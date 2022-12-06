Read full article on original website
A life ‘Lesson’ in friendship with LaTanya Richardson Jackson
B’way’s Sro Ethel Barrymore Theatre houses August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson” with Samuel L. Jackson. Why only a limited run through January? Its director LaTanya Richardson Jackson: “Movie stars have to go where the bills get paid.” LaTanya, Jackson’s wife of 42 years: “I was raised in Georgia by grandparents. She was a cook, he sold hardware. Mom a nurse. My uncle ran the post office. Aunt, board of Ed. Stationed in Germany, my Marine father wrote poorly, so my name, Sonya, ended up LaTanya. “At 14 I was in pageants in Spelman College — where I met Sam. That’s when I could remember everything....
Selena Gomez Shimmers in ‘Berry’ Festive Sweater Dress While Out in New York City
Selena Gomez stepped out in New York City on Saturday night, looking as festive as ever!. The 30-year-old actress and singer was photographed as she arrived at the after-party for the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, which aired on Dec. 10, donning an all-pink outfit that certainly caught everyone's eye.
'One Tree Hill' actress Bevin Prince opens up after husband killed by lightning strike
"One Tree Hill" actress Bevin Prince is opening up about the death of her husband, William Friend, five months after he was struck by lightning. In an exclusive interview with ABC News, Prince remembers the heartbreaking moment her husband lost his life, the memories she shared with him and how she has been picking up the pieces.
'Empire of Light' is intriguing look into director Sam Mendes' childhood filled with magic of cinema
NEW YORK -- Sam Mendes earned an Oscar for his first movie "American Beauty" and directed two James Bond movies before turning to more personal projects. "1917," which earned him three more Academy Awards, told his grandfather's World War I story. His latest, "Empire of Light," is rooted in his own childhood.
