WOWT
Former Nebraska legislator dies at 90
Patchy fog is limiting visibility across the area this morning. Expect low clouds and fog to last through mid-morning before sunshine returns this afternoon with highs in the mid-40s. Archdiocese of Omaha revises gender-identity policy. Updated: 23 hours ago. The new policy still doesn’t provide allowances for transgender students, but...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska food processing company charged for USDA violation
OMAHA, Neb. -- Nebraska Beef Ltd. was sentenced for false representation of their records and ordered to pay a fine. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said that Nebraska Beef Ltd., an Omaha, food processing company, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Friday. They were charged for false representation relating to agricultural grading records and given one year of probation. Nebraska Beef was ordered to pay a $200,000 fine on top of the $550,000 fine they paid as part of a civil settlement with the government for its conduct.
KETV.com
Loser in Nebraska's 26th district legislative race files recount lawsuit
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — The candidate who lost Nebraska's 26th district legislative race has filed a court action ordering a recount in the race be done by hand. Russ Barger filed the suit in Lancaster County district court Tuesday after Secretary of State Bob Evnen denied his request to count the ballots by hand.
WOWT
Checking on progress where Council Bluffs mall once stood
Authorities said two armed men walked into a bank near 168th and Harrison streets and demanded money. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s tip line at 402-444-6000. Emily's Thursday evening forecast. Updated: 7 hours ago. Icy conditions for some Thursday night......
Water users file lawsuit and protest against proposed merger of power districts
A group of central Nebraska irrigators, upset over the proposed merger of two public power and irrigation districts, have now taken legal steps to block it.
nebraskanewsservice.net
Nebraska’s Japanese heritage brought to light with new museum
Vickie Sakurada Schaepler of Kearney wants to shed light on the little-known stories of the Japanese who settled in Western Nebraska. During the mid-1900s, Western Nebraska was home to over 1,000 Japanese residents, business owners and farmers who had made their way from Japan to the United States. Their multifaceted stories, filled with both turmoil and triumph, also highlight the darker side of America’s history, which included alien land laws and internment camps.
nomadlawyer.org
Lincoln: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Lincoln, Nebraska
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lincoln, Nebraska. Visiting the capital city of Lincoln, Nebraska is a great opportunity to learn about the state’s history. You can learn about the challenges faced by the first pioneers of the US. You can also visit a number of interesting museums. The...
Lincoln man used duct cleaning outlet as his mailing address after he sold it
A Lincoln businessman under investigation for bank fraud continued to use the address of a duct-cleaning outlet as his company location for more than a decade after he sold the business.
KETV.com
'Willing to go out and push': 100 mile run pushes limits, raises funds for community
HONEY CREEK, Iowa — Using the sights and sounds of nature, one local organization has raised $80,000 for the community and they're doing it just by running. Through the foggy hills in Iowa is the racetrack for hundreds of runners. "You want to see if you can do it....
iheart.com
Catholic Archdiocese of Omaha releases revised gender identity policy
(Omaha, NE) -- The Catholic Archdiocese of Omaha releases their revamped gender identity policy, which no longer addresses staff. The policy, released Friday, was revised after backlash from an initial release earlier this year addressed not only students, but teachers, staff and volunteers who identify as something other than their gender assigned at birth. The Archdiocese says students will not be barred from enrolling in one of their 52 elementary schools or 12 co-ed high schools, but they say, "If a child experiences gender dysphoria, school leaders and pastors will partner with parents to establish an accompaniment plan that follows the teaching of the Catholic faith."
1011now.com
Self proclaimed polygamist prophet accused of trafficking minors out of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - New court documents are tying a polygamist cult leader, Samuel R. Bateman, to trafficking and child abuse that occurred in Lincoln. An arrest affidavit for three women associated with Bateman, 46, accuses him of moving minors across state lines to engage in illegal sexual conduct between May 2020 and November 2021 in Arizona, Utah, Nevada and Nebraska.
klkntv.com
Respect for Marriage Act amasses support and opposition in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln community spoke out following the passing of the Respect for Marriage Act, which protects same-sex and interracial unions. Business owner and LGBTQ+ activist, Jenn Dunn, says it’s heartbreaking to still have conversations about this topic. “We’re not quite there yet because there’s...
KETV.com
'She was fighting to breathe': Mississippi mom says Omaha doctor helped diagnose her baby
OMAHA, Neb. — When her baby was struggling to breathe, one mother really did know best. "I realized this has to be more than a cold because as the days go on, they're getting worse instead of better," said Samaria Taylor. According to Taylor, doctors in Mississippi said 1-year-old...
WATCH: Lainey Wilson Performs ‘Heart Like a Truck’ with the University of Nebraska Omaha Choir
Back in October, Lainey Wilson shared a short clip of her singing “Heart Like a Truck” with the University of Omaha Concert Choir. Even that brief look at the performance was enough to raise goosebumps on the skin of her fans. Earlier today, Wilson shared a video showcasing the entire performance. In short, Christmas came a few weeks early this year. Check out the gift that Lainey delivered below.
Kansas River conservation group responds to Keystone oil spill
The Friends of the Kaw issued a statement on Friday in response to the recent leak of the Keystone pipeline on the Kansas-Nebraska border.
klkntv.com
20-year-old Nebraska inmate dies at Tecumseh State Prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 20-year-old died Thursday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in Johnson County. Isaac Serrano-Dominguez was serving a four-to-five-year sentence on charges out of Douglas County, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Friday. Officials have not determined Serrano-Dominguez’s cause of death yet. A...
klin.com
UNL Report Says Recession Nebraska’s Most Likely Scenario
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has released a three-year forecast, and it reveals the state’s economy is expected to shrink in 2023 before returning to growth in 2024 and 2025. The study was conducted by UNL’s Bureau of Business Research and the Nebraska Business Forecast Council. Dr. Eric Thompson...
1011now.com
Economist projects likely recession in Nebraska next year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The latest forecast for the Nebraska economy shows a recession is the most likely scenario for the state in 2023. Eric Thompson, who is the Director of the Bureau of Business Research, released a report Friday saying a recession is likely in Nebraska next year before growth returns in 2024 and 2025.
Nebraska Football: OL Anjani Cornelius set to visit this weekend
A Nebraska Football belmetPhoto by(Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) The Nebraska football program will be hosting several players for visits this weekend. One of the visitors will be offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius.
KYTV
Possessing recreational marijuana may be legal in Missouri, but not on area college campuses
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The possession of recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those age 21 and older. But it’s still not allowed in certain places like the area’s college campuses. Missouri State, Drury, Evangel, OTC, and Mizzou already have policies in place prohibiting narcotics and...
