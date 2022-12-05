WSU Retires President Kirk Schulz’s “Drive To 25” Initiative To Become One Of The Nation’s Top Public Research Universities

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
University of Idaho to Graduate Over 550 Students this Saturday
University of Idaho will host it’s 2022 Winter Commencement Ceremony this Saturday in the ICCU Arena in Moscow. Ceremonies begin at 9:30 am and 2 pm. For more information or to livestream the events, visit the link. Over 550 students will receive degrees from the university. U of I...
Pullman Young Professional Holiday Social this Friday
Join Pullman Young Professionals at Etsi Bravo this Friday from 7:00 to 9:00 pm for a festive holiday social. There will be a no-host bar and appetizers. Admission is free with a donation of a new toy for a child 12 or under for Pullman Child Welfare or 20 dollars.
Moscow Police Chief James Fry Is Confident They Will Find Who Killed UI Students
Moscow Police Chief James Fry is confident that they will find who killed four University of Idaho students. Chief Fry spoke Wednesday with Pullman Radio News to discuss the investigation into the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle. Chief Fry was unable to provide any new specific details about the case but says he is confident that the investigation will not go cold. You can listen to his comments by clicking on the audio file below.
Palouse Conservation District to Host Presentation
Palouse Conservation District invites participants for the next installment of Palouse CD’s Conservation Talk Series this Thursday at 6:00 pm via zoom. Jennifer Boie, Director at Palouse CD, will discuss the history and future of restoration efforts at the Koppel Flat in Pullman. This event is free and open...
CougsFirst! After Hours At Crimson & Gray Tuesday Night
There is a CougsFirst! after hours event in Pullman Tuesday night. It’s at Crimson & Gray from 4:00 to 6:00 featuring a 15% off sale. Santa Butch will be on hand as well. Proceeds will benefit the student scholarship fund at WSU.
Living Faith Fellowship’s 18th Annual Drive-Thru Nativity Starts Thursday Night In Pullman
Living Faith Fellowship’s 18th Annual Drive-Thru Nativity starts Thursday night in Pullman. The Drive-Thru Nativity at the church on South Grand Avenue is from 6:00 to 8:00 Thursday through Saturday nights.
Moscow Middle School Closure due to Illness
Due to a high rate of absences caused by flu-like symptoms the Moscow Middle School will be closed tomorrow, Friday, December 9th. All after-school activities for Moscow Middle School will also be cancelled. All other schools within the Moscow School District will remain open as usual due to lower rates...
QuickCARE System Upgrades Prompt Two-Day Clinic Closure in Moscow
The Gritman Moscow Family Medicine QuickCARE clinic in Moscow will be temporarily closed Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10-11, for system upgrades. QuickCARE will close at 5 pm Friday, Dec. 9, and be closed all day Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10-11, to facilitate an electronic medical records software upgrade at the clinic.
Belongings Of Murdered UI Students Not Needed For The Investigation To Be Returned To The Families Starting Wednesday
The families of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered will start to get their lost loved ones’ belongings back starting on Wednesday. Moscow Police Chief James Fry and other members of the department will begin collecting some of the victims’ personal belongings from the residence. Those belongings that are no longer needed for the investigation will be returned to the families. The effort could run into Thursday. The apartment where the students were killed is still an active crime scene and detectives say progress continues to be made in the investigation.
WSDOT Unveils Plans For New US195 & SR26 Intersection In Colfax
The Washington Department of Transportation will present plans for a new highway intersection on the North end of Colfax during an open house on Thursday. The project will reconstruct the intersection of U.S. Highway 195 and State Route 26 just North of the Palouse River. The current intersection uses two bridges over the river. The bridges date back to 1931 and need to be replaced.
Grinchmas in Downtown Pullman this Saturday
The 2nd annual Grinchmas will take place this Saturday at 1:00 pm in downtown Pullman. There will be free gift-wrapping, pictures with Santa, live ponies and DIY ornaments.
Local Bestselling Author Buddy Levy Discusses His New Book In Moscow Wednesday Night
Local award-winning bestselling author Buddy Levy will be speaking in Moscow Wednesday night about his new book. Empire of Ice and Stone: The Disastrous and Heroic Voyage of the Karluk covers one of the most audacious and disastrous expeditions in polar history. Levy will discuss his new book Wednesday night at 7:00 at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Center in Moscow. There will also be a book signing. The event is sponsored by BookPeople of Moscow.
Latah Railway Model Train Club Holiday Open House Saturday In Moscow
The Latah Railway model train club will host their annual holiday open house in Moscow on Saturday. The Depot building at the Latah County Fairgrounds will be open from 10:00 to 2:00 with the club’s railroad displays.
Pullman Child Welfare’s Annual Sharing Tree Christmas Gift Drive Ends This Weekend
Pullman Child Welfare’s annual Sharing Tree gift drive ends this weekend. The charity is collecting Christmas gifts for local families in need. You can find sharing trees at Pullman Building Supply, Columbia Bank, Walmart and Neill’s Coffee & Ice Cream. Just take a tag off the tree and buy the gift and leave it unwrapped under the tree by Sunday.
Pullman PD Looking For Porch Pirate
The Pullman Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a porch pirate. The man stole packages from a porch on Prairie Court on Sunnyside Hill. He was driving a dark sedan. The case was reported to police on Wednesday morning. Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact the Pullman PD.
Tree of Lights & Remembrance Ceremony at the Colfax Library
The community is invited to the Friends of Hospice Tree of Lights and Remembrance ceremony on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Colfax Library. The Annual Tree of Lights and Remembrance encourages friends and neighbors to pause, honor, and remember those lost. The tree remains lit in the library throughout...
Roller Derby Returns To The Palouse Saturday
Roller derby returns to the Palouse this weekend. The Rolling Hills Derby Dames and the Palouse River Rollers will face Gorge Roller Derby on Saturday in Pullman. The doubleheader is at The Gladish. Doors open at 4:30. Tickets are available at the door.
Pullman Civic Theatre presents A Christmas Carol
Pullman Civic Theatre presents A Christmas Carol from Friday through Sunday at the Gladish Community Center. The showing on December 9th starts at 7:30 pm, on December 10th at 7:30 pm, and on Sunday at 2:00 pm. Tickets are 40 dollars. To purchase tickets, visit the link.
Potlatch 27th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade Saturday Night
The 27th Annual Potlatch Lighted Christmas Parade is Saturday night. The parade starts at 5:00 in Potlatch followed by fireworks.
