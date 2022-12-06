ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA.com

New Los Angeles County program will connect shelter dogs with incarcerated kids

A new program approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will unite shelter dogs in need of socialization with kids and teens in the juvenile detention system. The partnership between Paws for Life K9 Rescue and Los Angeles County will allow for incarcerated youths to work with shelter dogs in hopes of helping socialize them and make them better candidates for adoption.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Unique Markets’ L.A. annual holiday pop-up returns

Shop and support local small businesses this holiday season. Unique Markets’ 14th annual L.A. holiday pop-up returns to downtown Los Angeles for a two-day shopping extravaganza. Sonja Rasula, the founder and creative director of Unique Markets, joined us live with three participating vendors with a preview. For more information...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Orange County making pet adoption easier this holiday season

Orange County Animal Care is making pet adoption easier for people this holiday season. The organization is waiving adoption fees for dogs 25 pounds and heavier during the month of December, a news release said. The promotion is available to residents from any city. The waived adoption fees include costs...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy