Amazon has seen enormous employee losses over the course of 2022. Engadget reports that employee attrition rates rose to as high as 150% this year, and this should be alarming for a number of reasons. For one thing, it means that Amazon has lost more employees than it started the year with. It also means that Amazon warehouses must hire an immense volume of new talent on a regular basis, even as the company seems completely unable to keep people in their positions. That's not even getting into Amazon's confirmed layoffs of an unknown number of people.

23 HOURS AGO