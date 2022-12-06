(Omaha, NE) -- The Catholic Archdiocese of Omaha releases their revamped gender identity policy, which no longer addresses staff. The policy, released Friday, was revised after backlash from an initial release earlier this year addressed not only students, but teachers, staff and volunteers who identify as something other than their gender assigned at birth. The Archdiocese says students will not be barred from enrolling in one of their 52 elementary schools or 12 co-ed high schools, but they say, "If a child experiences gender dysphoria, school leaders and pastors will partner with parents to establish an accompaniment plan that follows the teaching of the Catholic faith."

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO