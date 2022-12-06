Read full article on original website
Related
What Happened to Jonathan Taylor Thomas? See Where the ‘Home Improvement’ Alum Is Today
As Randy Taylor on Home Improvement, Jonathan Taylor Thomas’ fame soared to new heights. He was just 10 years old when he made his debut on the Tim Allen-led sitcom. After he left the series to go to college in 1998, Jonathan rarely made any more television appearances. Find out where the former teen icon is today.
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake Was so Terrified to Work With 1 Guest Star She Almost Had to Be ‘Carried out on a Gurney’
'Gunsmoke' started to bring on more guest actors over the course of its run, but there was 1, in particular, that struck fear into Amanda Blake.
Kirstie Alley Survived by Kids Lillie Price and William True Stevenson: Get to Know Them
Kirstie Alley is survived by her two adopted children, Lillie Price Stevenson and William True Stevenson. The late actress, who died on Monday, December 5, 2022, shares Lillie and William with her second ex-husband Parker Stevenson. Lillie and William, who goes by his middle name, shared a heartfelt statement on...
ETOnline.com
Kirstie Alley Remembered by Ted Danson, Rhea Perlman, and Her 'Cheers' Co-Stars -- Read Their Tributes
Kirstie Alley’s Cheers co-stars are raising one final glass to their friend. On Monday, it was revealed that Alley died following a short battle with cancer. Her rep later confirmed to ET that it was colon cancer. She was 71. Alley joined the cast of Cheers on season 6,...
Julia Roberts showed up to an event honoring George Clooney in a dress that had the actor's face all over it
Roberts' whimsical gown featured photos from Clooney's career, from his days on "ER" to his polka-dot cover for W Magazine's December 2013 issue.
Meet Marie Osmond’s Eldest Daughter Jessica Blosil
American singer Marie Osmond seems to have it all, as she has successfully balanced her stellar musical career with her family life. Few celebrities have achieved as much success in as many different areas as she has. Marie has excelled in singing, acting and writing, and has enjoyed a run in the entertainment industry for over 50 years. On top of that, she is well-known for doting on her family, which is evident in her regular social media posts.
What’s Up With John Denver’s Children? Meet Zachary, Anna, And Jesse
John Denver, one of the greatest musicians of all time, met his first wife, Annie Martell, in 1966 at a Minnesota concert, and they married soon afterward. Their love life was so sensational that he wrote the ageless ballad “Annie’s Song” for her in just ten minutes while riding a ski lift in Colorado.
Roslyn Singleton, ‘AGT’ and ‘Ellen Show’ star, dead at 39
Roslyn Singleton, who went viral for her emotional appearances on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and “America’s Got Talent,” lost her battle with brain cancer Tuesday. She was 39. Her husband, Ray Singleton, broke the news Wednesday in an Instagram post. “Our wife earned her wings...
John Travolta Mourns Kirstie Alley After Her Heartbreaking Death: ‘We Will See Each Other Again’
John Travolta has paid tribute to close friend and former co-star Kirstie Alley after her death at the age of 71. “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” the actor, 68, posted via Instagram on Monday, Dec. 5. The Grease icon captioned several throwback photos of Kirstie, including a stunning glamour shot and candid of the pair together. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again,” he also said in the emotional post.
‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank died by suicide after arguing with wife: report
“Power Rangers” star Jason David Frank reportedly died by suicide after allegedly getting into an argument with estranged wife Tammie Frank on Saturday. Tammie – who filed for divorce from the actor in August – began feuding with Jason after they checked into two separate rooms at a hotel in Texas on Friday, law enforcement sources told TMZ. Despite staying in different rooms, the estranged couple allegedly argued in Tammie’s room that night, but the situation de-escalated after hotel staffers got involved. The outlet reports that the two got into it again just hours later, with Jason locking his estranged wife out of...
