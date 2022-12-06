ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

Comments / 0

Related
theharlemvalleynews.net

Nursing home arrest

Livingston, New York – December 8, 2022, the New York State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested Lauren E. Emery, age 39, of Hudson, NY, and Alison Steedle, age 47, of Clinton, NY, on December 5th and 6th respectfully, for Forgery 2nd degree of Medical Prescriptions, a class D felony, Falsifying Business Records 1st, a class E felony, and Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor.
HUDSON, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

After trailhead parking incident, veteran trekker rethinks his outings

Albany resident John Sasso,53, is an avid hiker. Bushwhacks, trails, peaks, he’s hiked it. On Saturday, Nov. 26, he got what he described as a “rude awakening.” That morning, he hiked Hurricane Mountain from 9N in Keene. Afterward, he drove to Poke-O-Moonshine to hike the Observer’s Trail off Route 9 in Lewis. When he returned from the second hike, he found his passenger’s side window smashed and an estimated $600 worth of gear missing. The Essex County Sheriff’s Office in Lewis later told him that vehicle break-ins not only occurred at Poke-O-Moonshine that day, but also at trailheads for Hurricane and Baxter in Keene and Belfry Mountain in Moriah. The sheriff’s office could not be reached by the Explorer, but here’s how the day went in Sassos’ own words — edited for clarity and space.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Police expand search for missing Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — In Schenectady, police expand the scope of the investigation into missing teen Samantha Humphrey. Police told us there would be several crews out searching the Mohawk River, because of the time that's passed since she was last seen or heard from. 14-year-old Humphrey was reported...
SCHENECTADY, NY
theberkshireedge.com

Joan Murray Cleary, 92, of Pittsfield

Joan Murray Cleary, 92, died Monday evening at Hillcrest Commons Nursing Care Center in Pittsfield. Born in Pittsfield on November 27, 1930, the eldest daughter of Edward M. and Mary Griffin Cleary, she was a 1948 graduate of St. Joseph High School and later earned her BA degree in biology and chemistry from Our Lady of the Elms College of Chicopee and Masters in Education from North Adams State College in 1958. Joan was an educator and junior high math teacher for Pittsfield Public Schools for many years, retiring in 1986. After retirement she worked part time at Hillcrest Hospital. She enjoyed being a volunteer at Hancock Shaker Village; chair caning; weaving; needlepoint; crossword puzzles; traveling; was an avid reader; and enjoyed playing Bingo, Sudoku, and caring for her many cats over the years. She was a faithful friend of Bill W. for the past 48 years.
PITTSFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy