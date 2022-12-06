Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Vehicle crashes into two separate houses in south Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Emergency crews were called shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday to the area of 44th Avenue S and 45th Street S after a vehicle crashed into two homes. Two separate houses were damaged by the crash including both garage doors. According to dispatch audio, the driver...
valleynewslive.com
Winter conditions may be cause for two-vehicle crash; Three people hurt
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) -Snowy and icy conditions may be the cause of a two-vehicle crash in Becker County that left three people injured. The crash happened on Highway 34 about 25 minutes east of Detroit Lakes. A pickup truck and an SUV were both on Highway 34,...
Minnesota man severely injured after collision with Fargo bridge pillars
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) is currently investigating a fixed-object crash that left one man severely injured after he collided with the support structures of a Fargo bridge. According to a news release from the NDHP, at around 6:31 p.m. on Friday, December 9, a vehicle was travelling eastbound on […]
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Possible crash, car fire on I-94 near West Fargo
(West Fargo, ND) -- WDAY Radio has learned of a possible car fire or accident just west of West Fargo near mile marker 343 on I-94. The North Dakota Highway Patrol has told us more details on the incident are expected in the coming hours, and ask you to plan ahead if you are heading westbound on the roadway for the time being.
valleynewslive.com
Breckenridge family’s home destroyed in fire weeks before Christmas
BRECKENRIDGE, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Just weeks before Christmas, a young Breckenridge family has been displaced with little left to their names after their home lit up in flames early Monday morning,. “It’s very hard to watch something like that go away in just the blink of an eye,”...
valleynewslive.com
Increased traffic and limited parking in north Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With overlapping North Dakota State athletics events on campus on Friday, December 9, officials say to plan ahead, know about available parking options, and be patient. The NDSU football team will host an NCAA Quarterfinal playoff game at 6:00 p.m. at the Fargodome; tailgating...
newsdakota.com
Semi Fire Temporarily Closes I-94
WEST FARGO, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/NDHP) – Emergency crews responded to a semi fire at around 5:20 am on Friday morning on I-94 west near West Fargo. The semi was westbound on I-94 when the driver noticed heavy smoke coming from the engine compartment. The driver tried putting out the fire but was unable to.
valleynewslive.com
2022 Fargo Ice Fishing Show at Scheels Arena
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The 2022 Fargo Ice Fishing Show is expected to be the largest show yet and is taking place December 9-11 at the Scheels Arena. The show will offer more than 100 different vendors, manufacturers, guides and resorts. They say there is something for every angler. Visit the show to see the latest ice fishing gear, learn about new destinations and talk with the pros.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Detroit Lakes Police say MN Trooper’s efforts made a life-saving difference in finding missing woman
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Update 8:00 PM: Detroit Lakes Police say a Minnesota State Trooper’s efforts made a life-saving difference in finding a missing woman with dementia. Authorities say Trooper Mike Lundeen heard the radio traffic about the missing woman and came in to Detroit Lakes...
valleynewslive.com
Four-season natural playground planned in Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Kids in search of a new place to play in a natural setting along the Red River in Fargo-Moorhead will soon have a brand new place to explore, run, jump and get immersed in nature. The FM Rotary Foundation is working to build a...
valleynewslive.com
“We lost a truly good nurse.”: Murdered Moorhead woman remembered for electric, caring spirit
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The local nursing community is still in mourning after one of their own was murdered in her Moorhead home last week. Police say 56-year-old Receia Kollie was stabbed multiple times on Dec. 1 by her son 29-year-old James Kollie Jr. The attack happened days after Kollie was arrested for threatening to kill his mother, and just one day after being released from the Clay County Jail. Kollie Jr. has since been charged with second-degree murder in his mother’s death.
valleynewslive.com
Fatal crash in Otter Tail County
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead after being hit by a car near Perham. Minnesota State Patrol say the victim was walking in a traffic lane of Round Lake Loop around 6:30 p.m. on December 5 when he was hit by a man driving a Jeep.
valleynewslive.com
Update: Moorhead man suffers serious injuries after crash on I-94 near pedestrian bridge
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead man was injured in a crash on I-94, near the pedestrian bridge west of University Drive, Friday night. Fire crews and EMS were called just before 6:30 Friday night for a car vs. pole in the eastbound lane of I-94. Highway Patrol...
lakesarearadio.net
F ‘n’ A Gun & Sport Show coming to Detroit Lakes for First Time
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The F ‘n’ A Gun & Sport Show is coming to Detroit Lakes for the first time Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18. A variety of vendors will showcase firearms and firearm accessories says event organizer Frank Chilson, “Expect a variety of firearms, ammo – always some oddball stuff – fishing tackle and an Osprey scope dealer will be there with six tables of optics available for sale.”
3 pedestrians struck by drivers Monday in Minnesota; 2 dead
Stock image. Credit: Tony Webster via Flickr (photo cropped) Two people died and a third was injured in three separate incidents of driver-pedestrian collisions in Minnesota Monday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed that 39-year-old Jacob John Witt died in a collision in Burnsville, while a 74-year-old Palisade man was...
kfgo.com
UPDATE as of 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7: The Fargo Police Department can confirm Alfred VonBank has been located and safe
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are searching for a missing 88-year-old man. Alfred VonBank suffers from dementia and other health problems and is without medication. His last known whereabouts were Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. at the 1600 block of 29th Avenue South. He is 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes.
valleynewslive.com
Live United, Give United Day: Moorhead teen shares her struggle with homelessness
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - It’s the season of giving and a time to recognize that many of our neighbors in Cass and Clay counties are struggling. If you’ve ever wanted to make a difference, today is the day. It’s ‘Live United Give United’ day, and that...
valleynewslive.com
‘It’s a ghost town:’ THC retailers struggling with less customers after MN Board of Pharmacy lawsuit
MOORHEAD, MN (Valley News Live) - One simplicity of life is that there is cause and effect. However, sometimes the effects fall on those who had no cause of their own. The effects from the lawsuit from the Minnesota Board of Pharmacies and Northland Vapors is not just limitted to those two parties. As businesses in Moorhead say it’s had a drastic effect on them in recent days.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Man found on pillar of Moorhead bridge, traffic moving again
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man was taken to the hospital after being rescued from the top of a railroad bridge, 25-35 feet above the westbound shoulder of I-94. Moorhead Police say the man was found around 4 PM near the 2000 block of 28th Ave S on top of a railroad bridge support pillar.
valleynewslive.com
WFPS Freedom Elementary’s principal wants to resign following possible complaints
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Freedom Elementary’s principal is looking to get out of his contract with West Fargo Public Schools. Members of the WFPS school board are expected “review and take action on a release of contract request from Jeffry Johnson” during Monday’s meeting.
