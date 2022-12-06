Read full article on original website
coolsandiegosights.com
Cranes by Chula Vista park and marina.
Construction of the immense Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center in Chula Vista is underway. I was walking recently through Chula Vista’s Bayside Park, and out onto the peaceful Chula Vista Marina fishing pier when I took these photos. The new resort and convention center is going to be...
coolsandiegosights.com
Pelicans made of sand take flight in Coronado!
Pelicans made of sand live inside the Coronado Community Center!. This extraordinary art is found on a wall near the community center’s front desk. The bas-relief sandcast sculpture of pelicans taking flight was created by artist Charles R. Faust, whose incredible work can be seen all around San Diego.
coolsandiegosights.com
Walking to the end of amazing Scripps Pier!
The long Ellen Browning Scripps Memorial Pier, jutting into the Pacific Ocean north of La Jolla Shores, is operated by the Scripps Institution of Oceanography. The research pier is utilized by scientists and students who strive to learn more about our environment and the diverse life within it. The public...
coolsandiegosights.com
Holiday decorations outside Hotel del Coronado.
As one might expect, beautiful holiday decorations surround the elegant Hotel del Coronado this year. The world-famous Victorian beach resort always seems to go all out to make guests and more casual visitors like me feel special. Let’s walk around the Hotel Del and look at Christmas trees, wreaths, festive...
coolsandiegosights.com
Creativity, surfing, and colorful Christmas trees!
A blue surfer made of LEGO bricks is riding a huge wave over six colorful Christmas trees in Balboa Park. You can find this very creative holiday display inside the Fleet Science Center, in its theater lobby. The surfer sculpture is titled Wave Of Illumination. The 15,428 LEGO bricks were...
coolsandiegosights.com
Art by the Numbers in beautiful Coronado!
When I stepped into the Coronado Community Center yesterday, I was pleased to encounter beautiful works of art. The first that I’ll share is titled 92118 – Art by the Numbers. The community’s five digit zip code is painted on five wood boards in classic postcard fashion, with...
Parents of Woman Who Died with Toddler in Petco Park Fall Sue City, Padres
The family of a woman who died along with her 2-year-old son in a fall from a third-floor concourse at Petco Park last year are suing the Padres and the city of San Diego for alleged negligence. The wrongful death lawsuit filed Wednesday in San Diego Superior Court by Raquel...
Winter Storm Watch Takes Effect in Parts of San Diego County Starting Sunday
Forecasters said a winter storm watch would be in effect for San Diego County mountains,. Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley beginning Sunday. According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow will be possible with total snow accumulations from 3 to 6 inches. Winds also could gust as high as 55 mph.
onscene.tv
Crazy Lady Breaks Glass During Police Standoff | San Diego
12.02.2022 | SAN DIEGO – Property Mgmt. spotted a woman who had broken into an apartment and they called the Police. Officers arrived and found the female inside. When an officer approached a window to speak with the female, she rushed the window and her force pushed the window out of its frame, breaking it. The broken glass cut the officer’s arm and small pieces of the glass hit the officer’s face. As the officers were backing off, the suspect started to throw shards of glass at the officers. The officers attempted to get the woman to surrender peacefully, but she refused. She continued to throw the glass at the officers (caught on camera). She broke out several of the window screens and threw them out onto the street. She was also heard breaking items inside of the apartment. Pepper Spray in the form of a spray can and pepper balls from a paintball gun were used (caught on camera). The suspect was hit several times and the pepper spray finally convinced her to surrender. Towards the end, as she was going to a hospital, a Paramedic was putting a spit sock over the woman’s head and she splat on the Paramedic. The officer that was cut by the glass was checked out and he was okay. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
NBC Bay Area
Man Moving to Portland Makes Pit Stop in Oakland, Gets All His Belongings Stolen
A trip from San Diego to Portland is turning into a nightmare for a man looking to start a new life. He was driving a U-Haul truck, with everything he owned when he parked in Oakland to rest up at a friend’s house and he woke up to find everything gone.
People leaving Los Angeles are now flocking to these two cities
As a record amount of Los Angeles residents continue moving out of the state, a new Redfin study shows they’re flocking to two particular cities the most. Droves of people migrated out of California during the pandemic, heading for more affordable locales. The places seeing the largest exoduses were coastal cities including San Francisco, Los […]
San Diego police seize drugs, guns during search warrant
A couple was arrested on Tuesday after detectives found drugs and guns inside their San Diego home.
