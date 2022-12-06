ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Sorry, Brad Pitt! Shania Twain Names a New Hunk During 2022 People’s Choice Awards Medley [Watch]

Watching the audience react to Shania Twain's medley at the 2022 People's Choice Awards was as much fun as seeing the energetic performance on stage. Twain offered a preview of her 2023 Queen of Me Tour with three songs from her catalog, and a new song called "Waking Up Dreaming." "Any Man of Mine" came first, and the pop-cowgirl choreography was reflective of what she's done for decades. Even at age 57 she continues to push boundaries, however.
Report: Zac Brown Engaged to Model and ‘Biker Chick’ Kelly Yazdi

Zac Brown Band singer Zac Brown is set to marry. He reportedly proposed to model, stuntwoman and event producer Kelly Yazdi earlier this year, with a wedding date TBD. People shared the news, reporting that the engagement was confirmed by multiple sources. The intimate proposal came in Hawaii, and for the most part Yazdi has remained away from public eye. However, a video of the ZBB bandmates singing "Happy Birthday" to Brown offers a glimpse of her joining in, snuggling into his neck and extending a slender hand weighted down by what looks like an engagement ring.
Police Say Kelly Clarkson Trespasser Keeps Leaving Gifts

A stranger keeps returning to Kelly Clarkson's house with gifts and other random items. He leaves them on her porch before scuttling off. TMZ say the unidentified trespasser has been reported to area police, who say it's been happening for a month. Los Angeles PD tell the celebrity news website that the man has left cards, plants and more, but Clarkson has no idea who he is.
