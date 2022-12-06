ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt secures verbal commitment from California high school quarterback

By Jerry DiPaola
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 5 days ago
Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi watches a replay during the first half against Louisville.

Pitt utilized two avenues for procuring players Monday — the NCAA transfer portal and the high school class of 2023 — and at the end of the day, coach Pat Narduzzi had two new quarterbacks.

Joining Boston College transfer Phil Jurkovec will be pro style quarterback Ty Dieffenbach, a two-star prospect, according to Rivals.com.

Dieffenbach (6-foot-5, 190 pounds) threw for 4,153 yards and 48 touchdowns during his three-year career at Agoura (Calif.) High School. He decommitted from UNLV on Monday, and he also holds scholarship offers from Colorado, Georgetown, San Diego State and Tulane.

Dieffenbach is the only quarterback in Pitt’s class of 2023 after Kenny Minchey of Hendersonville, Tenn., decommitted and made a pledge to Notre Dame.

Two weeks before national signing day, Pitt has 14 verbal commitments in its class that ranks 59th in the nation (12th in the ACC), according to Rivals.

