Local award-winning bestselling author Buddy Levy will be speaking in Moscow Wednesday night about his new book. Empire of Ice and Stone: The Disastrous and Heroic Voyage of the Karluk covers one of the most audacious and disastrous expeditions in polar history. Levy will discuss his new book Wednesday night at 7:00 at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Center in Moscow. There will also be a book signing. The event is sponsored by BookPeople of Moscow.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO