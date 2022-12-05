Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
Related
This Christmas Tree Color Is on the Rise
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. It’s about time to break out the tinsel, bring down boxes of ornaments, and decorate the pièce de resistance of Christmas decor: the tree.
dcnewsnow.com
Best pre-lit Christmas tree
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Purchasing a tree with Christmas lights built into the tree gives you more time to spend with your family this holiday season because there won’t be a mess of sap and pine needles to clean after setup. These trees are made with different styles and colors of lights and can come in various sizes. When purchasing a pre-lit Christmas tree, consider the style and number of lights as well as the Christmas tree size.
Amazon driver caught on camera fixing homeowner's fallen Christmas tree
If you’re looking for something to get you in the holiday mood, look no further, as an Amazon delivery driver was caught on camera fixing a home’s Christmas display in Fort Worth, Texas, while making his delivery.
Louisiana Residents Warned : Remove ‘Lumps’ From Christmas Tree
Here in Louisiana we love Christmas and we love our live Christmas Trees but we sometimes don't like the surprises setting up a live tree can bring. I am sure you've heard "horror" stories of cats climbing in the Christmas tree or a live woodland creature being brought into the home while hiding among the branches.
Woman shares shock results after washing years-old Christmas tree
People have been left in shock after a woman showed exactly what happened once she gave her Christmas tree a bath. TikToker @mahalamariie said she was convinced to wash the Christmas tree after seeing videos of other people doing the exact same thing on the app, adding' we were fully prepared to replace this tree. It was just an experiment.'
buckinghamshirelive.com
Christmas tree warning with people told to check for unusual clumps that must be removed
As the festive season approaches people are already decorating their homes. Most will have a Christmas tree decked with all kinds of baubles and tinsel. However one post which regularly appears on Facebook at this time of the year is warning people to take extra care if they have a real Christmas tree. It urges people to check for strange lumps and remove them if they find them.
This Christmas Tree Is Made Out of Flowers and It's Absolutely Stunning
We've never seen anything like this before…
jennifermaker.com
DIY Christmas Wreath from Dollar Tree and Matching Tree!
Learn how to make a Dollar Tree Christmas tree and Dollar Tree Christmas wreath with custom options!. With a few dollars and some creativity, you can make holiday decor to last several seasons with Dollar Tree DIY projects. I have lots of ideas in my full Dollar Tree DIY Christmas Decorations collection. And detailed instructions to make a Reverse Canvas using mostly Dollar Tree supplies. But when I saw the mini Christmas trees and garland options, I knew we had to make a tree and wreath to match the rest! I’ll show you how to take them from uninspiring to irresistable with a few supplies and tricks!
Tinsel travesties: the worst Christmas tree displays across Australia
A humble Christmas tree in a New South Wales town has gone viral for being lauded as the worst display of festive spirit ever. The dishevelled tree – which looks like it arrived home after a 24-hour bender, slapped on some makeup and covered itself in tinsel – was erected in the main square of Port Macquarie to cries of dismay and horror.
intheknow.com
Woman does double-take over her ‘realistic’ $150 Christmas tree: ‘Did I buy a real tree?’
Even after doing “deep research,” a woman still ended up with the wrong Christmas tree. TikToker @falenkdwb recently shared the incident from a past holiday season. She swore off real Christmas trees and wanted a fake tree that was hyperrealistic. When she found one at Williams Sonoma, she...
Christmas Tree Farmers Warn of Higher Prices This Holiday Season
The dispute between those who purchase a live Christmas tree every holiday season and those who stick to the artificial variety is a fiery one, sparking massive debate and brutal ornament wars every winter, colorful glass and pieces of porcelain Santas littering neighborhood streets in the aftermath. Just kidding. But can you imagine?
The 11 Best Outdoor Christmas Lights of 2022
The Yiqu LED Christmas String Lights are great for decorating your home’s exterior because they’re extremely versatile and reasonably priced.
aarp.org
Bah, Humbug: Inflation Drives Christmas Tree Prices Up
AARP Membership — $12 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal. Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine. As of October, prices for consumer goods are up 7.7 percent compared to...
pethelpful.com
Bulldog's Fascination with the Christmas Tree Is Too Cute to Resist
A special word of caution this holiday season for those with pets – they will want to touch the Christmas tree. LOL! Between all the lights and glitter and the unusual tree in the middle of the family room, pets can’t help but let curiosity get the best of them.
Recycled Crafts
Create a Simple Christmas Tree Border
This festive holiday layout has 5 photos, room for journaling and a nice big border across the center. This border is easy to create yourself with different pattern papers. Cut a wide strip of paper for the background and then cut your holiday pattern papers into triangles to layer and over lap across the border, add a sentiment and a few gold stars and it’s ready to add to your page.
This is how much it costs to keep your Christmas tree lights on
With Brits up and down the country putting their Christmas decorations up this week, you might be wondering how much it costs to actually run your festive lights. Well, Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has revealed all - and the cost might surprise you. The Money Saving Expert appeared on...
Time Out Global
Kinč not kitsch – celebrating Croatia’s own Christmas decoration
A new exhibition at Zagreb’s Ethnographic Museum focuses on a unique Christmas decoration few outside the region may know of. Recently added to the official Croatian list of intangible cultural assets, kinč is a Yuletide ornament found throughout Croatia, Slovenia and Austria. Often comprising intertwined fir, spruce or...
Recycled Crafts
Mixed Media Christmas Tree Wall Hanging
This wonderful mixed media Christmas Tree Project from Paula is on a wooden tray to be hung on the wall during the Holidays but you could also use this same idea to create cards as well. For the base she stamped a vintage floral stamp in red and then stacked strips of paper ephemera from a Tim Holtz collection to create the shape of the tree. She also added fun little touches like tinsel, buttons, chipboard shapes and more.
How To Stop Your Christmas Tree From Dropping Needles
There's nothing like the sight and smell of a live Christmas tree. Ensure your tree stays healthy and retains its needles by following these guidelines.
Comments / 0