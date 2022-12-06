Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newsdakota.com
VCPS Prepared For Virtual Leaning Days If Needed
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) The Valley City Public School District (VCPS) is considering using Virtual Learning Days (Weather-Related) at Valley City Public Schools in 2022-2023. Superintendent Josh Johnson said a framework for the district is attached below that has guided the creation of virtual learning plans at each of our...
valleynewslive.com
Valley City Public Schools call for virtual learning due to ‘unprecedented levels of student illness’
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On Monday, December 12th, Valley City Public Schools will be initiating a K-12 Virtual Learning Day due to unprecedented levels of student illness in the school district. Superintendent Josh Johnson said as of Friday afternoon, 22% of students at Jefferson Elementary and 20% at...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: Man involved in Steele County rollover crash identified
(Steele County, ND) -- We now know the name of the man who suffered serious injuries after a rollover crash in Steele County late Tuesday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol has confirmed to WDAY Radio that 29-year-old Justin Olson was the man who was headed westbound on 6th street southeast near the intersection of 125th avenue southeast when his truck left the road, entered a ditch an flipped, coming to a rest on the passenger side.
Times-Online
Stuff &Things does a little bit of everything, for everyone, in Valley City
Stuff & Things is the newest, strangest shop in the Valley City downtown, whose eclectic spirit is right in the name. “I got sick of when people would ask me ‘what are you guys doing in there?’ and I finally just (said) ‘stuff and things!’ and we really are doing everything,” Lucas Sieg, owner of Stuff & Things, a general purpose junk shop, consignment store, trading post and general store that’s taken roost in the old Ace Hardware building in downtown Valley City.
wdayradionow.com
Murder charge upheld for man accused of McHenry hit-and-run
(McHenry, ND) -- A murder charge is being upheld for a man accused of killing a teen in a hit-and-run in McHenry. The judge found 41-year-old Shannon Brandt intended to drive his vehicle forward when he allegedly ran over and killed 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson after a street dance in September.
Comments / 2