OK! Magazine

Gwen Stefani & Hubby Blake Shelton Celebrate Thanksgiving In Camo Attire While Her Sons Spend The Day With Dad Gavin Rossdale

Exes Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale are aceing the coparenting game! Earlier this week, the Bush frontman revealed their three sons will be celebrating Thanksgiving with him this year, but that didn't stop the blonde beauty from having a ball on Thursday, November 24.On Turkey Day, the Voice star, 53, shared a video depicting hubby Blake Shelton — clad in head-to-toe camouflage — dancing in the kitchen alongside an unidentified young boy as everyone in the room cheered them on.Hours beforehand, the mom-of-three posted a selfie next to her man, 46, captioning the black and white pic, "Who am i...
OK! Magazine

Gwen Stefani Concerns Fans With Extra Full Lips As They Worry She's Gone Overboard With Botox & Fillers

Gwen Stefani sparked concerns among her followers after she shared a selfie that showcased her very full lips. The No Doubt singer took to Twitter on Wednesday, November 23, posing in full glam makeup with her chin resting in her hand as her beautiful, blonde hair flowed in loose waves around her shoulders. "waiting 4 thxgiving dinner like… gx," she captioned the sultry snap. However, some of her fans appeared to be less than thrilled with the allegedly increased size of the award-winning artist's pouty lips. Some followers mocked Stefani, commenting that they had confused her for other celebrities before...
Popculture

Cardi B Gives Sad Update on Husband Offset Following Takeoff's Death

Cardi B is sharing a candid look into her family's grieving process as her husband Offset continues to struggle following the death of his cousin and fellow Migos member Takeoff. The "I LIke It" rapper took to Twitter with a since-deleted voice note sharing how she and her husband were handling the loss of their family member, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, after he was fatally shot on Nov. 1.
musictimes.com

MarketRealist

What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive

Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
News Breaking LIVE

"America's Got Talent" Star Dies

Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.
HollywoodLife

Michael Strahan’s Kids: Meet His 4 Children, Including Model Isabella

Michael Strahan‘s greatest gift in life is being a dad to his four children. The Good Morning America anchor, 51, has one son, Michael Jr., 27, and three daughters, Tanita, 30, and twins Isabella and Sophia, 18. Michael shares his two older children with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins. His second wife, Jean Muggli, is the mother of his twin daughters. Michael spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in July 2022 about being a dad of four. “I love the challenge of being a parent, and I look forward to the challenge they’re gonna have when they’re parents,” he said.
Distractify

Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?

Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
News Breaking LIVE

Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies

Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show

EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
Delish

'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck Reveals Major News About His Future On The Show

Blue Bloods is in its 13th season, an impressive feat for any TV show these days. But fans of the police drama hope for many more years of the Reagan family. After all, Frank, Danny, Erin, and the rest of the gang have become a staple of Friday night TV, and we look forward to gathering around the dinner table with them each week.

