‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Wants This Country Singer to Replace Him in Season 24
Blake Shelton recently took to Twitter to share his thoughts on who could replace him when he leaves 'The Voice.'
Who Will Win ‘The Voice’ Season 22? After Watching Every Episode, Here Are Our Predictions
The semifinalists for Season 22 of The Voice were revealed last Tuesday night with Blake Shelton and John Legend both finding themselves in the enviable position of having three team members remaining, while Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello each only have one. The breakdown is as follows:. Team Blake. Bodie.
Gwen Stefani & Hubby Blake Shelton Celebrate Thanksgiving In Camo Attire While Her Sons Spend The Day With Dad Gavin Rossdale
Exes Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale are aceing the coparenting game! Earlier this week, the Bush frontman revealed their three sons will be celebrating Thanksgiving with him this year, but that didn't stop the blonde beauty from having a ball on Thursday, November 24.On Turkey Day, the Voice star, 53, shared a video depicting hubby Blake Shelton — clad in head-to-toe camouflage — dancing in the kitchen alongside an unidentified young boy as everyone in the room cheered them on.Hours beforehand, the mom-of-three posted a selfie next to her man, 46, captioning the black and white pic, "Who am i...
'The Voice': Blake Shelton Says Bodie Might Have the Best Performance in Show History
Bodie continues to blow coach Blake Shelton away on season 22 of The Voice!. The 29-year-old California native took the stage during Monday's Top 10 live show to perform "golden hour" by JVKE and left the coaches nearly speechless, including his own -- who made a major declaration after coaching all 22 seasons of the NBC singing competition.
Gwen Stefani Concerns Fans With Extra Full Lips As They Worry She's Gone Overboard With Botox & Fillers
Gwen Stefani sparked concerns among her followers after she shared a selfie that showcased her very full lips. The No Doubt singer took to Twitter on Wednesday, November 23, posing in full glam makeup with her chin resting in her hand as her beautiful, blonde hair flowed in loose waves around her shoulders. "waiting 4 thxgiving dinner like… gx," she captioned the sultry snap. However, some of her fans appeared to be less than thrilled with the allegedly increased size of the award-winning artist's pouty lips. Some followers mocked Stefani, commenting that they had confused her for other celebrities before...
Cardi B Gives Sad Update on Husband Offset Following Takeoff's Death
Cardi B is sharing a candid look into her family's grieving process as her husband Offset continues to struggle following the death of his cousin and fellow Migos member Takeoff. The "I LIke It" rapper took to Twitter with a since-deleted voice note sharing how she and her husband were handling the loss of their family member, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, after he was fatally shot on Nov. 1.
Is Gwen Stefani OK? ‘The Voice’ Coach Concerns Fans After Seeing This
Gwen Stefani shared a highly controversial image on Twitter this week, causing concern among her followers. The platinum-blonde beauty posted a selfie with her chin resting in her hand, showcasing her full lips and full-glam makeup. Blake Shelton's wife posted the sultry picture, "waiting 4 thxgiving dinner like...gx." Per OK...
What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive
Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
"America's Got Talent" Star Dies
Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.
Taylor Swift says it 'really pisses me off' that her fans 'feel like they went through several bear attacks' trying to get Eras Tour tickets from Ticketmaster
On Thursday, Ticketmaster announced that the general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour would be canceled after they oversold presale tickets.
Viewers are 'crying like a baby' to Kevin Costner film that's topping the Netflix charts
A new movie has just shot to the top of the Netflix charts and it's leaving everyone in floods of tears, so if you're looking for a good cry, Kevin Costner has got you covered. Overtaking every Christmas film that's made it to the top ten in the last few...
Kanye West Has Now Brought Michael Jordan And Dr. Dre's Tragic Pasts Into His Latest Rants
Kanye West dove into another conspiracy rant and roped in Michael Jordan and Dr. Dre in the process.
Michael Strahan’s Kids: Meet His 4 Children, Including Model Isabella
Michael Strahan‘s greatest gift in life is being a dad to his four children. The Good Morning America anchor, 51, has one son, Michael Jr., 27, and three daughters, Tanita, 30, and twins Isabella and Sophia, 18. Michael shares his two older children with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins. His second wife, Jean Muggli, is the mother of his twin daughters. Michael spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in July 2022 about being a dad of four. “I love the challenge of being a parent, and I look forward to the challenge they’re gonna have when they’re parents,” he said.
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
Cory Hardrict Posts Cryptic Livestream After Tia Mowry Revealed When She Knew Their Marriage Was Over
Keeping it subtle? Cory Hardrict had a surprising response to Tia Mowry's candid confession about the end of their marriage. The actor, 43, started an Instagram Live on Thursday, November 17, after his estranged wife, 44, revealed the moment she knew she wanted to file for divorce. In the video, Hardrict listened to Nas' new […]
Jamie Lee Curtis Once Felt a Photoshoot She Did in Her Underwear Led to Her Casting in ‘Freaky Friday’
Jamie Lee Curtis theorized that she was cast in ‘Freaky Friday’ after trying to promote body positivity in a magazine.
Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies
Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show
EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
John Travolta Says His Sister Always Wanted To Be In A Hallmark Movie, And She Got Her Chance With Lacey Chabert
John Travolta's sister is making a cameo in Lacey Chabert's latest Hallmark movie.
'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck Reveals Major News About His Future On The Show
Blue Bloods is in its 13th season, an impressive feat for any TV show these days. But fans of the police drama hope for many more years of the Reagan family. After all, Frank, Danny, Erin, and the rest of the gang have become a staple of Friday night TV, and we look forward to gathering around the dinner table with them each week.
