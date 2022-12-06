ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angola, LA

The Independent

Gang leader who set deadly honeytrap for 16-year-old can be released from jail

A jealous ex-boyfriend who led a masked and hooded gang to ambush and murder a 16-year-old boy in a honeytrap can be released from prison, the Parole Board has said.Danny McLean, now 32, lay in wait with five others armed with baseball bats and knives to kill Shakilus Townsend in Thornton Heath, south London, in 2008.The harrowing murder saw McLean’s ex-girlfriend Samantha Joseph, then 15, deliberately lead the lovestruck teenager into the deadly ambush, during which he was beaten and stabbed six times.A neighbour chased the gang away and came to Shakilus’s aid as he lay dying.Gang member Mclean was...
toofab.com

Dad Cleared of Neglecting Adopted Daughter Accused of Being Adult Posing as 6-Year-Old Child

The case drew comparisons to the movie "Orphan," as the girl's family accused her of plotting to kill them. Natalia Grace Barnett made headlines back in 2019 when her bizarre story -- which drew comparisons to the movie "Orphan" -- became the focus of a Dr. Phil episode. At the time, Natalia claimed her adopted parents abandoned her at her own apartment when she was just a child, after legally changing her birth date to make her an adult.
LAFAYETTE, IN
Still Unsolved

Police Officer Found Dead After Investigating Fellow Officers

Lester Garnier(Walnut Creek PD) During the early morning hours of July 11, 1988, a groundskeeper made a startling discovery. He saw a 1984 Corvette parked in a shopping mall in an affluent suburban area of California. What mostly stuck out to the groundskeeper was the position of the man behind the driver’s seat. He was slouched over and appeared to be asleep. As the groundskeeper moved in closer, he realized just how wrong he was. The man was not asleep; he was dead. The victim was shot twice in the head. While there were fingerprints found at the scene, they weren’t a match for anyone in the system. Aside from that, there was little to no physical evidence at the scene.
The Independent

‘Shameful’ Alabama town under fire for arresting 82-year-old woman who couldn’t afford her trash bill

A police force in Alabama is facing a flurry of condemnation from residents after it was revealed that an 82-year-old woman was jailed over her failure to pay a trash bill.A Tuesday press release from the police department in the east Alabama city of Valley relayed how Martha Louis Menefield, 82, had been arrested and charged on 27 November with “Failure to Pay-Trash”.The 82-year-old was reportedly processed at the Valley Police Department and released on bond for the offence that had stemmed from her failure to pay her trash bill for the months of June, July and August.“Prior to...
VALLEY, AL
Daily Beast

Cops Allege Mom Tortured Her Kids While Collecting Donations

A Minnesota mom is facing felony charges after allegedly faking one son’s illness and treating her two other kids for diseases they didn’t actually have. Authorities arrested Jorden Nicole Borders, a 32-year-old mother in Crosslake, on a warrant on Wednesday following a months-long investigation by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, court records show. She is charged with several counts of child torture and stalking.
CROSSLAKE, MN
Click10.com

Austin Harrouff committed to mental hospital after judge accepts insanity plea in double murder, face-biting case

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – A judge has accepted a plea deal for a man who randomly killed a Florida couple in their garage six years ago and then chewed on one victim’s face. Twenty-five-year-old Austin Harrouff pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to two counts of first-degree murder and other charges for the 2016 slayings of 59-year-old John Stevens and his wife, 53-year-old Michelle Mishcon Stevens.
TEQUESTA, FL

