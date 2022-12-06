ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

fox9.com

Body camera footage in St. Paul police shooting of Howard Johnson: RAW

SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

St. Paul police shooting: Body camera footage released

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities on Thursday released body camera footage and images from the St. Paul police shooting that left Howard Johnson dead. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is investigating the shooting, Johnson, 24, was killed in an exchange of gunfire with Sgt. Cody Blanshan in St. Paul on Monday, Dec. 5.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Man charged in July fatal shooting on Cedar Avenue in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Hennepin County prosecutors charged a 23-year-old man from St. Paul for his alleged role in a Minneapolis shooting that left one person dead in July. Jose Antonio Martinez-Gonzalez, 23, was charged on Wednesday with second-degree murder and being a prohibited person in possession of a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Father sentenced for role in quadruple St. Paul slaying

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The quadruple St. Paul murder in September 2021 that rocked communities and shattered several families saw its first sentencing in court on Friday. Four tight-knit friends and loved ones were shot to death in a Mercedes Benz – 35-year-old Loyace Foreman III, 26-year-old Matthew Isiah Pettus, 30-year-old Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, and 30-year-old Jasmine Christine Sturm. Their bodies were eventually abandoned in a rural Dunn County, Wisconsin, corn field.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul police officers fatally shoot person in Dayton's Bluff neighborhood

ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police say officers fatally shot someone Monday night on the city's east side.It happened just after 6 p.m. on the 1000 block of Hudson Road, in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood.Police said they got a call about a domestic assault and a man with a gun. When officers arrived, they said they saw an armed man trying to carjack someone.Officers hit the man with their squad car, but he was still standing and holding the gun, per police. That's when officers got out of the car and fired several rounds.The man went to the hospital,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police investigating homicide on St. Paul's east side

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul police responded to the city's 35th homicide of the year early Tuesday morning.They found a man not breathing in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Jessamine Lane on the east side. He had been shot.Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.No one is in custody. Anyone with information should call police.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Arrest made in cold case murder of Wisconsin woman after 34 years

(FOX 9) - A Wisconsin sheriff's office said an arrest has been made in the 1988 unsolved sexual assault and killing of Betty Rolf. Gene Clarence Meyer, 66, was charged on Tuesday with first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree sexual assault for the death of Rolf decades ago, according to Wisconsin court records.
APPLETON, WI
fox9.com

Twin Cities ‘house-flipper’ faces nearly 5 years in prison for investor fraud scheme

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Twin Cities woman posing as a house-flipper has been sentenced to prison for defrauding clients out of their investments. Suzanne Griffiths, 46, has been sentenced to 58 months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release, and is ordered to pay $1,661,407.50 in restitution for defrauding multiple clients from 2018 to 2020, according to the Department of Justice.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

22 dogs rescued from Minnesota breeder

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - More than 20 dogs were rescued from a breeder north of the Twin Cities and will soon be up for adoption through the Animal Humane Society. Sarah Bhimani, the communications strategist with the Animal Humane Society, told FOX 9 the organization rescued 22 dogs last week, including Labrador Retrievers, St. Bernards, setters, and a mix of doodles, from a breeder in a "rural county north of the Twin Cities."
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Officials grant Los Angeles girl’s request to keep unicorn

LOS ANGELES - Rules are rules. Animal control officials in Southern California have granted permission for a little girl to keep a unicorn at home, provided she follows strict guidelines. Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control this week shared a letter it received from a child named Madeline. The...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Warm, calm Sunday before incoming winter storm

(FOX 9) - Sunday and Monday will be warm and calm before a messy winter storm system arrives and sticks around for most of the week. Temperatures will remain relatively warm for the next few days and melt the current snow on the ground before getting a fresh layer later in the week.
MINNESOTA STATE

