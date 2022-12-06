ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Cohen has turned losing Jacob deGrom into a huge win for Mets

Rather than pay Jacob deGrom to return to Queens, New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has turned losing his ace into a surprising win. Whenever a team loses its ace, things usually don’t go well after that. It’s typically smaller market MLB teams that end up losing their best pitcher to bigger market clubs, so when the New York Mets lost Cy Young-winning ace Jacob deGrom to the Texas Rangers it came as a bit of a blow to fan morale.
