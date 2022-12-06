Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
13 WHAM
Rochester Police: Man shot while driving, crashes into light pole
Rochester, N.Y. — Officers responded to the area of Ames and Masseth Street for the report of shots heard in the area around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday. Shortly after, reports came in of a vehicle that crashed into a light pole one block away at the corner of Immel Street and Masseth Street.
WHEC TV-10
NYS Police: Car pursuit started in Rochester and ended on Route 104
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A vehicle pursuit on Saturday by New York State Police started in Rochester and continued to State Route 104 until it ended for safety reasons. State Troopers say the chase began around 1 p.m. and an investigation is ongoing. Troopers didn’t provide information on why they were chasing the vehicle.
Heavy police presence off of Portland Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Multiple police agencies including U.S. marshals are investigating in the area of Portland Avenue near Draper Street in Rochester. Details are limited at this time. News 8 has a crew at the scene. This is a developing story and will be updated when further information is made available.
RPD, U.S. Marshals arrest wanted individual on Portland Ave. in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A wanted individual was arrested in Rochester by several police agencies Saturday afternoon. Representatives with the Rochester Police Department said that investigators will not be releasing the name of the individual at this time, as the investigation is still active. Shortly after 1:30 p.m., the U.S. Marshals Task Force and RPD […]
WHEC TV-10
Two, including Penfield woman, killed in crash
CLAY, N.Y. – A Penfield woman and her passenger, a Syracuse-area man, are dead after a crash Thursday. It happened in the Town of Clay. New York State Police say Melissa Ann Brown, 55, was speeding when she failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The car struck...
13 WHAM
Man stabbed on Bernard Street; RPD look for person of interest
Rochester, N.Y — Rochester Police responded to a report of a stabbing on the 300 block of Bernard Street on Thursday evening. The victim, a 26-year-old man was found with at least one stab wound to the upper body. The victim's injuries are non-life-threatening, and RPD is currently looking...
13 WHAM
Rochester Police, U.S. Marshals Task Force arrest wanted individual
Rochester, N.Y. — RPD in coordination with the US Marshals Task Force apprehended a wanted individual as result of a traffic stop around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. The wanted individual, who will remain unnamed by police at this time, was found to be in possession of illegal weapons at the time of the arrest.
13 WHAM
Police say spikes found on Five Mile Line Road
Webster, N.Y. — Webster police announced on Friday they are investigating incidents linked to tire pressure spikes on Five Mile Line Road. Police said the spikes are triangular and they were found in the roadway. These spikes have four sharp points — with one point sticking straight upward.
65-year-old shot multiple times near Public Market Wednesday afternoon
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 65-year-old is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in a Public Market parking lot Wednesday afternoon, police said. Shortly after 4 p.m. officers with the Rochester Police Department (RPD) responded to a parking lot on Trinidad Street just west of North Union Street for the report of […]
13 WHAM
One hospitalized after vehicle fire on NYS Thruway
Henrietta, N.Y. — Firefighters responded to the far end of Henrietta on the New York State Thruway for a vehicle fire Friday afternoon. According to the Henrietta Fire District's Facebook page, crews extinguished the fire and treated one person for minor burns. CHS transported the individual to the hospital,...
WHEC TV-10
More details come to light in shootout that seriously injured 3-year-old
ROCHESTER, N.Y. We have a better understanding as to why a man who is accused of murder and being involved in the shootout that caught a 3-year-old with a bullet was free from jail at the time. Those shootings happened after Travis Lewis had already pleaded guilty to a gun...
Webster PD: Spikes found on Five Mile Line Rd. linked to tire punctures
Webster police said that the spikes were found in the roadway. They describe the spikes as triangular.
iheart.com
Large Police Presence Last Night on Chili Avenue
We are waiting for detail from authorities about the big police presence last night on Chili Avenue, west of Thurston Road. A car crashed into a home, and U.S. Marshals, state troopers and Rochester police were at the scene. We don't know if anyone was hurt. News10NBC reports a person...
Two people arrested following several home invasion robberies
A Monroe County resident and Livingston County resident have been arrested on multiple violent felony charges following a four-month long investigation into several home invasion robberies.
iheart.com
2 Arrested in String of Home Invasions
Two men are facing charges in three home invasions. Deputies say 46-year-old Danny Echevarria of Rochester and 33-year-old Anthony J. Smith of West Sparta forced their way into a pair of Livingston County homes in July, as well as a home in Allegany County in September. Both face multiple counts...
13 WHAM
Demolition begins on Jefferson Avenue church
Rochester, N.Y. — A house of worship is now being demolished nearly a year after a devastating fire on Christmas Day. All these months later, the cause of that fire remains a mystery. Some longtime Jefferson Avenue Seventh-Day Adventist Church parishioners were on site as demolition crews began tearing...
Henrietta man arrested for threatening to shoot co-workers at CooperVision
Subedi was confronted by deputies and they discovered he had a pistol without a serial number.
Estate of Troy Hodge, man who died in Lockport PD custody, to receive $3 million
The estate of Troy Hodge, the man who died in Lockport police custody in June 2019, will receive $3 million.
WHEC TV-10
Second man convicted of killing Rochester man in his garage
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Paris Washington was found shot to death in his garage on a Friday afternoon two years ago on Bardin Street. More than two years later, the second man charged in his murder was convicted. A Monroe County jury found Randall Scott, 32, guilty of second-degree murder...
informnny.com
Police, Tops seek ID help for Henrietta Tops hit-and-run suspect
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly car her crashed into the Henrietta Tops Monday, injuring a Salvation Army employee. At 3:15 p.m. Monday, deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) responded to the Tops on Jefferson road for the...
Comments / 0