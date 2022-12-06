ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Azusa, CA

onscene.tv

One Dead, Three Injured During Major Crash | Westminster

12.6.22 | 9:38 pm | Westminster – On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at approximately 9:38 PM, officers responded to Westminster Boulevard and Rancho Road in reference to a report of a single-vehicle car accident. Upon arrival, officers found that a single vehicle, occupied by four people, collided with concrete...
WESTMINSTER, CA
CBS LA

Man killed in apparent road rage incident in Maywood

A pedestrian succumbed to his injuries after being struck by a vehicle Friday evening in what investigators have determined was a road rage incident. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies arrived to the scene, located at E. 58th Street and Atlantic Boulevard in Maywood, at around 8:15 p.m. after receiving reports of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, deputies found a male victim suffering from injuries to the upper body. He was taken to a hospital where he later pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been revealed.The suspect, who has also not been identified yet, was taken into custody. The motivation behind the road rage collision that resulted in a fatality is unclear at this moment.Anyone with information was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
MAYWOOD, CA
foxla.com

Man killed during road rage incident in LA County

LOS ANGELES - A suspect was arrested after allegedly killing a man during a road rage incident in Maywood, the LA County Sheriff's department said. Deputies responded to the intersection of E. 58th Street and Atlantic Boulevard Friday around 8:18 p.m. regarding a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. When officers...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

Man Shot and Killed While Sitting in Car | Los Angeles

12.09.2022 | 12:47 PM | LOS ANGELES – Officers responded to reports of a shooting with a victim down. Arriving officers found a male inside of a car with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital by paramedics, where he died. Witnesses reported the suspect to be a male Hispanic, wearing a gray hoodie and black pants, who fled the scene. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Police respond to reports of armed man on train tracks in Hawthorne

Authorities on Friday responded to reports of a man armed with a gun on the train tracks in Hawthorne. Hawthorne Police Department officers were dispatched to the tracks near Aviation Boulevard and Rosecrans Avenue after learning of the allegedly armed suspect. A number of officers could be seen with guns drawn on the tracks. They utilized a drone and K-9 unit in the search for the suspect. Police detained a man at around 5 p.m.Service for the Metro C Line was impacted while the search continued.
HAWTHORNE, CA
CBS LA

1 dead, 1 hospitalized following shooting in Azusa

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Azusa, their second such investigation in two days. The incident is said to have occurred at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of Donna Beth Avenue.Two people were rushed to a nearby hospital, one of which was pronounced dead after arrival. Investigators said that the deceased was a juvenile male. His mother identified him as 16-year-old Alexander Padilla.Witnesses and the boy's mother said Padilla and his 13-year-old brother were standing outside their grandmother's home when a car pulled up next to them and started shooting. The younger brother suffered a grazing wound but...
AZUSA, CA
CBS LA

Man found shot to death in Huntington Park

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Huntington Park early Saturday morning. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the incident occurred at around 3:50 a.m. in the 6300 block of Seville Avenue. Deputies were dispatched to the scene are receiving reports of shots fired in the area. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a fatal gun shot wound to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's identity has not yet been revealed. As they investigated, deputies learned that the victim had been involved in some sort of fight with another man prior to the shooting.There was no additional information available on a suspect involved. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Missing sisters last seen in Rowland Heights found

Authorities said two missing girls who disappeared in Rowland Heights on Saturday have been found. The sisters, Adrianna Villegas, 12, and Isabella Villegas, 14, were last seen on the 17800 block of Colima Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say the girls left together and were possibly headed to a location […]
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, CA
KTLA

Video captures grandfather assaulted by suspects in Saugus

Authorities are searching for three suspects who were caught on camera assaulting a grandfather in Los Angeles County. The victim, Bill Weatherman, 72, sustained multiple injuries after the attack, including two broken ribs, a severely bruised arm and more. “My ribs hurt,” Weatherman told KTLA’s Chris Wolfe. “It’s difficult to breathe.” A neighbor’s security camera […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

1 dead after violent crash in West LA

At least one person died after a car collided with a motorcycle in West Los Angeles. The crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. on the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Bundy Drive. The violent crash mangled the motorcycle. Police closed off the intersection as they investigated the incident. Paramedics took at least one more person to the hospital in an unknown condition. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Teen Fatally Shot in Moreno Valley, Shooter at Large

A teenager was gunned down in a Moreno Valley neighborhood, and the whereabouts of the shooter were unknown, authorities said Wednesday. The fatal attack happened shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 14600 block of Cageny Court, near Cactus Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Ben...
MORENO VALLEY, CA

