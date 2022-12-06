Read full article on original website
Hundreds of unclaimed remains laid to rest in ceremony at Los Angeles County cemetery
More than a thousand unclaimed souls were laid to rest Thursday, during a longstanding traditional event at the Los Angeles County Crematory and Cemetery. It’s part of an annual tradition that has lasted more than 125 years in Los Angeles County. The burial of unclaimed dead is coordinated by...
New Los Angeles County program will connect shelter dogs with incarcerated kids
A new program approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will unite shelter dogs in need of socialization with kids and teens in the juvenile detention system. The partnership between Paws for Life K9 Rescue and Los Angeles County will allow for incarcerated youths to work with shelter dogs in hopes of helping socialize them and make them better candidates for adoption.
Unique Markets’ L.A. annual holiday pop-up returns
Shop and support local small businesses this holiday season. Unique Markets’ 14th annual L.A. holiday pop-up returns to downtown Los Angeles for a two-day shopping extravaganza. Sonja Rasula, the founder and creative director of Unique Markets, joined us live with three participating vendors with a preview. For more information...
Orange County making pet adoption easier this holiday season
Orange County Animal Care is making pet adoption easier for people this holiday season. The organization is waiving adoption fees for dogs 25 pounds and heavier during the month of December, a news release said. The promotion is available to residents from any city. The waived adoption fees include costs...
Video shows burglars ransacking ice cream shop in Playa Vista shopping center
Burglars hit Runway Playa Vista shopping center overnight, ransacking several shops, including Hopdoddy Burger Bar, SOL Mexican Cocina and N’ice Cream. Video of the break-in at N’ice Cream shows two people slipping into the front door after busting through the glass. The suspects, both wearing hoodies and face...
Forget the mall! Custom make holiday gifts at craft shop “My Creative Outlet” in the Valley
This holiday season, skip the stress of the mall with crafted gifts at valley craft shop My Creative Outlet. 5 Live popped in to the Chatsworth store to check out custom crafted wares and take a few classes with some talented local creators. 21758 Devonshire St, Chatsworth, CA 91311.
