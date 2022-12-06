Read full article on original website
Who Wins a NBA Finals Rematch Between the Warriors and Celtics?
Our NBA insiders are debating the biggest topics in the league. With the Warriors and Celtics facing off for the first time since the NBA Finals, where does each team stand a little more than a quarter into the season?. Chris Mannix: All right, Howard, nearly two months into the...
Tatum, Celtics set for matchup against the Clippers
Boston Celtics (21-6, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (15-13, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum leads Boston into a matchup against Los Angeles. He ranks fourth in the league scoring 30.0 points per game. The Clippers are 7-6 on their home court. Los...
Miami Heat Searching For Answers On Defensive End
Forward Jimmy Butler thinks he knows why the Miami Heat hardly resemble the defensive teams of past. He feels the Heat have forgot the importance of defense because of offense. "I think it's just because we think we can score with the best of them," Butler said. "... That's just...
Darius Bazley Worked Out of Rotation in Recent Road Trip
Darius Bazley may have lost his standing in the future plans of Oklahoma City. Aleksej Pokusevski battled and defeated Bazley for a spot in the Thunder’s starting lineup. With Bazley again relegated to the packed OKC bench his role continues to lose ground over time. Bazley, while healthy, has...
Miami Heat’s Erik Spoelstra Explains What He Wants Nikola Jovic To Learn From G League Experience
The Miami Heat recently sent rookie Nikola Jovic to the play for the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the team's G League affiliate. After showing flashes during his playing, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said the experience will benefit and help him learn what the team expects. "Everything is important for him this...
Panthers Activate DE Henry Anderson
After suffering a "minor stroke" in late October, Carolina Panthers defensive end Henry Anderson is making his return to the field today against the Seattle Seahawks. Well, he'll be available to play at least as the Panthers activated him on Saturday afternoon. In order to make room for Anderson on the active roster, the team waived cornerback Tae Hayes.
Predators forward Michael McCarron in player assistance program
Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program, the league announced Sunday. “Under the terms of
Romeo Okwara Makes 2022 Debut, Will Harris, Evan Brown Inactive
It has been a long road for Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara. After 14 months away from the game of football, the 27-year-old will play in his first game of the 2022 NFL season on Sunday. After suffering a ruptured Achilles in 2021, Okwara has missed the Lions' last...
Locked On Colts: What Can the Pacers Teach Cross-Town Brothers?
In the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Zach is joined by Tony East of AllPacers and the Locked On Pacers podcast. The Indianapolis Colts are at a crossroads at the moment, a similar place that their NBA counterparts (the Indiana Pacers) were at last year. Can the Colts evolve into the fun, electric team that the Pacers have turned into?
Miami Heat’s Erik Spoelstra On Paul George: `We Got The Key Stops When We Needed To’
For most of the game, Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George had his way with the Miami Heat defense. But when it counted, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said his team made the necessary stops. It allowed the Heat to hang for a 115-110 victory Thursday, snapping a two-game losing streak.
Dolphins-Chargers Week 14 Odds, Spread and Betting Insights
Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins head west for a pivotal AFC showdown with Justin Herbert and the Chargers in Week 14. Miami, which saw its five-game winning streak snapped last week by San Francisco, has drawn the ire of burned bettors due to posting a dismal 3-6 against the spread (33.3%) mark over the last nine games overall. Tagovailoa will face a suspect Chargers defense that is ranked 30th in scoring, allowing 25.8 points per game.
