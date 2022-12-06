ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

'We Would Have Devoured Each Other': Kirstie Alley Revealed Love For Longtime Friend John Travolta In Years Before Her Death

Kirstie Alley revealed her unwavering love for John Travolta in the years before her death, RadarOnline.com can confirm, revealing how she resisted the urge to act on her romantic feelings. The longtime friends, who worked together on the three Look Who's Talking films, shared a special bond that both of them have raved over.Alley was married to Parker Stevenson from 1983 to 1997 while Travolta tied the knot with Kelly Preston in 1991, keeping the pair's connection strictly platonic. "John would agree it was mutual that we sort of fell in love with each other," Alley said, admitting during an...
E! News

Cause of Death Revealed for Jack and Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison Wagner

The cause of death for Jack and Kristina Wagner's son, Harrison Wagner, has been determined. The 27-year-old died from fentanyl and alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) intoxication, according to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner reviewed by E! News on Dec. 5. His official manner of death was listed as an accident, with the location of his death marked as a parking lot.
StyleCaster

Kirstie Alley’s Net Worth Includes What She Made From ‘Cheers,’ ‘Look Who’s Talking’ & More Beloved Roles

From Cheers and Look Who’s Talking to Drop Dead Diva and Scream Queens, Kirstie Alley’s net worth accounts for what she made in her four decades in Hollywood before her death. Alley, whose full name was Kirstie Louise Alley, was born on January 12, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas. Her on-screen debut came in 1982 when she starred as Vulcan Starfleet officer Lieutenant Saavik in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Alley joined the cast of Cheers in season six in 1987, and starred on the show for six seasons until the series 11th and final season in 1993. She was...
Men's Health

'Yellowstone' Star Luke Grimes Reveals What Kevin Costner Is Really Like Behind the Scenes

Everyone is Loving Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" Everyone is Loving Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" After four years of starring in Yellowstone together, Luke Grimes is revealing what it's really like to work with co-star and legendary actor, producer and film director Kevin Costner. The 38-year-old actor, who plays the fan-favorite Kayce Dutton...
DoYouRemember?

Henry Winkler Regrets Turning Down One Iconic Role

Henry Winkler played the iconic role of Fonzie on Happy Days but it turns out he could have had another very classic role as well. Henry is opening up about the time he turned down a role in Grease… THE role of Danny Zuko. John Travolta got the gig instead and starred alongside the beloved late Olivia Newton-John.
ETOnline.com

Diddy Announces Birth of ‘Baby Girl’ Love Sean Combs

Diddy just became a father for the seventh time! The music mogul made the surprise announcement Saturday on his Instagram Story when he welcomed daughter Love Sean Combs to the world. The 53-year-old wrote in his post, "I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the...
NBC News

Broadway actor Quentin Lee dies from colon cancer at 34

Broadway actor Quentin Lee passed away from colon cancer on Tuesday morning. Lee is most known for his portrayal of the phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera. "The Phantom family is saddened to hear of the passing of Quentin Oliver Lee," the broadway production captioned a...

