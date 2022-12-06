12.02.2022 | SAN DIEGO – Property Mgmt. spotted a woman who had broken into an apartment and they called the Police. Officers arrived and found the female inside. When an officer approached a window to speak with the female, she rushed the window and her force pushed the window out of its frame, breaking it. The broken glass cut the officer’s arm and small pieces of the glass hit the officer’s face. As the officers were backing off, the suspect started to throw shards of glass at the officers. The officers attempted to get the woman to surrender peacefully, but she refused. She continued to throw the glass at the officers (caught on camera). She broke out several of the window screens and threw them out onto the street. She was also heard breaking items inside of the apartment. Pepper Spray in the form of a spray can and pepper balls from a paintball gun were used (caught on camera). The suspect was hit several times and the pepper spray finally convinced her to surrender. Towards the end, as she was going to a hospital, a Paramedic was putting a spit sock over the woman’s head and she splat on the Paramedic. The officer that was cut by the glass was checked out and he was okay. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO