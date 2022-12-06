ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Nebraska legislator dies at 90

Archdiocese of Omaha revises gender-identity policy. Updated: 23 hours ago. The new policy still doesn't provide allowances for transgender students, but...
Nebraska food processing company charged for USDA violation

OMAHA, Neb. -- Nebraska Beef Ltd. was sentenced for false representation of their records and ordered to pay a fine. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said that Nebraska Beef Ltd., an Omaha, food processing company, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Friday. They were charged for false representation relating to agricultural grading records and given one year of probation. Nebraska Beef was ordered to pay a $200,000 fine on top of the $550,000 fine they paid as part of a civil settlement with the government for its conduct.
Loser in Nebraska's 26th district legislative race files recount lawsuit

LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — The candidate who lost Nebraska's 26th district legislative race has filed a court action ordering a recount in the race be done by hand. Russ Barger filed the suit in Lancaster County district court Tuesday after Secretary of State Bob Evnen denied his request to count the ballots by hand.
Checking on progress where Council Bluffs mall once stood

Checking on progress where Council Bluffs mall once stood
Nebraska’s Japanese heritage brought to light with new museum

Vickie Sakurada Schaepler of Kearney wants to shed light on the little-known stories of the Japanese who settled in Western Nebraska. During the mid-1900s, Western Nebraska was home to over 1,000 Japanese residents, business owners and farmers who had made their way from Japan to the United States. Their multifaceted stories, filled with both turmoil and triumph, also highlight the darker side of America’s history, which included alien land laws and internment camps.
Lincoln: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Lincoln, Nebraska

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lincoln, Nebraska. Visiting the capital city of Lincoln, Nebraska is a great opportunity to learn about the state’s history. You can learn about the challenges faced by the first pioneers of the US. You can also visit a number of interesting museums. The...
Catholic Archdiocese of Omaha releases revised gender identity policy

(Omaha, NE) -- The Catholic Archdiocese of Omaha releases their revamped gender identity policy, which no longer addresses staff. The policy, released Friday, was revised after backlash from an initial release earlier this year addressed not only students, but teachers, staff and volunteers who identify as something other than their gender assigned at birth. The Archdiocese says students will not be barred from enrolling in one of their 52 elementary schools or 12 co-ed high schools, but they say, "If a child experiences gender dysphoria, school leaders and pastors will partner with parents to establish an accompaniment plan that follows the teaching of the Catholic faith."
Self proclaimed polygamist prophet accused of trafficking minors out of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - New court documents are tying a polygamist cult leader, Samuel R. Bateman, to trafficking and child abuse that occurred in Lincoln. An arrest affidavit for three women associated with Bateman, 46, accuses him of moving minors across state lines to engage in illegal sexual conduct between May 2020 and November 2021 in Arizona, Utah, Nevada and Nebraska.
Respect for Marriage Act amasses support and opposition in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln community spoke out following the passing of the Respect for Marriage Act, which protects same-sex and interracial unions. Business owner and LGBTQ+ activist, Jenn Dunn, says it’s heartbreaking to still have conversations about this topic. “We’re not quite there yet because there’s...
WATCH: Lainey Wilson Performs ‘Heart Like a Truck’ with the University of Nebraska Omaha Choir

Back in October, Lainey Wilson shared a short clip of her singing “Heart Like a Truck” with the University of Omaha Concert Choir. Even that brief look at the performance was enough to raise goosebumps on the skin of her fans. Earlier today, Wilson shared a video showcasing the entire performance. In short, Christmas came a few weeks early this year. Check out the gift that Lainey delivered below.
20-year-old Nebraska inmate dies at Tecumseh State Prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 20-year-old died Thursday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in Johnson County. Isaac Serrano-Dominguez was serving a four-to-five-year sentence on charges out of Douglas County, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Friday. Officials have not determined Serrano-Dominguez’s cause of death yet. A...
UNL Report Says Recession Nebraska’s Most Likely Scenario

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has released a three-year forecast, and it reveals the state’s economy is expected to shrink in 2023 before returning to growth in 2024 and 2025. The study was conducted by UNL’s Bureau of Business Research and the Nebraska Business Forecast Council. Dr. Eric Thompson...
Economist projects likely recession in Nebraska next year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The latest forecast for the Nebraska economy shows a recession is the most likely scenario for the state in 2023. Eric Thompson, who is the Director of the Bureau of Business Research, released a report Friday saying a recession is likely in Nebraska next year before growth returns in 2024 and 2025.
