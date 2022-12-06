Read full article on original website
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Michigan Daily
Dick Siegel and Dave Roof bring storytelling to The Ark
On a breezy Friday night, as downtown Ann Arbor dazzled with neon signs and newly-installed winter lights, I made my way to The Ark. This was my first time at the folk venue, so I wasn’t entirely sure what I was in for. When I ventured into the Ford Listening Room, I was kind of surprised. While I didn’t expect a stadium, it was smaller than the small(ish) venues I’ve frequented. But I immediately felt welcomed, as the dim lighting and eatery-like seating offered a haven from the onslaught of wind I’d just experienced minutes before.
Michigan Daily
New Central Campus residence hall to be built on Elbel Field
University of Michigan President Santa Ono announced the University’s plan to build a new residence and dining hall targeted at serving first-year students on Central Campus at the Board of Regents meeting Thursday. The new residence hall will be built on the site of Elbel Field and is planned to have the capacity to house 2,300 students.
Michigan Daily
Regents discuss new residence hall, Dearborn visit at last meeting of the year
The University of Michigan Board of Regents convened at the Alexander G. Ruthven Museums Building Thursday afternoon to discuss plans for a new residence hall on Central Campus, University President Santa Ono’s upcoming visit to the Dearborn campus and potential expansions to Michigan Medicine facilities. Thursday’s meeting marks the...
A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America
Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
wemu.org
Overnight homeless shelter in Ypsilanti could be approved, but needs more staff
Ypsilanti City Council will vote tonight on final approval to create an overnight homeless shelter. If the resolution is passed, Ypsilanti will have its first overnight shelter in the city’s modern history. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on North Huron Street will be available for people experiencing homelessness Monday through Thursday this winter.
Michigan Daily
Against St. Cyr, Michigan’s goaltending errors prove costly
With under five minutes to play in the second period, and down by only a goal, the No. 6 Michigan hockey team found itself with the puck and staring at a seemingly empty net — twice. The first time, freshman forward T.J. Hughes snuck behind the goal unmarked, received...
wrif.com
Michigan is Losing Residents, and They’re Moving to This State
I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
Michigan Daily
Looking back at the midterm elections: Voting at the Satellite City Clerk’s office
The University of Michigan Museum of Art (UMMA) and the James and Anne Duderstadt Center hosted voting booths in conjunction with Ann Arbor City Clerk’s Office for the 2022 Midterm Elections. At both locations, Ann Arbor residents were able to register to vote and then to request and submit an absentee ballot. The UMMA was open to voters from Sept. 27 to Nov. 8, — election day — and the Duderstadt Center was open from Oct. 12 to Nov. 8. A similar creative voting campaign was first seen on campus during the 2018 Election.
Michigan Daily
Michigan’s defensive urgency evident in win over Michigan State
At the midway point of the season and in the final game before the longest break of the year, the No. 6 Michigan hockey team’s defense hit paydirt against No. 12 Michigan State, completing perhaps its best full game as a unit. On both ends, the Wolverines’ defensive unit...
fox2detroit.com
Ferndale home with urinals in kitchen, Jager tap in shower hits market
FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A home with a few unusual features recently hit the market in Ferndale. From the outside, the house on Burdette Street looks like a typical ranch. Step inside, however, and you're greeted by a few quirks – namely two urinals connected to a wet bar in the kitchen and a Jager tap in the shower. You can also put a TV in the shower, as it has a hookup for that.
Michigan Daily
McDaniel leads Michigan back into win column against Minnesota, 90-75
Over the past two weeks, the Michigan men’s basketball team has gone through a rough patch. Between two hard-fought losses to ranked opponents and graduate guard Jaelin Llewellyn’s season-ending ACL injury, the Wolverines haven’t had much to be happy for. But on Thursday, Michigan (6-3 overall, 1-0...
Opening dates announced for two new Meijer grocery stores near Detroit
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Meijer has announced opening dates for two stores with a new concept in Metro Detroit. The Meijer Grocery stores will open in Oakland County’s Orion Township and Macomb County’s Macomb Township on Jan. 26, 2023. Meijer Grocery is a new type of store created with shopper ease and convenience in mind.
Jackson woman calls for more aid to homeless community
Every day, Tracie Jo Sutliff brings a set of supplies and food to homeless tents in Jackson.
Over 100 Cremated Remains Found in Abandoned Funeral Home: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It has happened before. A funeral home shuts down and leaves many things behind…even cremated remains. That’s what was discovered in this closed Detroit funeral home…over one hundred cremated remains that were never turned over to the deceased’s relatives.
Detroit Popeyes location shut down after viral cockroach video
Management at a Popeyes location near E Warren and Conner shut down their store temporarily after a video showed roaches crawling all over to go orders.
Michigan Daily
After first loss of season, Michigan faces long break
For the first time since March 4, 2021, the No. 14 Michigan women’s basketball team walked off the Crisler Center court defeated. Falling to Toledo on Thursday night after their comeback came up just short, the Wolverines snapped their 21-game home winning streak and 9-0 start to the season.
Michigan Daily
Michigan gets everyone involved in win over Minnesota
Without graduate guard Jaelin Llewellyn, the Michigan men’s basketball team had every excuse to struggle on the offensive side of the ball. Thrusting freshman guard Dug McDaniel into the starting lineup, while not having a true point guard to back him up, could’ve been a disaster. But it...
80-Year-Old Woman Has Played the Michigan Lottery Since it Began and Just Won Big
Carolyn Geiss has been playing the Michigan Lottery since it began and her persistence has finally paid off. The 80-year-old just nabbed a $1 million Powerball prize. The Dearborn woman was just old enough to legally buy lottery tickets when the Michigan Lottery was established in November of 1972. She's been playing ever since and tells the Lottery that winning a $1 million prize is "breathtaking."
Michigan Daily
Michigan suffers first loss to Toledo, 71-68
Down one point with just 13 seconds to go, the No. 14 Michigan women’s basketball team called timeout. Out of the huddle, fifth-year wing Leigha Brown inbounded the ball and got it back in the post for one final chance. Her turnaround jumper seemed to hang in the air for a second longer, and as it hung in the air, so too did the Wolverines’ undefeated season.
Suspect Arrested For Killing a Man With Bad Elevator Etiquette in Detroit
Police have arrested a suspect who is accused of killing a man for not holding an elevator door in Detroit's Greektown district. Police say the dispute began when a man refused to hold an elevator for another individual in the early morning hours of November 27. The situation quickly escalated leaving the 29-year-old victim dead from a gunshot wound. The incident occurred at 400 Monroe Street near Brush Street in Detroit, according to Detroit TV station WJBK-TV.