‘Call Me Kat’: ‘Mama’ Vicki Lawrence To Play Leslie Jordan’s Mother In Fox Comedy Following Star’s Death
EXCLUSIVE: Emmy Award-winner Vicki Lawrence (Mama’s Family, The Carol Burnett Show) is set to guest star in an upcoming episode of Fox’s Call Me Kat‘s third season. Following the death of series regular Leslie Jordan, who Lawrence co-starred alongside in Fox’s The Cool Kids, she will portray his character Phil’s mother Lurlene Crumpler. Lurlene is a no-nonsense woman who fills in as the cafe’s baker while he’s on vacation. “Leslie’s death absolutely affected the storylines,” series executive producer Maria Ferrari revealed to Deadline. “We can exclusively confirm that Phil’s mother will be featured in an episode that we’re shooting right now....
Actress Kristie Alley dead at 71
Actress Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71 after a brief battle with cancer, her family announced on her official Twitter page Monday. “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead,” her […]
Toby Keith Shares Health Update on Cancer Battle
Toby Keith is sharing an optimistic update about his cancer battle. In the first interview since publicly sharing his stomach cancer diagnosis last year, the country star assured fans that he was “getting back to fightin’ shape.”. “I need a little bit of time to just rest up...
Eric Fleishman, celebrity fitness trainer, dead at 53
Celebrity personal trainer Eric Fleishman has died at the age of 53.
General Hospital's Kristina Wagner Honors Late Son Harrison On His Birthday
Kristina Wagner is remembering her late son, Harrison. On Dec. 1, six months after his death, the General Hospital star penned a heartbreaking tribute to her and Jack Wagner's son on what would have been his 28th birthday. Harrison was found deceased on June 6. "Loving son, Harrison Hale Wagner,...
Looking Back at Kirstie Alley's Risqué Cheers Emmys Acceptance Speech About Then-Husband Parker Stevenson
Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer at the age of 71 on Monday As Hollywood replays some of Kirstie Alley's best moments, one awards show speech comes to mind. While accepting her 1991 Emmy Award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series, Alley the Cheers star brought laughter to the room with a sexual joke about her then-husband Parker Stevenson. "And I wanted to thank my husband — and I didn't want to thank him like, 'You know, I really love him and everything.' So I'd like to thank my husband Parker,...
EW.com
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning Cheers and Look Who's Talking star, dies at 71 after brief cancer battle
Kirstie Alley, the Emmy-winning star of Cheers, Veronica's Closet, and Look Who's Talking, has died at 71. Her children, True and Lillie Parker, shared the news of her death on the actress' social media accounts on Monday. "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," they wrote. EW has confirmed news of her death.
Tom Brady Celebrates Daughter Vivian's 10th Birthday with Sweet Photo: 'We Adore You'
Tom Brady shares daughter Vivian with ex Gisele Bundchen Tom Brady is showering his little girl with love on her birthday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, shared a sweet post on Instagram Monday in honor of daughter Vivian Lake's 10th birthday. Brady shares Vivian and son Benjamin Rein, 12, with ex Gisele Bündchen, and he's also dad to son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan. In the cute shot, Brady embraces Benjamin and Vivian as the trio spends time together at the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park...
Popculture
'The Masked Singer': Kirstie Alley Appeared on Show Just Months Before Her Death
Kirstie Alley's last appearance on national television came during The Masked Singer Season 7. The Cheers star wore the Baby Mammoth costume and performed in two episodes before being unmasked. The Masked Singer producers plan to include a tribute to her during a special holiday episode airing Wednesday. Alley made...
2022 Celebrity Deaths
Actress Kirstie Alley, known for her role in the sitcom "Cheers," died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, after battling cancer. She was 71. Actor John Aniston attends the 2016 Daytime Emmy Awards at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel on May 1, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Anniston died on Nov. 11th, 2022. He was 89. Comedian Gallagher performs during his appearance at The Ice House Comedy Club on May 23, 2014 in Pasadena, California. He died Nov. 11th, 2022 at the age of 76. (Photo by Michael Schwartz/WireImage) Aaron Carter, a former...
Comments / 1