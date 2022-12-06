ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Jayron Kearse helped off field after frightening injury in pregame warmups (Video)

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jayron Kearse needed to be helped off the field after an injury scare during pregame warmups on Sunday. The last thing the Dallas Cowboys need is to lose another key member of its outstanding defensive unit. That appears, unfortunately, to be the case as cornerback Jayron Kearse suffered what could be a serious injury during pregame warmups ahead of Dallas’ Week 14 matchup with the Houston Texans.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Raiders suffer heartbreaking 17-16 loss to Mayfield and the Rams

The Las Vegas Raiders took to the road just four days after their victory over the Los Angeles Chargers to take on the Los Angels Rams in SoFi Stadium, looking for their fourth-straight victory. After an impressive first quarter, the Raiders offense was prevented from getting into the end zone for the rest of the game, and QB Baker Mayfield, with only two days to prepare with his new team after being claimed on waivers, led the Rams to victory in the game’s final moments.
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys now have a potential OBJ replacement ready to go

If the Dallas Cowboys aren’t able to reel in Odell Beckham Jr., it seems they have a replacement lined up sans an OBJ signing. It’s been a week since Odell Beckham Jr. set foot in The Star for an official tour as a prospective Dallas Cowboys signee, but there’s no word on whether or not either side will move forward in the signing process. In fact, it seems OBJ is in no rush to sign with any of the three teams he’s visited in recent weeks, and as far as Dallas, that’s par for the course.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Desmond Howard acts like a classless clown again

As the Ohio State football team prepares to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl, C.J. Stroud was in New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation. The Ohio State football program has had its fair share of Heisman trophy finalists in recent years. Most notably, quarterback C.J. Stroud has been a finalist for the last two years. Stroud came up short last night in New York, finishing third in voting behind winner Caleb Williams of USC and second-place finisher Max Duggan of TCU.
COLUMBUS, OH
All Cardinals

Anonymous Staffer Slams GM Steve Keim

Nearly everybody has been held at fault for how the Arizona Cardinals' season has gone. Top dogs in Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray have been largely put under the microscope for their performance in Arizona's 4-8 start, and while general manager Steve Keim has garnered some of that attention, he's certainly in the backseat when it comes to assigning blame from a public perspective.
FanSided

FanSided

