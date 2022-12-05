WSU Retires President Kirk Schulz’s “Drive To 25” Initiative To Become One Of The Nation’s Top Public Research Universities

The families of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered will start to get their lost loved ones’ belongings back starting on Wednesday. Moscow Police Chief James Fry and other members of the department will begin collecting some of the victims’ personal belongings from the residence. Those belongings that are no longer needed for the investigation will be returned to the families. The effort could run into Thursday. The apartment where the students were killed is still an active crime scene and detectives say progress continues to be made in the investigation.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO