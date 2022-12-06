ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

27 applications filed for vacant Columbus City Council seat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Twenty-seven people submitted their resumes to the Columbus City Clerk to be considered for the vacant City Council seat. “We appreciate the interest of residents and will follow the City Charter and Code to ensure a continuation of governance by Columbus City Council,” Council President Shannon Hardin said in a statement. “Since 2023 is also an election year for Council members as we prepare to go into a new district system, I believe we should appoint an experienced caretaker to the seat who will not be a candidate in 2023.”
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus hookah shop owners push to cut hookah products from city's flavored tobacco ban

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council is expected to vote in favor of a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products during its meeting on Monday, Dec. 12. According to the legislation, the ban would include hookah products, like water pipes used to smoke shisha-flavored tobacco products, as well as the other components of a hookah like the tubes, heads, stems, bowls, and hoses.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus City Schools names interim superintendent

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools named its district's interim superintendent on Friday. Dr. Angela Chapman was named interim superintendent, effective Jan. 1, 2023, according to a statement by Columbus City Schools. The announcement comes after Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon announced on Thursday that she intends to retire...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus doctor discusses ways to staying healthy this winter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Respiratory illnesses and the Flu are showing no signs of slowing down this winter. OhioHealth Dr. Steve Auciello director of family medicine shares tips on how people can stay healthy during the winter months with Good Day Columbus’ Jackie Orozco and Maria Durant.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Police searching for robbery suspects that beat up man after connecting online

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for two people accused of assaulting and robbing a man after they connected online for a potential car sale. Investigators said the incident happened on July 24, 2022, around 5:20 p.m. The victim said he viewed a car for potential sale on the Offer Up website and met in a Walmart parking lot near Bethel Road and Sawmill Road.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

A glimpse at the future of the Ohio State Fairgrounds

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Expo Center and State Fair will undergo major changes in the years to come. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine met with the Ohio Expositions Commission to review the strategic vision of the Expo 2050 Task Force. The initial plan includes renderings of the 360-acre...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

'Buckeyes Gear' Christmas Gift Ideas

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Christmas is fast approaching, and if you are still looking for the perfect buckeye gear for the fanatic in your life, we have you covered. Former Buckeye and Co-Founder of 2nd & 7 Foundation Ryan Miller shares his favorites Buckeye gift ideas with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

2 men killed in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were killed in a north Columbus shooting on Thursday. The shooting happened in the area of 1004 Marland Drive North around 6:40 p.m. Thursday. Officers arrived and found 45-year-old Matthew Scheurell and another 37-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The 37-year-old man died...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Franklin County deputy saves man from sinking car in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Franklin County deputies saved a man after he crashed his car into the water in west Columbus Thursday. According to the sheriff's office, deputies received a call about a car in the water at Alton Darby Creek Road near Walker Road. The driver couldn't get...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man killed in east Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man died after a Jeep ran off I-670 west and crashed in a parking lot east of downtown Columbus early Friday morning. Officers found the Jeep ran off the roadway, down an embankment, and up the other side before it rolled over and stopped in the rear of 1521 Old Leonard Avenue around 2:20 am.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Washington Township firefighter, Army veteran dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Washington Township Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Firefighter Charles Swank died Thursday, the fire department announced Friday. Swank served in Iraq and Afghanistan in the US Army's 82nd Airborne where he earned a Bronze Star. He is survived...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Zoo's baby mandrill officially has a name

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo's newest mandrill now has a name. The baby mandrill was born on Sunday, Oct. 16 to Malaika and Mosi. The Congo Expedition team went with an elf theme when picking the name for the baby mandrill since mandrills have pointy, elf-like ears.
COLUMBUS, OH

