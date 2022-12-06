Read full article on original website
Why you Need to Visit the Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center in Mystic, CTThe Connecticut ExplorerStonington, CT
Former NYPD Employee Found Guilty of Killing His 8-Year-Old SonAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The Most Unique Christmas Tree in Connecticut is a Must-SeeTravel MavenStonington, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
Threats Against Synagogue Was Not Idle: 2 Men Were Charged After Threatening NYC SynagoguesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
northforker.com
One Minute on the North Fork: A Sunny Afternoon at Browder’s Birds
Rudolph the Red-Dun Dexter, a surprise calf, is the newest addition to the farm. (photo credit: Victoria Caruso) When Holly and Chris Browder were out collecting eggs on their farm Monday afternoon, they were greeted by a surprise calf in the field. One of the two Dexter cattle they had acquired last spring had given birth to a male calf. We took a visit to Browder’s Birds to explore the farm and meet its newest addition: Rudolph the Red-Dun Dexter.
NBC New York
Movie Producer's Hamptons Mega Mansion Gutted in Inferno
A movie producer's nine-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion in Long Island's Southampton burned to the ground in a fiery spectacle overnight, authorities and public records say. According to property records, the owner of the nearly 2.71-acre estate at 144 Edge of Woods Road is Oren Aviv, a producer and writer likely known best for the "National Treasure" movies that debuted in 2004 and 2007. Aviv also produced "Hardcore Henry," his IMDB page says.
Movie Producer’s $6M Southampton Mansion Destroyed In Fire, Report Says
A multimillion-dollar New York mansion is a “100 percent loss” following an early-morning fire that drew multiple agencies. Crews were dispatched to the Long Island home, located in Southampton on Edge of Woods Road, at around 12:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, according to Southampton Fire spokesperson Chris Brenner.
North Babylon homeowner claims construction crews destroyed his yard while working on county project
After returning from a five-month stay in Florida, Gerard Wright says he came home to find brick work torn down, a gutter damaged and a rose garden gone.
QSR Web
Checkers reopens 1st of 4 updated units on Long Island
Checkers has reopened its restaurant in Lake Ronkonkoma, New York after an extensive upgraded design. The opening marks the first of four re-openings of upgraded restaurants taking place across Long Island, according to a press release. The Lake Ronkonkoma unit is owned by franchisees Manjit Singh and Paramjit Josan and...
greaterlongisland.com
Here’s a legendary dessert we bet you’ll find only on Long Island
The Pizza Crumb pastry from Hummel Hummel Bakery in E. Northport has been around for generations — but this Long Island treat is one that you might want to get to know, and fast. To start, the extent of the relationship between a Pizza Crumb and a pizza pie...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York
A popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in New York this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, Chick-fil-A, a restaurant chain that is famous for its chicken sandwiches and waffle fries, opened its newest New York location in Huntington Station.
northforker.com
Warm up with these four festive hot chocolates
Montauk Distilling Company is offering a spiked hot chocolate flight for the holidays (Courtesy of Montauk Distilling Co.) ‘Tis the season for hot chocolate and with one sip, these local, festive — and sometimes boozy — cups of hot cocoa will have you feeling jolly. Here are four cheery, holiday-themed hot chocolates to warm you up this winter.
One injured after car crashes into Saugatuck River
One person was injured after a car crashed into the Saugatuck River early Saturday morning, according to officials.
Police: Man wanted for stealing jewelry from Deer Park store
Detectives tell News 12 a man opened a display case at Snug Harbor Jewelry on Deer Park Avenue and took seven gold chains.
longisland.com
Pedestrian Killed in Motor Vehicle Crash
Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in Bay Shore early this morning. Jose G. was walking westbound on the shoulder of Spur Drive North when he was struck by a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado turning onto Spur Drive North from Brentwood Road at approximately 6:15 a.m.
99 Restaurants closes 4 locations in New England
CANTON, Mass. — The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub announced that it has closed four locations in New England. The Woburn-based restaurant chain has ceased operations at its location at 362 Turnpike Street in Canton on Nov. 26, a company spokesperson confirmed in a statement. On Nov. 28, the chain...
Riverhead Police announce arrest in Home Depot grand larceny last October
The Riverhead Police Department has arrested one of three men wanted for allegedly stealing more than $1,500 in roofing shingles at the Home Depot in Riverhead in Oct. 2021. Police said Miles A. Connors, 38-years-old of the United Kingdom, was arrested today and charged with Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree, a class E felony. Riverhead Police were aided in the arrest by the special agents of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Securities Investigations division.
milfordmirror.com
How abandoned factory in Hartford 'war zone' became a thriving business hub for Black entrepreneurs
HARTFORD — John J. Thomas associates the city's North End with entrepreneurship. A lifelong Hartford resident, Thomas said he's no stranger to the hardships facing the neighborhood and the city. "This neighborhood was a war zone," Thomas said. "People don't realize that we've survived the war on drugs, the...
16-year-old LI boy arrested for ramming 2 teens with car after argument
A 16-year-old driver was arrested after he ran down two other 16-year-olds with his car, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. The driver, who was not identified because he is a minor, was driving a Honda Civic in Brentwood.
Southold Man Dies After Vehicle Overturns, Crashes Into Trees, Southampton Police Say
This story has been updated.A 90-year-old passenger was killed after a vehicle overturned and crashed into trees on Long Island.Southampton Police officers received multiple reports of a vehicle off the roadway on County Road 94 at about 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Southampton Town Police Depa…
longisland.com
Two Suspects Arrested After Attempting Million Dollar Heist on Victim's Long Island, NYC Residences
Police report that two individuals have been arrested in connection with a million-dollar heist on the Long Island and New York City residences of their purported victim. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced Tuesday that Raymond Bouderau of Manhattan, 49, and Jacqueline Jewett of Connecticut, 57, are accused of breaking into their wealthy victim's home in Sag Harbor on September 25 and making off with “well over a million dollars in proceeds."
Drivers with environmentally-friendly vehicles frustrated with ending of Clean Pass program
The HOV lane on the LIE stretches both ways from western Nassau County around 40 miles east to Medford in Suffolk County.
NY Reports Redlining Alive and Well in Rochester, Syracuse, and on Long Island
"Redlining, the practice of discriminatory lending or insurance practices, is alive and well on Long Island and in the cities of Rochester and Syracuse, according to a new report from the New York Department of Financial Services. "This report sheds a light on the barriers that communities of color, who have historically faced discrimination when seeking a mortgage, continue to face when it comes to making the dream of homeownership a reality," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "With our state in the midst of a housing crisis, practices like redlining not only restrict New Yorkers' access to homeownership, but also threaten affordability...
NBC New York
Long Island Mom Pleads for Help Finding Son's Killer, Fast Cash Reward Now on Table
Will a grieving mother's desperate plea crack a cold Long Island murder case? Suffolk County cops plan to give it a try. Marie Rosental lost everything in the town of West Babylon when her 29-year-old son Danie Philistin was shot and killed in July 2021. “He was everything to me,...
