WSYX ABC6
27 applications filed for vacant Columbus City Council seat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Twenty-seven people submitted their resumes to the Columbus City Clerk to be considered for the vacant City Council seat. “We appreciate the interest of residents and will follow the City Charter and Code to ensure a continuation of governance by Columbus City Council,” Council President Shannon Hardin said in a statement. “Since 2023 is also an election year for Council members as we prepare to go into a new district system, I believe we should appoint an experienced caretaker to the seat who will not be a candidate in 2023.”
WSYX ABC6
Columbus hookah shop owners push to cut hookah products from city's flavored tobacco ban
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council is expected to vote in favor of a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products during its meeting on Monday, Dec. 12. According to the legislation, the ban would include hookah products, like water pipes used to smoke shisha-flavored tobacco products, as well as the other components of a hookah like the tubes, heads, stems, bowls, and hoses.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City Schools names interim superintendent
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools named its district's interim superintendent on Friday. Dr. Angela Chapman was named interim superintendent, effective Jan. 1, 2023, according to a statement by Columbus City Schools. The announcement comes after Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon announced on Thursday that she intends to retire...
WSYX ABC6
91 deadly crashes by Oct. 3 in Franklin County, 52% involved lack of seatbelts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Franklin County has had over 90 fatal car accidents this year, according to the Franklin County Safe Communities Program. According to Franklin County Safe Communities Program, 45% of those crashes involved drugs or alcohol, 52% involved lack of seatbelts, and 26% involved a bicyclist or pedestrian.
WSYX ABC6
Patient speaks out after having surgery the day before 'Dr. Roxy's' license was suspended
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mom of four from Vandalia, Ohio said she had surgery at Roxy Plastic Surgery the day before Dr. Katharine Grawe's license was suspended. Julie Hager said she traveled from the Dayton area to Powell on Nov. 17 to get the 'Mommy Makeover,' a surgery including a breast augment and tummy tuck.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus doctor discusses ways to staying healthy this winter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Respiratory illnesses and the Flu are showing no signs of slowing down this winter. OhioHealth Dr. Steve Auciello director of family medicine shares tips on how people can stay healthy during the winter months with Good Day Columbus’ Jackie Orozco and Maria Durant.
WSYX ABC6
Thieves steal sound equipment, booze, cash from Brewery District concert venue
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Brewery District music spot is now scrambling to find new sound equipment after being forced to temporarily close after thieves broke into the venue over the weekend. "I feel very violated," said Yalan Papillons, owner of Double Happiness, a concert spot on South Front...
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for robbery suspects that beat up man after connecting online
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for two people accused of assaulting and robbing a man after they connected online for a potential car sale. Investigators said the incident happened on July 24, 2022, around 5:20 p.m. The victim said he viewed a car for potential sale on the Offer Up website and met in a Walmart parking lot near Bethel Road and Sawmill Road.
WSYX ABC6
Rides 4 Refugees hopes to provide safe, reliable work wheels for those resettled in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Most Central Ohioans rue traffic issues that might make them late to work or home, but for one of Columbus’ newest residents, being able to sit in traffic is a blessing. Abdul Hamidi is one of the first to be helped by a new...
WSYX ABC6
A glimpse at the future of the Ohio State Fairgrounds
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Expo Center and State Fair will undergo major changes in the years to come. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine met with the Ohio Expositions Commission to review the strategic vision of the Expo 2050 Task Force. The initial plan includes renderings of the 360-acre...
WSYX ABC6
'Buckeyes Gear' Christmas Gift Ideas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Christmas is fast approaching, and if you are still looking for the perfect buckeye gear for the fanatic in your life, we have you covered. Former Buckeye and Co-Founder of 2nd & 7 Foundation Ryan Miller shares his favorites Buckeye gift ideas with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
WSYX ABC6
CCS Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon reveals why she plans to retire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dr. Talisa Dixon sat down with ABC 6 for a wide-ranging interview discussing her time in Columbus. Although short, she feels she’s helped to move the district forward. She admits at times it has been a bumpy ride. "The last couple days and that...
WSYX ABC6
Substitute teacher charged, suspected of bringing gun to Hilliard elementary school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A gun was found in a substitute teacher's purse while at a Hilliard elementary school on Friday. According to the Hilliard Division of Police, a handgun was found in a handbag that belonged to 45-year-old Cynthia Wingo. Police said Wingo taught at Norwich Elementary School...
WSYX ABC6
2 men killed in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were killed in a north Columbus shooting on Thursday. The shooting happened in the area of 1004 Marland Drive North around 6:40 p.m. Thursday. Officers arrived and found 45-year-old Matthew Scheurell and another 37-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The 37-year-old man died...
WSYX ABC6
Franklin County deputy saves man from sinking car in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Franklin County deputies saved a man after he crashed his car into the water in west Columbus Thursday. According to the sheriff's office, deputies received a call about a car in the water at Alton Darby Creek Road near Walker Road. The driver couldn't get...
WSYX ABC6
Man killed in east Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man died after a Jeep ran off I-670 west and crashed in a parking lot east of downtown Columbus early Friday morning. Officers found the Jeep ran off the roadway, down an embankment, and up the other side before it rolled over and stopped in the rear of 1521 Old Leonard Avenue around 2:20 am.
WSYX ABC6
CCS Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon announces plans to retire at end of school year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon announced on Thursday that she intends to retire at the end of the school year next summer, according to a statement just sent to media by the district. Her retirement will be effective June 30, 2023, after what...
WSYX ABC6
Franklin Co. Prosecutor's Office to review BCI's report in Donovan Lewis' death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Thursday gave the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office a report of its investigation into the Aug. 22 shooting death of Donovan Lewis. Franklin County Prosecutor G. Gary Tyack has picked former senior assistant Franklin County prosecutors H. Tim Merkle...
WSYX ABC6
Washington Township firefighter, Army veteran dies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Washington Township Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Firefighter Charles Swank died Thursday, the fire department announced Friday. Swank served in Iraq and Afghanistan in the US Army's 82nd Airborne where he earned a Bronze Star. He is survived...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Zoo's baby mandrill officially has a name
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo's newest mandrill now has a name. The baby mandrill was born on Sunday, Oct. 16 to Malaika and Mosi. The Congo Expedition team went with an elf theme when picking the name for the baby mandrill since mandrills have pointy, elf-like ears.
