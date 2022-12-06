Read full article on original website
Rollover crash leaving one injured in Pittsfield
There was a rollover crash on the 400 block of West Street in Pittsfield Friday night.
3 hospitalized after head-on crash in Colonie
Three people were taken to the hospital Thursday night, after a head-on crash on US 9 in Colonie.
Hit-and-run ends in DWI charge for Greenwich man
State troopers say no one was injured after an allegedly drunken Greenwich man caused a hit-and-run crash on Aviation Road in Queensbury last week.
Wrong-way driver causes head-on collision in Saratoga
State police arrested Dawn M. Lamanda, 58 of Saratoga Springs on December 8. Lamanda was reportedly driving the wrong way on I-87 causing a head on collision.
Missing teenager in Springfield
The Springfield Police Department is looking for the public's help locating a missing runaway.
Nursing home arrest
Livingston, New York – December 8, 2022, the New York State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested Lauren E. Emery, age 39, of Hudson, NY, and Alison Steedle, age 47, of Clinton, NY, on December 5th and 6th respectfully, for Forgery 2nd degree of Medical Prescriptions, a class D felony, Falsifying Business Records 1st, a class E felony, and Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor.
Pregnant woman rescued from sinking car in North Adams
On Wednesday, a pregnant woman was rescued from a sinking car in North Adams. Multiple agencies responded to the scene.
Nursing home duo accused of forgery, petit larceny
Two nursing home employees have been arrested for allegedly falsifying and forging business records at their place of work.
Albany investigations recover guns and narcotics
Albany detectives conducted two separate investigations on Southern Boulevard the morning of December 7. Detectives recovered three loaded handguns as well as various narcotics.
Schenectady man accused of grand larceny
A Schenectady man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly failing to report unemployment benefits. David Arredondo, 38, faces one count of third-degree grand larceny.
After trailhead parking incident, veteran trekker rethinks his outings
Albany resident John Sasso,53, is an avid hiker. Bushwhacks, trails, peaks, he’s hiked it. On Saturday, Nov. 26, he got what he described as a “rude awakening.” That morning, he hiked Hurricane Mountain from 9N in Keene. Afterward, he drove to Poke-O-Moonshine to hike the Observer’s Trail off Route 9 in Lewis. When he returned from the second hike, he found his passenger’s side window smashed and an estimated $600 worth of gear missing. The Essex County Sheriff’s Office in Lewis later told him that vehicle break-ins not only occurred at Poke-O-Moonshine that day, but also at trailheads for Hurricane and Baxter in Keene and Belfry Mountain in Moriah. The sheriff’s office could not be reached by the Explorer, but here’s how the day went in Sassos’ own words — edited for clarity and space.
Four arrested after narcotics investigation in Corinth
Saratoga County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit and Special Operations Team executed a search warrant on December 6 in Corinth. As a result of the search and investigation, four were arrested and accused of having and selling crack cocaine.
Woman arrested for selling drugs and bail jumping
A Queensbury woman has been arrested for selling Methamphetamine to a police informant.
Search continues in missing Schenectady teen case
NEWS10 has received an update from police regarding Samantha Humphreys, the Schenectady teenager who was reported missing on November 27.
Police expand search for missing Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — In Schenectady, police expand the scope of the investigation into missing teen Samantha Humphrey. Police told us there would be several crews out searching the Mohawk River, because of the time that's passed since she was last seen or heard from. 14-year-old Humphrey was reported...
MA man sentenced for selling crack in Rutland
A Springfield, Massachusetts man has been sentenced to nearly four years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of cocaine base in federal court.
More than $100,000 along with cocaine, heroin/fentanyl seized during court order search in Greenfield
A recent investigation in Greenfield involving numerous agencies resulted in the seizure of a large amount of drugs, cash and one arrest.
Watervliet man pleads guilty to 2021 Central Ave. murder
A Watervliet man has pleaded guilty to a five-count indictment Monday morning, one count including second-degree murder.
Police looking for vandalism suspect in Schenectady
The Schenectady County Sheriff's Office is reporting of vandalism in the city of Schenectady. They are asking for the public's help in locating the suspect.
Joan Murray Cleary, 92, of Pittsfield
Joan Murray Cleary, 92, died Monday evening at Hillcrest Commons Nursing Care Center in Pittsfield. Born in Pittsfield on November 27, 1930, the eldest daughter of Edward M. and Mary Griffin Cleary, she was a 1948 graduate of St. Joseph High School and later earned her BA degree in biology and chemistry from Our Lady of the Elms College of Chicopee and Masters in Education from North Adams State College in 1958. Joan was an educator and junior high math teacher for Pittsfield Public Schools for many years, retiring in 1986. After retirement she worked part time at Hillcrest Hospital. She enjoyed being a volunteer at Hancock Shaker Village; chair caning; weaving; needlepoint; crossword puzzles; traveling; was an avid reader; and enjoyed playing Bingo, Sudoku, and caring for her many cats over the years. She was a faithful friend of Bill W. for the past 48 years.
