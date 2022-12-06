ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police say officers fatally shot someone Monday night on the city's east side.It happened just after 6 p.m. on the 1000 block of Hudson Road, in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood.Police said they got a call about a domestic assault and a man with a gun. When officers arrived, they said they saw an armed man trying to carjack someone.Officers hit the man with their squad car, but he was still standing and holding the gun, per police. That's when officers got out of the car and fired several rounds.The man went to the hospital,...

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO