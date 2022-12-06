Read full article on original website
Paco
5d ago
Will the compensate the displaced homeless who live and crap in front of those businesses? I’m sure advocates are considering money grabs.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area rain brings its share of problems
The relentless rain hitting the Bay Area has brought its share of problems, especially in the North Bay. They include downed trees and power lines.
KTVU FOX 2
Rain and wind knock out power to 7200 PG&E customers in Bay Area
Powerful winds and hours of heavy rainfall drenched the Bay Area Saturday. Roadways were temporarily blocked by fallen trees in the North and South Bay, and power lines were knocked out too. At sundown, PG&E was working to restore power to 7200 Bay Area customers.
KTVU FOX 2
Snow continues to slam Tahoe as rain eases in Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Bay Area will have scattered showers Sunday as Tahoe continues to get slammed with snow. Nearly 38 inches fell over the last 24 hours at the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab, which brings a 7-day total to nearly 68 inches, officials said. The snow in the Sierra will continue to fall on Sunday, according to meteorologists.
KTVU FOX 2
Heavy snow expected in Northern California, possible power outages for Bay Area
LAKE TAHOE, Calif. - Authorities are warning Californians driving through and around the Lake Tahoe area this weekend to be careful with the impending winter weather. The Sierra Nevada Mountains are expecting large amounts of snowfall, with Lake Tahoe expecting upwards of five feet of snow. The CHP advises drivers...
KTVU FOX 2
'Well involved' big rig fire erupts at Port of Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland Firefighters said a big rig caught fire at the Port of Oakland Sunday morning. Authorities tweeted around 8:30 a.m. that crews are at 14th and Maritime calling it a "well involved big rig fire." Smoke could be seen throughout the Bay. Many took to social media...
KTVU FOX 2
Windy and wet in the Bay, snow in Sierra
Rain is expected and a wind advisory is in place until Saturday afternoon. KTVU's Rosemary Orozco says stormy conditions will affect the Bay Area most of the weekend.
KTVU FOX 2
Scattered rain, blue skies, and rainbows in Bay Area
The Bay Area will see sporadic rain all day Sunday, opening up to blue skies and maybe even a rainbow. Meanwhile the Tahoe area is dealing with widespread power outages due to snowfall.
KTVU FOX 2
Maria Marcelo, San Jose community activist, killed during religious walk
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A well-known community activist in San Jose was the city's latest pedestrian death after she was killed during a religious procession Wednesday night. Maria Marcelo, 47, was fatally struck around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Perrymont Avenue and Little Orchard Street near Plant Shopping Center.
KTVU FOX 2
SF woman fatally stabbed by relative Friday night
SAN FRANCISCO - Police in San Francisco are investigating a fatal stabbing that took place Friday night. Officers responded to Orsi Circle in the city's Bayview neighborhood at approximately 8 p.m. Than Zin, the 28-year-old suspect, was detained and booked for murder. The victim is a 51-year-old woman who is...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco nail salon targeted by burglars 3 times in 5 months
San Francisco - A nail salon owner in San Francisco is pleading for burglars to stop targeting her business. Wendy Nguyen has owned The Final Touch 2 on busy Presidio Avenue in the Laurel Heights neighborhood for ten years. She said her shop has been burglarized three times since July.
KTVU FOX 2
DA charges white San Jose man following shooting unarmed Black man renting Airbnb
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Santa Clara County District Attorney on Friday announced prosecutors are charging a white San Jose homeowner after the shooting of an unarmed Black man who was renting an Airbnb nearby. Mark Waters, 66, will be arraigned Monday on charges of felony assault with a semi-automatic...
KTVU FOX 2
Soggy afternoon in San Rafael, residents break out umbrellas
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - A soggy Thursday afternoon brought out the umbrellas in San Rafael. People were bundled up, trying their best to stay dry as they shopped downtown. "I’m glad we are finally getting some rain, but I work outdoors sometimes and it is very wet," said resident Owen Asdell.
KTVU FOX 2
Wastewater tests show high COVID levels in Santa Clara County
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Wastewater samples collected from a San Jose treatment plant has health officials warning cases of COVID-19 and other viruses are sharply rising. The Sewer Coronavirus Alert Network or "SCAN" shows in recent weeks all four Santa Clara County sewersheds currently have high levels of COVID-19. "It’s...
KTVU FOX 2
Lafayette: Eastbound Hwy 24 snarled late Saturday afternoon due to overturned vehicle on freeway
LAFAYETTE, Calif. - Eastbound State Highway 24 in Orinda and Lafayette is at a crawl late Saturday afternoon due to an overturned vehicle on its side in the freeway lanes. The California Highway Patrol said the vehicle, a white sport-utility vehicle, is on its side and blocking at least one of the eastbound lanes of the freeway.
KTVU FOX 2
SFPD discuss plans to derail sideshows
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police say they're monitoring chatter and preparing crews for the possibility of sideshows. It was just one week ago that a series of illegal car stunt shows took over the streets of San Francisco and the Bay Bridge. Police say they're working hard to stay...
KTVU FOX 2
Strong storm drenches Bay Area causing power outages & flooding, buries Tahoe
Heavy rain and strong winds were lashing the Bay Area on Saturday and bringing heavy snow to the Lake Tahoe area. Rain is expected to fall through the weekend with scattered showers after the intense downpour. There could be 2.5 inches or more of rain in the South Bay while the North Bay was likely to see rainfall of more than an inch.
KTVU FOX 2
North Bay braces for powerful weekend rainstorm
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Though Pacific Gas and Electric has ample spare trucks in its North Bay service yards, most of the fleet is already strategically placed out in the field, awaiting the weekend storm. Ron Richardson, regional vice president of PG&E for the North Coast, said the weather system...
KTVU FOX 2
White San Jose man accused of unprovoked shooting of unarmed Black man
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A white homeowner in San Jose has been charged with shooting an unarmed Black man as the victim walked to a grocery store from an Airbnb rental, Santa Clara County prosecutors said. Mark Waters, 66, will be arraigned Monday on charges of felony assault with a...
KTVU FOX 2
Getaway driver gets 6 years in wild shootout that killed accomplice, injured retired Oakland police captain
OAKLAND, Calif. - The retired Oakland police captain who was hurt in a chaotic gun battle that left a suspected robber dead said Friday that he has no ill will toward the getaway driver. "I have forgiven. I haven’t forgiven for him or anybody else, I’ve forgiven for myself," said...
KTVU FOX 2
2 arrested after defrauding thousands from Bay Area's 'most vulnerable'
MARTINEZ, Calif. - Two men have been charged with several financial felonies and misdemeanors after allegedly defrauding hundreds of Californians on public assistance, authorities said. Florin Tanasa, 27, and Adam Nilsson, 30 have been accused of forming a "sophisticated financial criminal scheme" that targeted the state's "most vulnerable residents," Contra...
