Aaron Judge supports Mike Evans, Tom Brady at Buccaneers game

By Colin Loughran
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cSKdl_0jYZi8AU00

Let’s not read too much into this, Yankees fans, OK?

Free agent outfielder Aaron Judge took in Monday’s Buccaneers-Saints matchup in Tampa Bay along with wife Samantha Bracksieck, repping a Bucs jersey as he milled around with players on the sidelines and in the tunnel.

The 2022 American League MVP wore a Mike Evans in support of both the wideout, who donned a Judge jersey after the Bucs’ Oct. 9 win against the Falcons, days after Judge set the AL home run record.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wcoy5_0jYZi8AU00
Aaron Judge talks with Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ujftQ_0jYZi8AU00
Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck walk through the tunnel to the field.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kAI7D_0jYZi8AU00
Aaron Judge watches warm-ups prior to the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Getty Images

“Shoutout my boy Aaron Judge,” Evans said when asked about the jersey during that October presser. “MVP!”

The hulking outfielder was also spotted chatting with a certain quarterback that knows about making an exit.

Follow the New York Post’s live coverage of the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings for the latest news on trades, rumors, free agent signings and more.

Judge shared a hug with star quarterback Tom Brady, who famously ditched New England for a warmer climate and won a sixth Super Bowl title with the team.

It is not yet known what the two spoke about, but it’s possible the 45-year-old signal-caller passed along some free agent wisdom.

Judge, the marquee free agent on the MLB market, is not rushing to make a decision. He reportedly received a $300 million-plus offer from the Yankees , while the Los Angeles Dodgers and his hometown San Francisco Giants are among the front-runners, as well.

. @TheJudge44 🤝 @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/W2hgPbNLTV

— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 6, 2022

The small-market Rays? Not exactly in the mix for the high-priced Judge, though it would seem he’s got some friends in the area if he decided to surprise everyone.

