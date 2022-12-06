ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk May Have Almost Sold Tesla To Apple, But Tim Cook Didn't Want It

The chaos Elon Musk is currently facing post-Twitter acquisition is not the first patch of rough road the world's richest person has encountered during his business career. Some might say it follows him around like Jack Frost nipping at one's nose. It's not even the first time chaos has reigned during his Tesla tenure.
A Staggering Number Of Amazon Employees Quit This Year. Here's Why

Amazon has seen enormous employee losses over the course of 2022. Engadget reports that employee attrition rates rose to as high as 150% this year, and this should be alarming for a number of reasons. For one thing, it means that Amazon has lost more employees than it started the year with. It also means that Amazon warehouses must hire an immense volume of new talent on a regular basis, even as the company seems completely unable to keep people in their positions. That's not even getting into Amazon's confirmed layoffs of an unknown number of people.
US FTC Will Officially Try To Block Microsoft-Activision Merger

The United States Federal Trade Commission has filed a lawsuit that seeks to undo Microsoft's acquisition of video game publisher Activision Blizzard. According to The Washington Post, the FTC vote to block the deal was split 3-1, with three Democrats in favor and one Republican lawmaker against it. Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard in a deal valued at $69 billion dollars, at a time when the studio was going through serious management turmoil leading all the way up to CEO Bobby Kotick.
Xbox Series X And S Accessories That Are A Total Waste Of Money

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Whether you've adopted the behemoth Xbox Series X or the slim and compact Xbox Series S, there are a few key accessories that you'll want to buy to ensure that you get the most out of your new gaming console. These include a new controller, additional storage for your game data, a comfortable headset, and perhaps a subscription to Xbox Game Pass for instant access to hundreds of games.
Upcoming Nintendo Switch Exclusives We Can't Wait To Play In 2023

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The console wars continue to rage on, splitting the gaming populace between PlayStation and Xbox, with both sides claiming technological superiority. That's before we even consider the console versus PC debate. Meanwhile, Nintendo has managed to find a way to occupy its own little corner of the home gaming market, largely uncontested, with its popular Switch console.
Apple Drops Controversial Plans To Scan iCloud Uploads For CSAM

In a recent reversal of policy, Apple has announced the company will not be searching data stored on iCloud for material related to child sexual abuse and other illegal acts. The news follows multiple complex challenges Apple has faced related to data storage and user rights as they pertain to law enforcement. Most famously, the company refused to decrypt the iPhone of the accused San Bernardino shooter in 2016, sparking a lengthy legal battle with the FBI. Courts ultimately ruled that Apple could not be compelled to violate its security without customer consent, though it became academic in the San Bernardino case when the FBI got the phone's password from another source.
DJI Mini 3 Drops The Pro's Best Feature But Gets A Lot Cheaper

DJI has been quite prolific with its drone launches in 2022. The company started the year by launching a new product from its famed "Mini" lineup — the DJI Mini 3 Pro — in May 2022. For those unaware, DJI's Mini drones come under the category of nano drones that weigh under 250g (0.55 pounds) to comply with FAA norms. A little over two months later, DJI came up with the DJI Avata — a compact FPV drone aimed at recreational users. In early November, DJI launched a scaled-down version of its flagship consumer drone series with the DJI Mavic 3 Classic. With a $1500 price tag, this drone was significantly cheaper than the Mavic 3 and the Mavic 3 Cine — both of them priced above the $2000 mark.
Amazon Sued Over Allegedly Stealing Tips From Delivery Drivers

A forthcoming lawsuit accuses Amazon of systematically stealing tips from drivers working for its Flex delivery service, employing a deliberately deceptive payment scheme to drive down labor costs at drivers' expense. This suit, filed by Ken Racine, the attorney general of the District of Columbia, is hardly the first time...
