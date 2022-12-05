Read full article on original website
QuickCARE System Upgrades Prompt Two-Day Clinic Closure in Moscow
The Gritman Moscow Family Medicine QuickCARE clinic in Moscow will be temporarily closed Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10-11, for system upgrades. QuickCARE will close at 5 pm Friday, Dec. 9, and be closed all day Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10-11, to facilitate an electronic medical records software upgrade at the clinic.
WSDOT Unveils Plans For New US195 & SR26 Intersection In Colfax
The Washington Department of Transportation will present plans for a new highway intersection on the North end of Colfax during an open house on Thursday. The project will reconstruct the intersection of U.S. Highway 195 and State Route 26 just North of the Palouse River. The current intersection uses two bridges over the river. The bridges date back to 1931 and need to be replaced.
Palouse Conservation District to Host Presentation
Palouse Conservation District invites participants for the next installment of Palouse CD’s Conservation Talk Series this Thursday at 6:00 pm via zoom. Jennifer Boie, Director at Palouse CD, will discuss the history and future of restoration efforts at the Koppel Flat in Pullman. This event is free and open...
Pullman PD accepting application for upcoming Pullman Police Citizen Academy
UPDATE: The link is fixed. Pullman PD invites citizens to participate in the upcoming Pullman Police Citizen Academy. Beginning February 2, 2023, the 11-week program will provide a comprehensive overview of the Pullman Police Department, including presentations by subject matter experts, practical exercises, and facility tours. To learn more and...
Pullman PD warn against clearing snow into public right-of-way
The City of Pullman PD reminds the public that when clearing a driveway, sidewalk, or parking lot, the City of Pullman City Code prohibits pushing snow, ice or other materials into the public right-of-way. Use lawns or off-street areas to collect snow, keeping roadways, parking lanes, and sidewalks clear and...
Christmas For Kids at Gritman Medical Center
Gritman Medical Center’s Christmas For Kids is a Moscow nonprofit organization that has provided gifts for underprivileged children in Latah County since 1982. Community members are invited to take a tag and bring back an unwrapped gift for a family in need. Gifts will be accepted until Friday, December 16th at the first-floor Radiology Department waiting area.
UI Settles Federal Free Speech Lawsuit Brought By Christian Law Students
The University of Idaho has settled a free speech lawsuit brought on by three Christian law students and their faculty advisor. The Alliance Defending Freedom represented students Peter Perlot, Mark Miller and Ryan Alexander along with Professor Richard Seamon. The students were members of the Christian Legal Society UI chapter and Professor Seamon was the faculty advisor to the group.
WSU online graduate business programs advance in Poets and Quants ranking recognition
Poets & Quants ranked Washington State University’s Carson College of Business as No. 19 in their 2023 rankings of The Best Online MBA Programs, moving up from No. 25 in 2022. Poets & Quants is a leading international authority on the quality of business programs. The organization’s rankings for...
Light up the Season Festivities and Memorial event for UI Students
The City of Moscow invites residents and visitors to Light up the Season this Thursday in downtown. Light up the Season is a holiday event which includes a tree lighting, parade of lighted floats, and storefront decorating contest. The community is also invited to honor Kaylee, Madison, Xana, and Ethan...
Tree of Lights & Remembrance Ceremony at the Colfax Library
The community is invited to the Friends of Hospice Tree of Lights and Remembrance ceremony on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Colfax Library. The Annual Tree of Lights and Remembrance encourages friends and neighbors to pause, honor, and remember those lost. The tree remains lit in the library throughout...
Living Faith Fellowship’s 18th Annual Drive-Thru Nativity Starts Thursday Night In Pullman
Living Faith Fellowship’s 18th Annual Drive-Thru Nativity starts Thursday night in Pullman. The Drive-Thru Nativity at the church on South Grand Avenue is from 6:00 to 8:00 Thursday through Saturday nights.
Annual Jazz Choirs Holiday Concert Is Thursday at ICCU Arena
Hundreds of area high school singers will join students and faculty from the University of Idaho Lionel Hampton School of Music for the annual Jazz Choirs Holiday Concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, in the ICCU Arena. Admission is free. Donations to the Lionel Hampton School of Music student...
Local Bestselling Author Buddy Levy Discusses His New Book In Moscow Wednesday Night
Local award-winning bestselling author Buddy Levy will be speaking in Moscow Wednesday night about his new book. Empire of Ice and Stone: The Disastrous and Heroic Voyage of the Karluk covers one of the most audacious and disastrous expeditions in polar history. Levy will discuss his new book Wednesday night at 7:00 at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Center in Moscow. There will also be a book signing. The event is sponsored by BookPeople of Moscow.
