Breckenridge, MN

valleynewslive.com

Vehicle crashes into two separate houses in south Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Emergency crews were called shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday to the area of 44th Avenue S and 45th Street S after a vehicle crashed into two homes. Two separate houses were damaged by the crash including both garage doors. According to dispatch audio, the driver...
FARGO, ND
KX News

Minnesota man severely injured after collision with Fargo bridge pillars

FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) is currently investigating a fixed-object crash that left one man severely injured after he collided with the support structures of a Fargo bridge. According to a news release from the NDHP, at around 6:31 p.m. on Friday, December 9, a vehicle was travelling eastbound on […]
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Possible crash, car fire on I-94 near West Fargo

(West Fargo, ND) -- WDAY Radio has learned of a possible car fire or accident just west of West Fargo near mile marker 343 on I-94. The North Dakota Highway Patrol has told us more details on the incident are expected in the coming hours, and ask you to plan ahead if you are heading westbound on the roadway for the time being.
WEST FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Increased traffic and limited parking in north Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With overlapping North Dakota State athletics events on campus on Friday, December 9, officials say to plan ahead, know about available parking options, and be patient. The NDSU football team will host an NCAA Quarterfinal playoff game at 6:00 p.m. at the Fargodome; tailgating...
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Semi Fire Temporarily Closes I-94

WEST FARGO, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/NDHP) – Emergency crews responded to a semi fire at around 5:20 am on Friday morning on I-94 west near West Fargo. The semi was westbound on I-94 when the driver noticed heavy smoke coming from the engine compartment. The driver tried putting out the fire but was unable to.
WEST FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

2022 Fargo Ice Fishing Show at Scheels Arena

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The 2022 Fargo Ice Fishing Show is expected to be the largest show yet and is taking place December 9-11 at the Scheels Arena. The show will offer more than 100 different vendors, manufacturers, guides and resorts. They say there is something for every angler. Visit the show to see the latest ice fishing gear, learn about new destinations and talk with the pros.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Four-season natural playground planned in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Kids in search of a new place to play in a natural setting along the Red River in Fargo-Moorhead will soon have a brand new place to explore, run, jump and get immersed in nature. The FM Rotary Foundation is working to build a...
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

“We lost a truly good nurse.”: Murdered Moorhead woman remembered for electric, caring spirit

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The local nursing community is still in mourning after one of their own was murdered in her Moorhead home last week. Police say 56-year-old Receia Kollie was stabbed multiple times on Dec. 1 by her son 29-year-old James Kollie Jr. The attack happened days after Kollie was arrested for threatening to kill his mother, and just one day after being released from the Clay County Jail. Kollie Jr. has since been charged with second-degree murder in his mother’s death.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Fatal crash in Otter Tail County

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead after being hit by a car near Perham. Minnesota State Patrol say the victim was walking in a traffic lane of Round Lake Loop around 6:30 p.m. on December 5 when he was hit by a man driving a Jeep.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
lakesarearadio.net

F ‘n’ A Gun & Sport Show coming to Detroit Lakes for First Time

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The F ‘n’ A Gun & Sport Show is coming to Detroit Lakes for the first time Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18. A variety of vendors will showcase firearms and firearm accessories says event organizer Frank Chilson, “Expect a variety of firearms, ammo – always some oddball stuff – fishing tackle and an Osprey scope dealer will be there with six tables of optics available for sale.”
DETROIT LAKES, MN
kfgo.com

UPDATE as of 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7: The Fargo Police Department can confirm Alfred VonBank has been located and safe

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are searching for a missing 88-year-old man. Alfred VonBank suffers from dementia and other health problems and is without medication. His last known whereabouts were Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. at the 1600 block of 29th Avenue South. He is 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

‘It’s a ghost town:’ THC retailers struggling with less customers after MN Board of Pharmacy lawsuit

MOORHEAD, MN (Valley News Live) - One simplicity of life is that there is cause and effect. However, sometimes the effects fall on those who had no cause of their own. The effects from the lawsuit from the Minnesota Board of Pharmacies and Northland Vapors is not just limitted to those two parties. As businesses in Moorhead say it’s had a drastic effect on them in recent days.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Man found on pillar of Moorhead bridge, traffic moving again

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man was taken to the hospital after being rescued from the top of a railroad bridge, 25-35 feet above the westbound shoulder of I-94. Moorhead Police say the man was found around 4 PM near the 2000 block of 28th Ave S on top of a railroad bridge support pillar.
MOORHEAD, MN

