Red Robin's New Holiday Shake Packs An Oreos Crunch
For the most part, people spend the cold winter months finding ways to stay warm. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to fulfill this desire, whether you want to bundle up in a cozy knit or a bulky parka or sip on a hot chocolate or hot toddy. While ice cream in the winter is a big no-no for some people, others don't mind drinking or eating frosty treats during this time of year. Occasionally, when you are bundled up in a blanket, sitting in front of the fire, or sweating under your many layers, a cold snack can even be a little refreshing — especially when this snack is boasting one of your favorite festive flavors.
Aldi's Soft Gingerbread Iced Cookies Are Being Compared To Germany's
A few grocery stores have gained a bit of a cult following, largely thanks to their prices and store-brand products. When you think about a grocer with a loyal following, you probably think of Trader Joe's or Wegmans. Trader Joe's is known for its in-house brand of goodies and snacks, while Wegmans shoppers love the experience. While both stores have very loyal followings, Aldi's popularity is nothing to sneeze at either. In recent years, Aldi has nurtured a large following with its discounted prices and seasonal products.
Nothing Bundt Cakes Brings Back Its Peppermint Chocolate Chip For The Holidays
"Seinfeld" fans may recall the season seven episode "The Rye" in which George Costanza (Jason Alexander) and his parents, Frank and Estelle (Jerry Stiller and Estelle Harris), have dinner with his fiance and her folks at their house (via IMDb). The evening is nothing short of awkward and, to top it off, the hosts fail to offer any cake to their guests following the meal, which George's parents express an issue with on the drive home.
The Sweet Reason Duff Goldman Started Happy Fun Bake Time
Food Network star Duff Goldman is known to make the best of amateur bakers' less-than-perfect performances in the kitchen. "You can totally do this!" he posted recently to his @duffgoldman Instagram, encouraging us to rewire our "find a bakery near me" mentality and instead try our hand at his Santa DIY cake kit, sold through his flagship Baltimore bakery, Charm City Cakes. He promised that if we mess it up, we're not headed for the naughty list.
Bobby Flay Says You Should Use Semisweet Chunks In Your Hot Chocolate
When it comes to the perfect winter beverage, it's hard to beat hot chocolate. It's sweet and rich, and hot chocolate will warm you up on a cold night or after you've spent a day in the snow. Plus, there are so many delicious variations on the drink, whether it's a spiced hot chocolate recipe or a gingerbread hot chocolate recipe that's perfect for the holiday season.
Oreo And McDonald's Collab Is Giving Away 2,500 Limited Edition Cookies
For years, we've been enjoying and indulging in Oreo and McDonald's collaborations, as Oreo is one of the McFlurry flavors (via McDonalds). However, this menu item was only the beginning of a long and beautiful partnership between the two companies. According to Refinery29, Oreo and McDonald's took their collaboration to...
Giada De Laurentiis And Her Family Take On The Old-School Pepsi Challenge
Ah, Coke vs. Pepsi, the age-old battle. Whether you are in a restaurant or on an airplane, most of the time, establishments will only offer one or the other. And while you might have a preference between the two, many people can't really tell the difference between Coke and Pepsi.
Chick-Fil-A Employees Have Mixed Feelings About Discounts, According To Reddit
When it comes to fast food customer service, Chick-fil-A ranks leaps and bounds above. This is evident in its eight years of earning the title of the most satisfied customers, according to QSR magazine. While it is necessary to treat customers well, it is also essential to treat the workers well. Such an ideology tends to yield higher employee satisfaction which increases retention rates. Also, people who are satisfied with their job tend to perform better — case in point, Costco. The big box discount store is open about its commitment to the well-being of its employees. During the pandemic, this served them well as employees stayed on board and sales increased (via CNN).
Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Raving About Its New Salmon Rub Seasoning
The right seasoning used in the right way can spruce up just about everything a person wants to eat. Sometimes "everything" really means everything. For instance, when Trader Joe's released its Everything but the Bagel seasoning in 2017 it started a sensation, according to MarketWatch. While the mix mimics the flavors found on an everything bagel with ingredients like sesame seeds, garlic, onion, and poppy seeds (per Trader Joe's), fans have sprinkled it on all kinds of foods, including eggs, chicken, roasted cauliflower, and even toast with peanut butter and honey (via Reddit).
Duff Goldman's Cake Shop Made A Mind-Blowing 'Gingerbread City'
Making gingerbread houses is an age-old holiday tradition that dates as far back as the 1800s, according to The Guardian, though anybody that's ever tried to put one together will probably tell you that creating one of the candy-coated pieces of Christmas decor is a lot harder than it sounds. No matter how creative you are, the vision you have for the treat in your head never seems to come to life, leaving you with a pile of gloopy, frosting-coated candy and broken gingerbread pieces that might be better suited for the trash than your mouth.
