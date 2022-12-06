Read full article on original website
Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Marshalls Permanently Closes - Longstanding Minnesota Location ShuttersTy D.Minneapolis, MN
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
fox9.com
St. Paul man crashes during police chase, left teenage girl unable to walk: Charges
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Paul man faces charges after crashing into another car during a police chase, injuring two teenage girls — one of whom is in the ICU and unable to walk, according to court documents. Ryan Joseph Amabile, 33, was charged Wednesday in...
fox9.com
Body camera footage in St. Paul police shooting of Howard Johnson: RAW
Authorities on Thursday released body camera footage and images from the St. Paul police shooting that left Howard Johnson dead. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is investigating the shooting, Johnson, 24, was killed in an exchange of gunfire with Sgt. Cody Blanshan in St. Paul on Monday, Dec. 5.
fox9.com
St. Paul police shooting: Body camera footage released
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities on Thursday released body camera footage and images from the St. Paul police shooting that left Howard Johnson dead. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is investigating the shooting, Johnson, 24, was killed in an exchange of gunfire with Sgt. Cody Blanshan in St. Paul on Monday, Dec. 5.
fox9.com
Man charged in July fatal shooting on Cedar Avenue in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Hennepin County prosecutors charged a 23-year-old man from St. Paul for his alleged role in a Minneapolis shooting that left one person dead in July. Jose Antonio Martinez-Gonzalez, 23, was charged on Wednesday with second-degree murder and being a prohibited person in possession of a...
fox9.com
Father sentenced for role in quadruple St. Paul slaying
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The quadruple St. Paul murder in September 2021 that rocked communities and shattered several families saw its first sentencing in court on Friday. Four tight-knit friends and loved ones were shot to death in a Mercedes Benz – 35-year-old Loyace Foreman III, 26-year-old Matthew Isiah Pettus, 30-year-old Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, and 30-year-old Jasmine Christine Sturm. Their bodies were eventually abandoned in a rural Dunn County, Wisconsin, corn field.
St. Paul police officers fatally shoot person in Dayton's Bluff neighborhood
ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police say officers fatally shot someone Monday night on the city's east side.It happened just after 6 p.m. on the 1000 block of Hudson Road, in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood.Police said they got a call about a domestic assault and a man with a gun. When officers arrived, they said they saw an armed man trying to carjack someone.Officers hit the man with their squad car, but he was still standing and holding the gun, per police. That's when officers got out of the car and fired several rounds.The man went to the hospital,...
Police investigating homicide on St. Paul's east side
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul police responded to the city's 35th homicide of the year early Tuesday morning.They found a man not breathing in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Jessamine Lane on the east side. He had been shot.Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.No one is in custody. Anyone with information should call police.
Twin Cities radio host Matt McNeil seriously injured in crash
A Twin Cities radio host has suffered "serious" injuries in a crash Thursday evening. A tweet from the account of Matt McNeil says the incident happened when he was driving home from work and was "rear-ended." McNeil hosts The Matt McNeil Show between 3-5 p.m. on AM950, which describes itself...
fox9.com
Arrest made in cold case murder of Wisconsin woman after 34 years
(FOX 9) - A Wisconsin sheriff's office said an arrest has been made in the 1988 unsolved sexual assault and killing of Betty Rolf. Gene Clarence Meyer, 66, was charged on Tuesday with first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree sexual assault for the death of Rolf decades ago, according to Wisconsin court records.
3 pedestrians struck by drivers Monday in Minnesota; 2 dead
Stock image. Credit: Tony Webster via Flickr (photo cropped) Two people died and a third was injured in three separate incidents of driver-pedestrian collisions in Minnesota Monday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed that 39-year-old Jacob John Witt died in a collision in Burnsville, while a 74-year-old Palisade man was...
fox9.com
Twin Cities ‘house-flipper’ faces nearly 5 years in prison for investor fraud scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Twin Cities woman posing as a house-flipper has been sentenced to prison for defrauding clients out of their investments. Suzanne Griffiths, 46, has been sentenced to 58 months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release, and is ordered to pay $1,661,407.50 in restitution for defrauding multiple clients from 2018 to 2020, according to the Department of Justice.
St. Cloud Man Sentenced for Raping Unconscious Woman
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced for raping a woman while she was unconscious. A Stearns County judge has sentenced 30-year-old Markus Ost to five years and five months in prison. He gets credit for having already served 301 days in the county jail.
fox9.com
Pinky Swear celebrates 20 years of helping Minnesota children with cancer
As the Pinky Swear Foundation celebrates 20 years of helping Minnesota children fight cancer, the foundation looks back at the special boy who started it all. To learn more, visit, https://pinkyswear.org/
fox9.com
22 dogs rescued from Minnesota breeder
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - More than 20 dogs were rescued from a breeder north of the Twin Cities and will soon be up for adoption through the Animal Humane Society. Sarah Bhimani, the communications strategist with the Animal Humane Society, told FOX 9 the organization rescued 22 dogs last week, including Labrador Retrievers, St. Bernards, setters, and a mix of doodles, from a breeder in a "rural county north of the Twin Cities."
fox9.com
A puppy named Bear swims across Hudson River from NY to NJ
NEW YORK - Talk about an adventure for one New York City pet!. A dog named Bear escaped from his owner last Saturday while out for a walk in Manhattan and swam a mile across the Hudson River to New Jersey, where he was rescued a few days later. Bear,...
Northern Minnesota Man Sentenced for Drug Trafficking
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A northern Minnesota Man has been sentenced for his role in a meth trafficking ring. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 52-year-old Trent Holden of Solway was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Court records show in September...
fox9.com
Officials grant Los Angeles girl’s request to keep unicorn
LOS ANGELES - Rules are rules. Animal control officials in Southern California have granted permission for a little girl to keep a unicorn at home, provided she follows strict guidelines. Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control this week shared a letter it received from a child named Madeline. The...
Minnesota Renaissance Festival May Have to Shut Down
One of Minnesota's top attractions for more than 50 years is in danger of being shut down. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival may not be able to continue in its current location, near Shakopee, because of an ongoing issue with parking. According to a report in the Star-Tribune, officials in Scott...
fox9.com
Friday weather: Freezing drizzle possible overnight
Two to 5 inches of snow is expected in far southern Minnesota through late Friday morning. Freezing drizzle is possible in the Twin Cities Friday night into Saturday morning.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Warm, calm Sunday before incoming winter storm
(FOX 9) - Sunday and Monday will be warm and calm before a messy winter storm system arrives and sticks around for most of the week. Temperatures will remain relatively warm for the next few days and melt the current snow on the ground before getting a fresh layer later in the week.
