Homeless 'Warming Fire' Likely Cause of Early Morning Semi Trailer Fire in North Lewiston
The Lewiston Fire Department responded to a report of a trailer on fire at 1914 5th Avenue North at approximately 2:29 a.m. Wednesday. According to a LFD release, first arriving crews found a semi tractor trailer with the roof area on fire. The trailer was located in a large parking area for freight trailers owned by several companies.
newsnationnow.com
Why was HVAC contractor at the crime scene?
(NewsNation) — A HVAC utility repair man was reportedly at the University of Idaho crime scene, and some are speculating that the technician might be helping with the investigation. Veteran investigator Mike King, who hosts the “Profiling Evil” podcast, told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Wednesday that people should wait until...
pullmanradio.com
QuickCARE System Upgrades Prompt Two-Day Clinic Closure in Moscow
The Gritman Moscow Family Medicine QuickCARE clinic in Moscow will be temporarily closed Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10-11, for system upgrades. QuickCARE will close at 5 pm Friday, Dec. 9, and be closed all day Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10-11, to facilitate an electronic medical records software upgrade at the clinic.
Off-Duty Deputy Who Was Injured After Being Pinned Between Two Vehicles While Trying to Help Motorist Get Unstuck from Snow Expected to Make Full Recovery
The Colfax man who was injured after becoming pinned between two vehicles while attempting to help one of them become unstuck from the snow has been identified as Cory Alcantar, who is a Deputy with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office. Alcantar, who was not "working" at the time of the...
Police collecting U of I victims’ personal belongings starting Wednesday
MOSCOW, ID. — The Moscow Police Department will be removing and collecting some of the University of Idaho victims’ personal items from the home where they were killed starting Wednesday morning. The personal items of the victims will be returned to their families. Police say the personal items are no longer needed for the investigation. Police say the items will...
koze.com
Off-Duty Whitman County Deputy Seriously Injured
COLFAX, WA – The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office says an off-duty Sheriff’s Deputy received serious injuries while assisting a driver who had slid off the roadway due to poor weather conditions last week. According to a Facebook post, Cory Alcantar was helping the driver when another car lost control, sliding backward into him and pinning him between the two cars on Wednesday.
pullmanradio.com
DEQ awards $1.7 million to 26 drinking water and wastewater systems across Idaho
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality announced the award of nearly 1.7 million dollars to 26 drinking water and wastewater systems as part, of Governor Brad Little’s “Leading Idaho” plan. The awards will help facilities evaluate system deficiencies and determine necessary upgrades. The city of Bovill in...
Whitman County Deputy injured while helping a driver
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. – Off-duty Sheriff’s Deputy Cory Alcantar was injured while helping a driver who was stuck due to poor road conditions on Nov. 30. While Deputy Alcantar was assisting, another driver also lost control of their car, slid backward and pinned him in between the two cars. In a Facebook post, the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office said although...
kptv.com
Idaho police release car description possibly connected to killings of 4 students
MOSCOW Idaho. (KPTV) - Police on Wednesday released a description of a car that was seen in the area of the house where four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered three weeks ago. In a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon, police posted pictures of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra, as...
pullmanradio.com
Belongings Of Murdered UI Students Not Needed For The Investigation To Be Returned To The Families Starting Wednesday
The families of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered will start to get their lost loved ones’ belongings back starting on Wednesday. Moscow Police Chief James Fry and other members of the department will begin collecting some of the victims’ personal belongings from the residence. Those belongings that are no longer needed for the investigation will be returned to the families. The effort could run into Thursday. The apartment where the students were killed is still an active crime scene and detectives say progress continues to be made in the investigation.
KHQ Right Now
More snow on the way! The good news: this snowfall will be lighter than last week's storm
Another system of snow will disrupt this quiet weekend, as light snow is forecasted to fall throughout the Inland Northwest Sunday evening into early Monday morning. Coming from the south, a lighter system of precipitation is looking to bring snowfall throughout Washington state and parts of the Idaho panhandle. By ten a.m. Sunday, southern and central WA will see a mix of rain and snowfall; this includes Tri-Cities, Walla Walla, Yakima, Lewison and Pullman.
Moscow murders: Police asking for help identifying a white Hyundai Elantra
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department (MPD) is now looking to speak with the person or people driving a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra, with an unknown license plate -- this is one of the most significant updates regarding a lead in the quadruple homicides that occurred on Nov. 13.
pullmanradio.com
Shop Building Near Troy Destroyed By Fire
A shop building West of Troy was destroyed by fire on Friday afternoon. The Latah County Sheriff’s Office reports that the blaze on Wallen Road was called in around 2:00. The shop was fully engulfed in flames when Troy Volunteer Firefighters arrived on scene. No one was hurt. No word on what caused the fire.
KHQ Right Now
Light snow expected throughout parts of eastern Washington and north Idaho Sunday night
Light snow is expected across parts of eastern Washington and most of north Idaho Sunday night. An inch of accumulation or more is possible in Pullman and north Idaho, while less than an inch is expected Spokane.
pullmanradio.com
Moscow Police Chief James Fry Is Confident They Will Find Who Killed UI Students
Moscow Police Chief James Fry is confident that they will find who killed four University of Idaho students. Chief Fry spoke Wednesday with Pullman Radio News to discuss the investigation into the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle. Chief Fry was unable to provide any new specific details about the case but says he is confident that the investigation will not go cold. You can listen to his comments by clicking on the audio file below.
pullmanradio.com
Light up the Season Festivities and Memorial event for UI Students
The City of Moscow invites residents and visitors to Light up the Season this Thursday in downtown. Light up the Season is a holiday event which includes a tree lighting, parade of lighted floats, and storefront decorating contest. The community is also invited to honor Kaylee, Madison, Xana, and Ethan...
Inmate Overdoses on Fentanyl While in Custody at Nez Perce County Jail
LEWISTON - A 28-year-old Lewiston woman has been charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) and Introduction of Contraband into a Corrections Facility, all felonies, after she allegedly overdosed while in custody for a previous offense at the Nez Perce County Adult Detention Center. On the...
KLEWTV
Lewiston standoff ends in arrest after man allegedly fires gun in home
On December 3rd, 2022 at approximately 6:04pm, Lewiston Police responded to a report of a domestic in the 3300 block of 8th Street F. Information given was that a firearm was involved. Upon arrival, officers made contact with several occupants of the house, including children. Officers were informed that a male inside the house had been involved in a domestic with his spouse and a firearm had been discharged during the dispute but no one had been hit with the round that was fired. The female half of the domestic and the children were able to exit the house safely and then called police.
Idaho murders: Police identify 'stalker' incident involving victim Kaylee Goncalves
Idaho police have addressed a potential "stalker" involving one of the victims in last month's murder of four University of Idaho roommates.
Moscow Police Identify Idaho Murder Victim's Potential 'Stalker'
Local law enforcement said in a Monday update that "detectives believe this was an isolated incident and not an ongoing pattern of stalking."