Crock-Pot Carnitas Recipe
Looking for a new recipe to bust out on Taco Tuesday? If you're a fan of carnitas, this is the perfect recipe for you. However, if you're also a fan of simple Crock-Pot meals that cook themselves, then that's just another reason to love this recipe. All you need are a few ingredients, a Crock-Pot, and about 5 minutes to prep the dish, and then you can head to work while the carnitas cook at home.
Here's What Happened To Southern Culture Artisan Foods After Shark Tank
A few things almost always come to mind when thinking of the ideal breakfast setup: a jiggly sunny side up, a fresh glass of orange juice, steaming hot coffee, and most certainly, a maple syrup-topped stack of pancakes. According to statistics gathered by National Today, pancakes are the third most popular breakfast item in the U.S. after eggs and bacon, and nearly 59% of those surveyed said that they happened to love pancakes.
Aldi's Awesome Pan Is Back And Tempting All Of Reddit
We all know by now that many Aldi items have cult followings, for one reason or another. Some products, like Aldi's breaded chicken filets, are popular because they're quick to prepare and downright delicious. Other Aldi products, like Benton's cookies or Who Needs the Bagel? Seasoning, are popular because they're great dupes.
Burger King Has Released A Winter Whopper In Japan
Although the classic burger and fries combo might seem quintessentially American, you can find major chains all over the world that put their own twists on fast food items commonly found in the United States. Some recognizable burgers include McDonald's Big Mac and Burger King's Whopper, and although those are popular items on their own, there are variations of these products in other countries.
Whole Foods '12 Days Of Cheeses' Is Back With Definite Crowd-Pleasers
Many of us love cheese so much that we can't imagine our lives without it. It could be the umami flavor of cheese that makes it so addictive (via Science Focus), or it could be the presence of casein, which is common in other products made with dairy and may trigger increased levels of dopamine. Thankfully for cheese lovers, Whole Foods has a special cheese promotion each year where it highlights 12 different cheeses at a discount for 12 days during December (per Whole Foods).
McDonald's Is In On The Joke About Its Ice Cream Machines
We have all been there. You roll up to your neighborhood McDonald's, ready to order your medium McNugget meal and an M&M McFlurry. You're next in line. Your mouth waters thinking of the delicious ice cream dessert you're about to devour. You go to order your meal and the moment the word "McFlurry" leaves your mouth, the worker at the fast-food chain replies, "Sorry, our ice cream machine is broken." You knew it! Of course, it's broken, it's always broken.
The Origins Of Eating Brisket During Hanukkah
While the goyish world may associate the winter holidays with chestnuts roasting on an open fire and visions of dancing sugarplums, whatever those may be, Jewish families have a different set of food traditions. These include latkes and sufganiyot for Hanukkah, Chinese food for Christmas, and brisket for any time the whole mishpocha gets together for dinner. While brisket is not a Hanukkah-specific food, Noah Bernamoff of Mile End Delicatessen told Forward in 2012, "Name any Jewish holiday and people will tell you they ate brisket."
What Exactly Is The 'Go-Back' Cart At Costco?
You're strolling leisurely up and down the aisles of your local grocery store when suddenly your wheels stop rolling and your head tilts to the side. "That was a choice," you think to yourself as you continue walking, puzzled that someone thought it was a good idea to insert an unwanted gallon of milk on a shelf next to all the toilet paper. It's an unfortunately common occurrence to spot random produce far from its proper grocery shelf home. Though, it's even more unfortunate that the store's employees have to hunt down these scattered items and either put them in their rightful places or toss them altogether. According to a grocery shopping etiquette survey from Treadmill Reviews, 97% of shoppers surveyed find it annoyingly inappropriate when perishable items are left in the wrong place.
Fast Food Chains That Filed For Bankruptcy
Financial failure is so terrifying to consider that we occasionally trivialize the prospect — like the ever-lurking "Bankrupt" tiles on the titular "Wheel of Fortune." Real-life bankruptcy is no laughing matter, of course — something the fast food industry knows all too well. Since approximately 80% of all...
Walmart's CEO Claims Prices Could Increase Because Of Theft
Shoplifting is a natural part of running a business, unfortunately. Retailers know this and account for shrinkage in their planning and security measures (via Shopify). However, an increase in shoplifting at big box stores is threatening one retailer's pricing for customers. Walmart has been tight-lipped about the exact dollar amount...
