st birthday on Tuesday (Dec. 6) with separate posts sharing stories and memories about the youngest of their three girls. McGraw kept things sappy and sentimental in his post, sharing a...
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
Poughkeepsie, NY
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0