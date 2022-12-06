Read full article on original website
7-year-old Troy Koehler's parents charged in case of boy's body found in washing machine
Seven-year-old Troy Koehler was reported missing over the summer until a tragic discovery. Now, new facts have led to a capital murder charge.
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?
4-year-old D’Wan Sims lived in Detroit, Michigan with his mother, D’Wanna, and D’Wanna’s boyfriend, Victor Jackson. D’Wanna shared custody of D’Wan with his father, Nicholas Sims.
Gang leader who set deadly honeytrap for 16-year-old can be released from jail
A jealous ex-boyfriend who led a masked and hooded gang to ambush and murder a 16-year-old boy in a honeytrap can be released from prison, the Parole Board has said.Danny McLean, now 32, lay in wait with five others armed with baseball bats and knives to kill Shakilus Townsend in Thornton Heath, south London, in 2008.The harrowing murder saw McLean’s ex-girlfriend Samantha Joseph, then 15, deliberately lead the lovestruck teenager into the deadly ambush, during which he was beaten and stabbed six times.A neighbour chased the gang away and came to Shakilus’s aid as he lay dying.Gang member Mclean was...
toofab.com
Dad Cleared of Neglecting Adopted Daughter Accused of Being Adult Posing as 6-Year-Old Child
The case drew comparisons to the movie "Orphan," as the girl's family accused her of plotting to kill them. Natalia Grace Barnett made headlines back in 2019 when her bizarre story -- which drew comparisons to the movie "Orphan" -- became the focus of a Dr. Phil episode. At the time, Natalia claimed her adopted parents abandoned her at her own apartment when she was just a child, after legally changing her birth date to make her an adult.
Police Officer Found Dead After Investigating Fellow Officers
Lester Garnier(Walnut Creek PD) During the early morning hours of July 11, 1988, a groundskeeper made a startling discovery. He saw a 1984 Corvette parked in a shopping mall in an affluent suburban area of California. What mostly stuck out to the groundskeeper was the position of the man behind the driver’s seat. He was slouched over and appeared to be asleep. As the groundskeeper moved in closer, he realized just how wrong he was. The man was not asleep; he was dead. The victim was shot twice in the head. While there were fingerprints found at the scene, they weren’t a match for anyone in the system. Aside from that, there was little to no physical evidence at the scene.
‘Shameful’ Alabama town under fire for arresting 82-year-old woman who couldn’t afford her trash bill
A police force in Alabama is facing a flurry of condemnation from residents after it was revealed that an 82-year-old woman was jailed over her failure to pay a trash bill.A Tuesday press release from the police department in the east Alabama city of Valley relayed how Martha Louis Menefield, 82, had been arrested and charged on 27 November with “Failure to Pay-Trash”.The 82-year-old was reportedly processed at the Valley Police Department and released on bond for the offence that had stemmed from her failure to pay her trash bill for the months of June, July and August.“Prior to...
Boy, 10, Charged As Adult After Fatal Shooting Of Mom Who Refused To Buy Him A Headset
He ordered the headset online the day after the shooting, according to the criminal complaint against him.
Bullet found near 2 teen girls' bodies came from suspect and witness saw man wearing "muddy and bloody" clothes, affidavit says
An unspent bullet found between the bodies of two teenage girls slain in 2017 "had been cycled through" a pistol owned by the suspect in their deaths, according to court documents an Indiana judge ordered released Tuesday. Court records were sealed last month at the request of the local prosecutor,...
Daily Beast
Florida Doc Found Dead in Ditch Days After Arrest for Allegedly Raping Unconscious Patients
The Florida doctor who was arrested last week for allegedly raping two patients while they were blacked out on sedatives, tequila, and laughing gas was found dead on Monday evening in a ditch near his home, an incident report says. Cops have emphasized that the death of 54-year-old Dr. Eric...
Missing toddler Quinton Simon's mom arrested, charged for his alleged murder
Georgia mom Leilani Simon was arrested Monday on murder and other charges for the death her toddler son --nearly seven weeks after she reported him missing, police said.
A Mississippi man was arrested and charged with mayhem after police said he bit off another man's nose in an argument over golf
Bay St. Louis Police Department said when officers found the victim with ""with a disfiguring facial injury."
Daily Beast
Cops Allege Mom Tortured Her Kids While Collecting Donations
A Minnesota mom is facing felony charges after allegedly faking one son’s illness and treating her two other kids for diseases they didn’t actually have. Authorities arrested Jorden Nicole Borders, a 32-year-old mother in Crosslake, on a warrant on Wednesday following a months-long investigation by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, court records show. She is charged with several counts of child torture and stalking.
Video shows teen who escaped from Nevada home’s second floor after reported year in captivity
Video obtained from outside of a home in Nevada shows a teenager who escaped from what police said was a locked bedroom where she had been confined for over a year. During that time, she was also given little food and only a bucket in which to relieve herself, officials said.
Coroner seeks DNA from relatives of missing men to ID remains linked to suspected serial killer: "These people are someone's son"
An Indiana coroner's office is asking relatives of young men who vanished between the mid-1980s and the mid-1990s to submit DNA samples in a renewed effort to identify human remains found on land once owned by a man suspected in a string of killings, the scope of which remain unclear.
Adoptive Mother, Grandparents Accused in Girl’s Death Remain Held Without Bail
A judge Tuesday denied bail for the adoptive mother and grandmother of an 11-year-old Spring Valley girl who was allegedly starved and beaten over the course of several years, leading to her death last summer. Tuesday’s bail review hearing yielded the first specifics regarding the accusations against Leticia Diane McCormack,...
Click10.com
Austin Harrouff committed to mental hospital after judge accepts insanity plea in double murder, face-biting case
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – A judge has accepted a plea deal for a man who randomly killed a Florida couple in their garage six years ago and then chewed on one victim’s face. Twenty-five-year-old Austin Harrouff pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to two counts of first-degree murder and other charges for the 2016 slayings of 59-year-old John Stevens and his wife, 53-year-old Michelle Mishcon Stevens.
Washington Examiner
Idaho murders: Grieving father shares new detail about daughter's final moment with best friend
Steve Goncalves, father to University of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves, says the only peace he can find in the wake of his daughter's death is that she died with her best friend. The student's father, along with other victims' families, spoke during a vigil hosted by the university on...
Student arrested after posting ‘legitimate’ threats to shoot up Indiana school dance on Snapchat, police say
A 13-year-old Indiana boy was arrested Friday after investigators determined threats he made on Snapchat to shoot up a dance at his school "were legitimate," police said. The Lafayette Police Department was notified of the Tecumseh Junior High School student's threats on the picture-taking app at 12:14 a.m., according to a news release.
