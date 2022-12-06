Read full article on original website
County authorities identify man shot, killed while driving in Azusa
An 18-year-old man who was shot and killed in Azusa was identified Friday. Azusa Police Department officers responded about 10 a.m. Monday to a report of a crash in the 200 block of East Newburgh Street, near Azusa Avenue and Arrow Highway, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The...
onscene.tv
One Dead, Three Injured During Major Crash | Westminster
12.6.22 | 9:38 pm | Westminster – On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at approximately 9:38 PM, officers responded to Westminster Boulevard and Rancho Road in reference to a report of a single-vehicle car accident. Upon arrival, officers found that a single vehicle, occupied by four people, collided with concrete...
Man killed in apparent road rage incident in Maywood
A pedestrian succumbed to his injuries after being struck by a vehicle Friday evening in what investigators have determined was a road rage incident. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies arrived to the scene, located at E. 58th Street and Atlantic Boulevard in Maywood, at around 8:15 p.m. after receiving reports of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, deputies found a male victim suffering from injuries to the upper body. He was taken to a hospital where he later pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been revealed.The suspect, who has also not been identified yet, was taken into custody. The motivation behind the road rage collision that resulted in a fatality is unclear at this moment.Anyone with information was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
foxla.com
Man killed during road rage incident in LA County
LOS ANGELES - A suspect was arrested after allegedly killing a man during a road rage incident in Maywood, the LA County Sheriff's department said. Deputies responded to the intersection of E. 58th Street and Atlantic Boulevard Friday around 8:18 p.m. regarding a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. When officers...
onscene.tv
Man Shot and Killed While Sitting in Car | Los Angeles
12.09.2022 | 12:47 PM | LOS ANGELES – Officers responded to reports of a shooting with a victim down. Arriving officers found a male inside of a car with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital by paramedics, where he died. Witnesses reported the suspect to be a male Hispanic, wearing a gray hoodie and black pants, who fled the scene. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Man shot, killed after fight in Huntington Park: Sheriff’s Department
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the shooter who killed a man after an altercation in Huntington Park early Saturday morning. The killing in the 6300 block of Seville Avenue occurred just after 3:45 a.m., when a man was shot in the upper torso after a “physical altercation” with the shooter, the […]
1 Killed in Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision on 210 Freeway
La Crescenta, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was killed in a multi-vehicle traffic collision just before midnight Saturday, Dec. 10, on the 210 Freeway in the city of La Crescenta. The Glendale Fire Department and California Highway Patrol responded to the area of the 210 Freeway southbound at Pennsylvania...
onscene.tv
Woman Severely Injured In Major 2 Vehicle Crash | Rancho Cucamonga
12.8.22 | 3:41 a.m. | Rancho Cucamonga – One female has been transported with serious Injuries after having to be extricated from her vehicle when a car collided with her already TC’d vehicle. At around 3:41 in the morning first responders were dispatched to reports of a solo...
Man Who Was Shot Before Apartment Fire Identified
A 24-year-old man who was fatally shot inside a Valley Glen apartment that was then set on fire was identified Saturday.
Police respond to reports of armed man on train tracks in Hawthorne
Authorities on Friday responded to reports of a man armed with a gun on the train tracks in Hawthorne. Hawthorne Police Department officers were dispatched to the tracks near Aviation Boulevard and Rosecrans Avenue after learning of the allegedly armed suspect. A number of officers could be seen with guns drawn on the tracks. They utilized a drone and K-9 unit in the search for the suspect. Police detained a man at around 5 p.m.Service for the Metro C Line was impacted while the search continued.
onscene.tv
Wrong Way Crash Sends Two To Hospital (Caught On Camera) | San Bernadino
12.6.22 | 10:22 PM | San Bernardino – At least 2 people were transported with serious injuries after a major head on collision including a third vehicle rolled over on Highway 18. At around 10:22 PM first responders were dispatched to reports of traffic collision. Within minutes the call...
1 dead, 1 hospitalized following shooting in Azusa
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Azusa, their second such investigation in two days. The incident is said to have occurred at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of Donna Beth Avenue.Two people were rushed to a nearby hospital, one of which was pronounced dead after arrival. Investigators said that the deceased was a juvenile male. His mother identified him as 16-year-old Alexander Padilla.Witnesses and the boy's mother said Padilla and his 13-year-old brother were standing outside their grandmother's home when a car pulled up next to them and started shooting. The younger brother suffered a grazing wound but...
Man found shot to death in Huntington Park
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Huntington Park early Saturday morning. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the incident occurred at around 3:50 a.m. in the 6300 block of Seville Avenue. Deputies were dispatched to the scene are receiving reports of shots fired in the area. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a fatal gun shot wound to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's identity has not yet been revealed. As they investigated, deputies learned that the victim had been involved in some sort of fight with another man prior to the shooting.There was no additional information available on a suspect involved.
Authorities search for at-risk woman who disappeared in Los Angeles County
Authorities are searching for an at-risk woman who disappeared in Los Angeles County on Wednesday. The missing woman, Mynna Carmen Tabuloc, 20, was last seen on the 25700 block of Emerson Lane in Stevenson Ranch around 12:12 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Officials say Tabuloc suffers from schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and […]
Missing sisters last seen in Rowland Heights found
Authorities said two missing girls who disappeared in Rowland Heights on Saturday have been found. The sisters, Adrianna Villegas, 12, and Isabella Villegas, 14, were last seen on the 17800 block of Colima Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say the girls left together and were possibly headed to a location […]
Video captures grandfather assaulted by suspects in Saugus
Authorities are searching for three suspects who were caught on camera assaulting a grandfather in Los Angeles County. The victim, Bill Weatherman, 72, sustained multiple injuries after the attack, including two broken ribs, a severely bruised arm and more. “My ribs hurt,” Weatherman told KTLA’s Chris Wolfe. “It’s difficult to breathe.” A neighbor’s security camera […]
Video: Inglewood attempted kidnapping caught on camera, suspect sought by police
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect involved in an attempted kidnapping earlier this month.
1 dead after violent crash in West LA
At least one person died after a car collided with a motorcycle in West Los Angeles. The crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. on the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Bundy Drive. The violent crash mangled the motorcycle. Police closed off the intersection as they investigated the incident. Paramedics took at least one more person to the hospital in an unknown condition.
mynewsla.com
Teen Fatally Shot in Moreno Valley, Shooter at Large
A teenager was gunned down in a Moreno Valley neighborhood, and the whereabouts of the shooter were unknown, authorities said Wednesday. The fatal attack happened shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 14600 block of Cageny Court, near Cactus Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Ben...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash In Buena Park (Buena Park, CA)
According to the Buena Park Police, a fatal crash was reported on Thursday morning in Buena Park. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the hit-and-run accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred near the northbound lanes of Argyle Drive, along Beach Boulevard.
