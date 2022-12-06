ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National City, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coolsandiegosights.com

Cranes by Chula Vista park and marina.

Construction of the immense Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center in Chula Vista is underway. I was walking recently through Chula Vista’s Bayside Park, and out onto the peaceful Chula Vista Marina fishing pier when I took these photos. The new resort and convention center is going to be...
CHULA VISTA, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Pelicans made of sand take flight in Coronado!

Pelicans made of sand live inside the Coronado Community Center!. This extraordinary art is found on a wall near the community center’s front desk. The bas-relief sandcast sculpture of pelicans taking flight was created by artist Charles R. Faust, whose incredible work can be seen all around San Diego.
CORONADO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Walking to the end of amazing Scripps Pier!

The long Ellen Browning Scripps Memorial Pier, jutting into the Pacific Ocean north of La Jolla Shores, is operated by the Scripps Institution of Oceanography. The research pier is utilized by scientists and students who strive to learn more about our environment and the diverse life within it. The public...
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Holiday decorations outside Hotel del Coronado.

As one might expect, beautiful holiday decorations surround the elegant Hotel del Coronado this year. The world-famous Victorian beach resort always seems to go all out to make guests and more casual visitors like me feel special. Let’s walk around the Hotel Del and look at Christmas trees, wreaths, festive...
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Creativity, surfing, and colorful Christmas trees!

A blue surfer made of LEGO bricks is riding a huge wave over six colorful Christmas trees in Balboa Park. You can find this very creative holiday display inside the Fleet Science Center, in its theater lobby. The surfer sculpture is titled Wave Of Illumination. The 15,428 LEGO bricks were...
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Art by the Numbers in beautiful Coronado!

When I stepped into the Coronado Community Center yesterday, I was pleased to encounter beautiful works of art. The first that I’ll share is titled 92118 – Art by the Numbers. The community’s five digit zip code is painted on five wood boards in classic postcard fashion, with...
CORONADO, CA
onscene.tv

Crazy Lady Breaks Glass During Police Standoff | San Diego

12.02.2022 | SAN DIEGO – Property Mgmt. spotted a woman who had broken into an apartment and they called the Police. Officers arrived and found the female inside. When an officer approached a window to speak with the female, she rushed the window and her force pushed the window out of its frame, breaking it. The broken glass cut the officer’s arm and small pieces of the glass hit the officer’s face. As the officers were backing off, the suspect started to throw shards of glass at the officers. The officers attempted to get the woman to surrender peacefully, but she refused. She continued to throw the glass at the officers (caught on camera). She broke out several of the window screens and threw them out onto the street. She was also heard breaking items inside of the apartment. Pepper Spray in the form of a spray can and pepper balls from a paintball gun were used (caught on camera). The suspect was hit several times and the pepper spray finally convinced her to surrender. Towards the end, as she was going to a hospital, a Paramedic was putting a spit sock over the woman’s head and she splat on the Paramedic. The officer that was cut by the glass was checked out and he was okay. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy