Greenport, NY

northforker.com

One Minute on the North Fork: A Sunny Afternoon at Browder’s Birds

Rudolph the Red-Dun Dexter, a surprise calf, is the newest addition to the farm. (photo credit: Victoria Caruso) When Holly and Chris Browder were out collecting eggs on their farm Monday afternoon, they were greeted by a surprise calf in the field. One of the two Dexter cattle they had acquired last spring had given birth to a male calf. We took a visit to Browder’s Birds to explore the farm and meet its newest addition: Rudolph the Red-Dun Dexter.
MATTITUCK, NY
NBC New York

Movie Producer's Hamptons Mega Mansion Gutted in Inferno

A movie producer's nine-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion in Long Island's Southampton burned to the ground in a fiery spectacle overnight, authorities and public records say. According to property records, the owner of the nearly 2.71-acre estate at 144 Edge of Woods Road is Oren Aviv, a producer and writer likely known best for the "National Treasure" movies that debuted in 2004 and 2007. Aviv also produced "Hardcore Henry," his IMDB page says.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
QSR Web

Checkers reopens 1st of 4 updated units on Long Island

Checkers has reopened its restaurant in Lake Ronkonkoma, New York after an extensive upgraded design. The opening marks the first of four re-openings of upgraded restaurants taking place across Long Island, according to a press release. The Lake Ronkonkoma unit is owned by franchisees Manjit Singh and Paramjit Josan and...
LAKE RONKONKOMA, NY
northforker.com

Warm up with these four festive hot chocolates

Montauk Distilling Company is offering a spiked hot chocolate flight for the holidays (Courtesy of Montauk Distilling Co.) ‘Tis the season for hot chocolate and with one sip, these local, festive — and sometimes boozy — cups of hot cocoa will have you feeling jolly. Here are four cheery, holiday-themed hot chocolates to warm you up this winter.
RIVERHEAD, NY
longisland.com

Pedestrian Killed in Motor Vehicle Crash

Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in Bay Shore early this morning. Jose G. was walking westbound on the shoulder of Spur Drive North when he was struck by a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado turning onto Spur Drive North from Brentwood Road at approximately 6:15 a.m.
BAY SHORE, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

99 Restaurants closes 4 locations in New England

CANTON, Mass. — The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub announced that it has closed four locations in New England. The Woburn-based restaurant chain has ceased operations at its location at 362 Turnpike Street in Canton on Nov. 26, a company spokesperson confirmed in a statement. On Nov. 28, the chain...
CANTON, MA
riverheadlocal

Riverhead Police announce arrest in Home Depot grand larceny last October

The Riverhead Police Department has arrested one of three men wanted for allegedly stealing more than $1,500 in roofing shingles at the Home Depot in Riverhead in Oct. 2021. Police said Miles A. Connors, 38-years-old of the United Kingdom, was arrested today and charged with Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree, a class E felony. Riverhead Police were aided in the arrest by the special agents of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Securities Investigations division.
RIVERHEAD, NY
longisland.com

Two Suspects Arrested After Attempting Million Dollar Heist on Victim's Long Island, NYC Residences

Police report that two individuals have been arrested in connection with a million-dollar heist on the Long Island and New York City residences of their purported victim. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced Tuesday that Raymond Bouderau of Manhattan, 49, and Jacqueline Jewett of Connecticut, 57, are accused of breaking into their wealthy victim's home in Sag Harbor on September 25 and making off with “well over a million dollars in proceeds."
SAG HARBOR, NY
Cheddar News

NY Reports Redlining Alive and Well in Rochester, Syracuse, and on Long Island

"Redlining, the practice of discriminatory lending or insurance practices, is alive and well on Long Island and in the cities of Rochester and Syracuse, according to a new report from the New York Department of Financial Services. "This report sheds a light on the barriers that communities of color, who have historically faced discrimination when seeking a mortgage, continue to face when it comes to making the dream of homeownership a reality," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "With our state in the midst of a housing crisis, practices like redlining not only restrict New Yorkers' access to homeownership, but also threaten affordability...
ROCHESTER, NY

