Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Award-winning food chain opening new Missouri location this weekKristen WaltersSpringfield, MO
10 Springfield Area Companies That Pay $25+ an HourEvan CrosbySpringfield, MO
The historic Keet-McElhany House in Springfield, Missouri is a product of success from the late 1800sCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The historic Heer's Department Store building of 1915 was saved and repurposed into loft apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
KYTV
One arrested in three-car crash on W. Chestnut Expressway in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities say one person has been arrested after a disturbance led to a three-car crash Saturday afternoon. According to Sgt. Josh Steele with the Springfield Police Department, two cars were heading east on Chestnut Expressway when one car hit the other, forcing that car to spin out into the westbound lanes crashing into a truck.
kjluradio.com
Lebanon Police searching for missing teen
The Lebanon Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they search for a teenage girl who’s been missing for a week. Roxanne Pride, 19, was last seen around 6:00 p.m. on December 2, leaving the Hunters Creek Drive in Lebanon, in a light-colored sedan. Police say she may be in the Springfield area.
KYTV
BODYCAM FOOTAGE: Police release exchange of deadly gunfire in south Springfield killing man, injuring park ranger from November 2021
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police released bodycam video of a shootout between officers and a suspect in south Springfield from November of 2021. The exchange of gunfire killed one suspect and injured a Springfield-Greene County Park Ranger. The call happened near the Barnes and Noble on Glenstone when a Springfield-Greene...
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives investigate “smash and grab” thefts in eastern Greene County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating two “smash and grab” thefts from vehicle on the east side of the county. The crimes happened in different neighborhoods, but investigators believe they could be connected. The first theft happened on November 29 in the 5700 of Park Place. The neighborhood is north of Division Street and east of the Wild Horse subdivision. The home security video shows a Blue Dodge Ram truck pull up to the victim’s driveway shortly after 3 a.m.
933kwto.com
Police Investigate Accident On Kearney Street
A portion of Kearney Street was closed while police investigated an accident. Springfield Police were called to the intersection of Kearney and Grace Avenue for a report of a pedestrian and truck crash. Police say a man was lying under the truck when it started moving and it dragged him...
KYTV
Marshfield, Mo. man charged in weekend road rage shooting on Battlefield Rd.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Marshfield man has been charged in the drive-by shooting that occurred on December 4 on Battlefield Road. Court documents say 23-year-old Tanner Fienen has been charged with two counts of armed criminal action, first-degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon. On December 4, a...
KYTV
Falcon, Mo., man dies in Laclede County crash Saturday afternoon
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Falcon, Missouri, died after being ejected from a vehicle in a rollover crash in Laclede County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, it happened on State Highway 32 east of Lebanon a little before 1 p.m. Troopers report that a woman...
KYTV
Republic, Mo. teen returns from hospital after surviving tragic car crash
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Brigid Tilly of Republic came home from the hospital Friday, nearly two months after being involved in a deadly crash. The crash happened near Republic High School in mid-October, killing two of the four teens in the vehicle. The survivors are a 16-year-old boy, who suffered...
KTTS
Springfield Police Working Murder-Suicide
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police have ruled the deaths of a couple Saturday in the 700 block of West Whiteside a murder-suicide. Police say Lavare W.D. Everett, 44, shot and killed 45-year-old Christina Lopez, and then shot himself. Press Release. On Dec. 3, 2022, at approximately 7:03 p.m., the...
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Do you recognize this Greene County fugitive?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Caitlin Paige Bolton. The 37-year-old is wanted for failing to appear in Greene County court on two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Springfield police describe Bolton as approximately 5′08″ tall, 130 pounds. She has green eyes. Investigators...
KYTV
2 plead to misdemeanors in Stockton, Mo., boarding school case
STOCKTON, Mo. (AP) — Two men charged with felony counts of abusing students at a private Christian boarding school in Missouri have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors, and the case against a third employee has been dropped. The Kansas City Star reports that 46-year-old Scott Dumar, the medical coordinator at...
mykdkd.com
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Saturday, December 3, 2022 a crash occurred as both vehicles were northbound on M 13. Vehicle 1, driven by Owen B Hopper, age 21 of Springfield, MO overtook and struck vehicle 2, driven by Charles Willis, age 49 of Clinton, MO in the rear. The crash was assisted by TPR W M Henderson. Both drivers were transported to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital by Golden Valley EMS with minor injuries.
KYTV
Shoplifter injures greeter at a Springfield Walmart
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Walmart greeter suffered minor injuries after attempting to stop a shoplifter. It happened Tuesday at 9:15 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter on East Independence. The Springfield Police Department says the greeter tried stopping a shoplifter from leaving and was pushed out of the way. Police...
Lawrence County Record
Kingsley, Kennedy dead in apparent murder-suicide
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reported that two people who were found dead inside a Miller residence on the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 28, were killed in a murder-suicide. The deceased were identified as Kaleb Kingsley, 55, of Miller and Linda Kennedy, 43, of Chetopa, Kan. According to a...
Man connected to homicide pleads guilty to gun possession, sentenced to 7 years
STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A man from Stone County was sentenced to seven years in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm. Tucker Moore was involved in a shooting death case in Stone County, Missouri, and pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm on July 29, 2022. Deputies were called to Blackberry Lane near […]
auroraadvertiser.net
Aurora Mercy ER staying pretty busy with patients
Aurora Rotary members recently heard from Kim Jirik, the emergency services manager for Aurora Mercy Hospital. Mercy Aurora has 25 critical care beds and is budgeted for 35 emergency room patients per day. They have seen record numbers as of late, topping out at 57 as their new record. Peak...
kjluradio.com
Lebanon teen reported missing after he's harassed by classmates
A Laclede County teen is reported missing after he’s allegedly threatened by classmates. Kavon Ownbey, 14, of Lebanon, was last seen on Tuesday, December 6. Ownbey’s sister took to social media yesterday to say her little brother has recently been harassed at school with kids trying to jump him. Ownbey’s sister says her last contact with her brother was on Tuesday via Snapchat, but she hasn’t heard from him since. She said he’s not responding to calls or texts from her parents or his girlfriend, and he never got off the school bus on Tuesday.
KYTV
PICTURES: Rain doesn’t spoil 2022 Downtown Springfield Christmas Parade
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The rain did not spoil the Christmas spirit for the annual Downtown Springfield Christmas Parade. Check out the sights from this year’s parade.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: fatal crash, house fire in Newton County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A 2006 Pontiac G6 traveling northbound on U-69 alternate crossed the center line and struck a 2016 GMS truck traveling southbound. The Pontiac’s driver, Trey Cunningham, was taken to Freeman West with a fatal injury. Next of kin were notified. His passenger, Valeria Lerma, was taken to Mercy in Joplin with a suspected serious injury. The driver of the GMC, Shannon Taft from Baxter Springs, was taken to Freeman West in Joplin with suspected serious injuries.
Ava infant dies in a Webster County crash
WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo.- A female infant has died following a two-vehicle crash in Webster County Monday morning. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the accident happened when a 2005 Honda Civic attempted a left turn in front of a 2016 Toyota Tacoma on US 60 in Diggins, Missouri. The Tacoma struck the side of the […]
Comments / 1