How Much Was Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Worth Upon Her Death at Age 79?
Christine McVie, British singer-songwriter and keyboardist best known for her decades of work with the rock band Fleetwood Mac, has died, according to a statement from her family, reported by BBC...
KGO
'One Tree Hill' actress Bevin Prince opens up after husband killed by lightning strike
"One Tree Hill" actress Bevin Prince is opening up about the death of her husband, William Friend, five months after he was struck by lightning. In an exclusive interview with ABC News, Prince remembers the heartbreaking moment her husband lost his life, the memories she shared with him and how she has been picking up the pieces.
