Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan Daily

Dick Siegel and Dave Roof bring storytelling to The Ark

On a breezy Friday night, as downtown Ann Arbor dazzled with neon signs and newly-installed winter lights, I made my way to The Ark. This was my first time at the folk venue, so I wasn’t entirely sure what I was in for. When I ventured into the Ford Listening Room, I was kind of surprised. While I didn’t expect a stadium, it was smaller than the small(ish) venues I’ve frequented. But I immediately felt welcomed, as the dim lighting and eatery-like seating offered a haven from the onslaught of wind I’d just experienced minutes before.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

New Central Campus residence hall to be built on Elbel Field

University of Michigan President Santa Ono announced the University’s plan to build a new residence and dining hall targeted at serving first-year students on Central Campus at the Board of Regents meeting Thursday. The new residence hall will be built on the site of Elbel Field and is planned to have the capacity to house 2,300 students.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Regents discuss new residence hall, Dearborn visit at last meeting of the year

The University of Michigan Board of Regents convened at the Alexander G. Ruthven Museums Building Thursday afternoon to discuss plans for a new residence hall on Central Campus, University President Santa Ono’s upcoming visit to the Dearborn campus and potential expansions to Michigan Medicine facilities. Thursday’s meeting marks the...
DEARBORN, MI
100.7 WITL

A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America

Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
FLINT, MI
wemu.org

Overnight homeless shelter in Ypsilanti could be approved, but needs more staff

Ypsilanti City Council will vote tonight on final approval to create an overnight homeless shelter. If the resolution is passed, Ypsilanti will have its first overnight shelter in the city’s modern history. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on North Huron Street will be available for people experiencing homelessness Monday through Thursday this winter.
YPSILANTI, MI
Michigan Daily

Against St. Cyr, Michigan’s goaltending errors prove costly

With under five minutes to play in the second period, and down by only a goal, the No. 6 Michigan hockey team found itself with the puck and staring at a seemingly empty net — twice. The first time, freshman forward T.J. Hughes snuck behind the goal unmarked, received...
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan Daily

Looking back at the midterm elections: Voting at the Satellite City Clerk’s office

The University of Michigan Museum of Art (UMMA) and the James and Anne Duderstadt Center hosted voting booths in conjunction with Ann Arbor City Clerk’s Office for the 2022 Midterm Elections. At both locations, Ann Arbor residents were able to register to vote and then to request and submit an absentee ballot. The UMMA was open to voters from Sept. 27 to Nov. 8, — election day — and the Duderstadt Center was open from Oct. 12 to Nov. 8. A similar creative voting campaign was first seen on campus during the 2018 Election.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Ferndale home with urinals in kitchen, Jager tap in shower hits market

FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A home with a few unusual features recently hit the market in Ferndale. From the outside, the house on Burdette Street looks like a typical ranch. Step inside, however, and you're greeted by a few quirks – namely two urinals connected to a wet bar in the kitchen and a Jager tap in the shower. You can also put a TV in the shower, as it has a hookup for that.
FERNDALE, MI
Michigan Daily

McDaniel leads Michigan back into win column against Minnesota, 90-75

Over the past two weeks, the Michigan men’s basketball team has gone through a rough patch. Between two hard-fought losses to ranked opponents and graduate guard Jaelin Llewellyn’s season-ending ACL injury, the Wolverines haven’t had much to be happy for. But on Thursday, Michigan (6-3 overall, 1-0...
ANN ARBOR, MI
US 103.1

Over 100 Cremated Remains Found in Abandoned Funeral Home: Detroit, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It has happened before. A funeral home shuts down and leaves many things behind…even cremated remains. That’s what was discovered in this closed Detroit funeral home…over one hundred cremated remains that were never turned over to the deceased’s relatives.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Daily

After first loss of season, Michigan faces long break

For the first time since March 4, 2021, the No. 14 Michigan women’s basketball team walked off the Crisler Center court defeated. Falling to Toledo on Thursday night after their comeback came up just short, the Wolverines snapped their 21-game home winning streak and 9-0 start to the season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan gets everyone involved in win over Minnesota

Without graduate guard Jaelin Llewellyn, the Michigan men’s basketball team had every excuse to struggle on the offensive side of the ball. Thrusting freshman guard Dug McDaniel into the starting lineup, while not having a true point guard to back him up, could’ve been a disaster. But it...
ANN ARBOR, MI
US 103.1

80-Year-Old Woman Has Played the Michigan Lottery Since it Began and Just Won Big

Carolyn Geiss has been playing the Michigan Lottery since it began and her persistence has finally paid off. The 80-year-old just nabbed a $1 million Powerball prize. The Dearborn woman was just old enough to legally buy lottery tickets when the Michigan Lottery was established in November of 1972. She's been playing ever since and tells the Lottery that winning a $1 million prize is "breathtaking."
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Daily

Michigan suffers first loss to Toledo, 71-68

Down one point with just 13 seconds to go, the No. 14 Michigan women’s basketball team called timeout. Out of the huddle, fifth-year wing Leigha Brown inbounded the ball and got it back in the post for one final chance. Her turnaround jumper seemed to hang in the air for a second longer, and as it hung in the air, so too did the Wolverines’ undefeated season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
US 103.1

Suspect Arrested For Killing a Man With Bad Elevator Etiquette in Detroit

Police have arrested a suspect who is accused of killing a man for not holding an elevator door in Detroit's Greektown district. Police say the dispute began when a man refused to hold an elevator for another individual in the early morning hours of November 27. The situation quickly escalated leaving the 29-year-old victim dead from a gunshot wound. The incident occurred at 400 Monroe Street near Brush Street in Detroit, according to Detroit TV station WJBK-TV.
DETROIT, MI

